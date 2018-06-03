The best low maintenance dog breeds for people who work full time.

You're a dog lover, and you dream of the day that you can bring home your own pup and kick off a life of canine/owner bliss. Join the club. I've been pining for a dog of my own since the day I moved out of my parents' house and realized that I could finally have a pet that was all my own. What's stopped me? Well, what always does: work, of course. As much as I love — no, am obsessed with — the idea of adopting a dog, I know that it wouldn't quite be fair for a new furry friend to be cooped up all day in an apartment, waiting for me to get home. If this situation sounds familiar to you, get excited, because I've just discovered the best low maintenance dog breeds that are perfect for people who work full-time, and I feel confident that this is going to be a game changer for many of us.

Generally speaking, no dog likes to be left alone — and no dog should be left alone for long periods of time — but there are low maintenance dog breeds that require more social interaction and exercise than others, according to PetHelpful. As you might expect, these breeds are not the ones you want to bring home if you have an intense work schedule. A lower-energy, slightly less social, low maintenance dog will be content to sleep, wander around, and look out the window while you're MIA — but they'll still celebrate big when you're reunited.

1 Chow Chow Shutterstock I know, I know — it's incredibly tempting to try to reach through your screen and give these fluffy pooches a big squeeze. Plot twist: Chow Chows actually don't love physical affection, according to Dog Reference. This fact might put the kibosh on your dog cuddling dreams, but it does make this reserved, independent breed a good choice for you if you're not home very much during the week.

2 Bassett Hound Those adorably short legs and impossibly lovable wrinkles make the Basset Hound an easy sell for all dog lovers, but the breed's low energy makes them an especially good match for people who spend most of their time away from home. According to PetHelpful, Bassets will be perfectly happy to relax and sleep while you're at the office — and they might even be content to do the same when you return! While these cuties don't necessarily pursue a lot of activity, it's worth noting that they are prone to a lot of obesity-related health issues, so it's best to take them on walks whenever you can fit them in your busy schedule.

3 Maltese Shutterstock CheatSheet notes that some Malteses suffer from separation anxiety like other dogs, but that they are generally OK to be left at home while you work your nine to five. The good thing? A Maltese will typically serve up an "epic reunion when you get home." This seems like a pretty big perk to me.

4 Shiba Inu Shiba Inus are known for being extremely independent, and while this can make them less affectionate than some owners might like, it helps them to better handle being home alone. Per Dog Reference, they're very fast and prone to chase, so you'll want to make sure that all doors and fences are secured before you leave.

5 Bullmastiff Shutterstock Historically trained as guard dogs, Bullmastiffs are happy in households with full-timers as long as they have plenty of QT with their masters after the workday, according to Dog Reference. Their energy level is low enough to be accommodated in the house all day, but they will also be perfectly content in a fenced yard.

6 Chihuahua Many smaller dog breeds are prone to being hyperactive, but not the Chihuahua! Per PetHelper, these pups have less energy than other dogs of their size. If you plan to leave your Chihuahua at home for long stretches of time, you might want to consider buying or adopting two, as they are happier and less aggressive in pairs.

7 Shar Pei Shutterstock In addition to being well-suited for people who work long hours, CheatSheet notes that Shar Peis are also great for new dog owners. Good training is highly important for this breed, but "once you show him who's boss, this pup will be just fine managing the household in your absence." Do you think they do laundry?

8 Boston Terrier According to CheatSheet, Boston Terriers enjoy short bursts of activity, but they're overall very relaxed. More often than not, they'll be satisfied to hang around the house and wait for your triumphant return.

9 Labradoodle Shutterstock Dog Reference can't seem to say enough nice things about the Labradoodle. The perfect balance of a loyal Retriever and an intelligent Poodle, this breed is also described as "understanding when you need to go to work or leave the house for a couple of hours." How kind of them!

10 Irish Wolfhound Don't those big eyes and shaggy hair just melt your heart? Of course they do! If you work long hours, fear not — according to CheatSheet, Irish Wolfhounds are happy to lounge throughout the day. Problems may arise, however, if you live in an apartment. These dudes can weigh up to 200 pounds, so they need a little more space, especially if they're going to be confined while you're working.

11 Greyhound Shutterstock You probably know Greyhounds for being fast — and they are! — but, per PetHelpful, they're also couch potatoes. You can count on your pooch being right where you left him when you get home from work, but he'll be excited to go for a walk or run when the time comes too.

12 Lhasa Apso Thanks to the breed's independence and tendency to "do his own thing," CheatSheet compares the Lhasa Apso with a cat. Like their feline counterparts, Lhasas won't mind being home for long stretches while you're at the office.

13 Dachshund Shutterstock With those little legs, it should come as no surprise that Dachshunds aren't exactly high maintenance in terms of exercise, but CheatSheet confirms it.

14 Akita Although not all Akitas are as big as the one in this photo, this is a generally large breed — and many bigger dogs are well-suited for being home alone because of their lower energy levels. Dog Reference also notes that Akitas are reserved and silent. They sound like homebodies to me!