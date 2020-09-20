Five Guys Is Selling Lotus Biscoff Milkshake

Nothing hits the spot quite like a milkshake and, for fans of the much beloved biscuit, the new Lotus Biscoff milkshake from Five Guys is likely to be a very welcome addition to the menu. In a post announcing the new product on their Instagram account, Lotus Biscoff said ,"that's right, there's a new #LotusBiscoff Shake mix-in on the block at @fiveguysuk! How could anyone resist something THIS delicious...? Asking for a friend! 👀." Meanwhile Five Guys wrote in their post: "Check it out! The NEW @lotusbiscoffuk shake is here to spice up your life. (Biscuits not included 😉).

Five Guys are not only famous for their scrumptious savoury menu of hotdogs, sandwiches, burgers and fries, but also their customisable milkshakes. The milkshake costs £5.50 which might seem a little steep, but TBF they're seriously filling.

As each one is made to order, you start with their classic vanilla base and add from their list of delicious flavours including fresh strawberries, salted caramel, Oreos, and now Lotus Biscoff. They've even got an option to have freshly cooked bacon crumbs sprinkled on top. If choosing from all the flavours is too hard, you'll be excited to know you can add as many ingredients as you want to your shake. Banana Biscoff bacon milkshake anybody? Or how about Biscoff, peanut butter, and salted caramel?

Biscoff is killing the sweet treat game of late. They're not only teaming up with other brands (like KitKat and Costa Coffee), but they're also expanding their own product range.

You can now get Biscoff ice cream, Biscoff chocolate, and there are far too many recipes to mention which make great use of their unique biscuit spread. You're even able to get giant wholesale tubs which weigh in at a whopping 8kg, which is IMO an ideal gift for the Lotus-lover in your life.

So go check out your nearest Five Guys and get your very own Lotus Biscoff milkshake — bacon crumb topping is optional.