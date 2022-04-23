If you are looking for organic candles that can give you a clean, natural burn, there are a few things you should know. The best organic candles are made of beeswax, coconut, or canola wax and are free from ingredients that aren’t organic, like parabens, petroleum-derived paraffin wax, and soy wax. Soy wax is often mislabeled as organic, but this is actually never the case; most soybeans are genetically modified, and the manufacturing process for soy wax isn’t organic-friendly. In general, organic candles should be made with natural ingredients that haven’t come into contact with GMOs, synthetic herbicides, pesticides, or insecticides. But keep in mind that even frequently organic ingredients may not always be organic, so always check to see if the brand has been certified or labeled the product or ingredients to indicate they’re actually organic.

When you’re shopping for an organic candle, you need to consider the ingredients used in the waxes, fragrances, and wicks — so let’s take a closer look.

The Best Organic Candle Waxes

There are a few organic, chemical-free waxes available, and each has their own properties:

Beeswax candles are usually unscented, but naturally contain a sweet honey scent. They have a high melting point and emit a bright, warm-toned flame without much smoke or soot. It’s important to note they aren’t vegan because the wax is created by bees.

Coconut wax is made from coconut meat and oil that has been processed, and it has a great scent throw. It also produces little to no smoke, for a slow, even burn.

is made from coconut meat and oil that has been processed, and it has a great scent throw. It also produces little to no smoke, for a slow, even burn. Lastly, canola (aka rapeseed) wax is gaining popularity because it can be created locally and sustainably. It can have a great scent throw and a long burn time. Some candles use canola wax combined with animal-derived ingredients, so read the label carefully if you prefer your candle to be vegan.

The Best Candle Fragrances

Another factor to consider in your organic candles is fragrance — both whether you like the fragrance and whether the fragrance is organic. Brands are not required to list the ingredients of their fragrances, because it could be considered a trade secret. So it’s good to look for candles that are scented with essential oils, which means they have been extracted from plants. Some other candles might list that they’re scented with fine fragrance oils (which can mean that they are mixed with synthetic materials), so in that case, you might want to check that they’re petroleum- and paraben-free. If certain essential oils cause an allergic reaction in you or a pet, you may want to consider an unscented option, like a beeswax or canola oil candle.

The Best Wicks

When it comes to wicks, you want to look for natural ingredients. Cotton wicks are the most common and easiest to maintain, whereas wood wicks take a little more maintenance but make a crackling sound like you’re sitting by a fireplace. Jute twine wicks are absorbent and will soak up a candle’s oil or wax to burn longer, but hemp wicks burn the slowest with a low temperature flame and smoke output. It’s not usually specified whether candle wicks are organic, though sometimes a candle will be labeled as totally organic, which likely includes the wick.

Finally, the best organic candle for you will always be one that you actually like, so make sure you’re thoughtful about the type of candle you’re looking for. Jarred candles can be convenient, while taper candles and pillar candles are great for mood lighting. Tealights are tiny, but a few of them will pack a vibey punch. For any candle, check their size and burn time so you choose the one that will fit and last as long as you need.

Scroll on for candles made with organic waxes and natural, non-toxic ingredients that will bring a warm glow to any space.

1. A Scented Coconut Wax Candle With A Wooden Wick

Burn time: 48 hours

Size: 8 ounces

With over 20 available scents, including lily of the valley, palo santo, white sage, and eucalyptus mint, the Hemlock Park candles are sure to come in one you’ll enjoy. The handmade candles are made with natural organic coconut wax for a slow, even burn. A blend of organic essential oils and fragrance oils made from a blend of tree resins give the candles their heady signature scents. The candles are free from petroleum, parabens, sulfates, paraffins, phthalates, and zinc, and all Hemlock Park candles are vegan and cruelty-free.

This candle comes in an 8- or 16-ounce amber apothecary jar and has a wooden wick that crackles like a campfire when lit. Before burning, Hemlock Park recommends trimming the wick 0.25 inches each time you light it for an even burn.

Helpful Amazon review: “I found this candle when I was in search of a candle made with organic ingredients. Came in secure packaging. I love the smell and the wood wick! Not perfume like smell like I’ve had in previous candles. Love the crackle it makes when it’s lit. The bamboo grapefruit smells so fresh! Love it! Will definitely buy another when this one runs out.”

2. A 6-Pack Of Organic Beeswax Taper Candles

Burn time: 8 hours

Size: 10.7 inches x 2.3 inches x 3.3 inches

These organic beeswax candles have a natural golden color and will burn cleanly for up to 8 hours. Each candle features a cotton wick, and although there are no added fragrances, one reviewer reports that the beeswax emits a “beautiful light honey fragrance” on its own. The handmade candles have a bell-shaped top with a self-fitting base that has a reviewer explaining, “Most tapers have a kind of round bottom. These are made to fit tightly in just about any candle holder you have without the ‘Stick Tight’ compound, or any kind of wedging or modification. I really like that!”

Helpful Amazon review: “Great candles - good solid beeswax with a great smell to them. Nicely formed at the bottom for easy use in a candle holder. Good price for the quality as well.”

3. An Organic Beeswax Candle With A Hemp Wick

Burn time: 48 hours

Size: 10 ounces

Every Moss Chandler aromatherapy candle is made with certified-organic ingredients, including organic beeswax, organic essential oils, and a hand-braided organic hemp fiber wick. Handcrafted and hand-poured with no petroleum, GMOs, or other harsh chemicals or additives, they’re all natural and non-toxic. The beeswax burns clean without much smoke or soot, and comes in a clear glass jar. There are 15 other available scents like lemongrass, peppermint, and ylang ylang, eucalyptus, and lemon, which one reviewer said smelled, “subtle” and “beautiful.” Plus, all Moss Chandler boxes and adhesives are fully recyclable, 100% biodegradable, and contain no virgin fiber content, so every aspect of this purchase feels environmentally friendly.

Helpful Amazon review: “Delicious!”

4. An Unscented Pillar Candle Made Of Organic Canola Wax

Burn time: 41 hours

Size: 2.7 inches x 3.5 inches (diameter x height)

Made with 100% renewable and sustainable materials, this unscented pillar candle combines animal-derived stearin, organic canola wax, and a cotton wick for a dripless, low-soot burn. The candle, which comes in taupe, white, red, and green, is free from petroleum, soy, and paraffin. It’s also free from palm oils and waxes, which are not always sustainably harvested. Since animal products are used in the wax, this candle isn’t vegan.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is a nice candle. It's long lasting and has burned well for me so far. It's well made [...] It has no scent, which is perfect for me. I tend to burn candles most often simply for the feeling of comfort they give. It's also natural and I haven't had any reactions to it, like with some scented candles (headaches, nausea, sinus issues). I've been happy with it.”

5. An Organic Coconut Wax Candle With Crystals Inside

Burn time: 90 hours

Size: 10 ounces

The variety of gemstones and crystals on the top of these organic coconut wax candles give them a unique, decorative look, as does the bamboo lid you can use when the candle isn’t burning. Handcrafted using fragrance oils made from a blend of essential oils and tree resins, reviewers are in agreement that the candle “smells amazing.”

The candles are vegan and free of petroleum, parabens, sulfates, GMOs, and phthalates. Each candle contains two cotton wicks that reviewers report burns cleanly. And since the candle is coconut wax, it should also burn slower than most other waxes.

Choose from eight different scents made with different gems and crystals, like rose quartz with blood orange or moonstone with sage. When the candle is done burning, you can use the included tongs to remove (and keep!) the stones.

Helpful Amazon review:“This is such a beautiful/great smelling candle. The lavender smell is discernible Without being overwhelming. It def provides a long lasting enriching scent. The crystals add beauty to the candle. I absolutely love burning candles and the lavender smell puts me at ease. This is such a great gift to give- def worth every penny!”

6. A 40-Pack of Organic Canola Wax Tealights

Burn time: 7+ hours

Size: 1.5 inches x 1 inch (diameter x height)

These non-toxic unscented tealights come in a pack of 40, so you’ll have plenty on hand. Handmade with organic canola (aka rapeseed) wax sourced from Europe and featuring a cotton wick, reviewers report that they burn for upwards of seven hours. The candles are free from petroleum, soy, paraffin, and palm oil and wax. They come in clear 100% recycled plastic containers and are totally vegan. And if you’re looking for some colorful glass holders to pair with your tealights, you can get them here.

Helpful Amazon review:“These clean burn. No scent. And they are true to lasting the 7 hours. [...] These can still be lit the next night. Really pleased with these tealights. Substantial and good value.

7. An Organic Beeswax Pillar Candle In 3 Colors

Burn time: 60 to 70 hours

Size: 3 inches x 6 inches (diameter x height)

Made of organic colored beeswax, this honeycomb-textured candle has been described by one reviewer as “vibrant” and “unique.” The wick is made of natural cotton and jute, with no synthetic materials. You’ll find this pillar candle unscented, but like most beeswax candles, it might give off a slight honey aroma. The candle featured is colored blue, but you can also get it in white or green, if you prefer.

Helpful Amazon review: “Great quality product! They have a really beautiful glow when they burn and very clean! My wife only buys natural organic candles without chemicals because we have babies in the house. These have been by far the best and nicest candles we have purchased! Loved the packaging too!”

8. A Set Of Three Organic Coconut Wax Candles

Burn time: 20 to 24 hours

Size: 4 ounces

The only thing better than one organic candle in an apothecary jar is a gift set of three organic candles in apothecary jars. The trio of candles is handmade with eco-friendly organic coconut wax, cotton wicks, and enticing fragrances crafted from a blend of organic essential oils and tree resins. Vegan and cruelty-free, the candles are also free from petroleum, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This set features three scents: pomelo, yuzu, and blood orange sage, but the set is also available in three other fragrance combinations if you’d prefer something different. You can buy these candles for yourself or as one reviewer advises, “If you’re looking for a gift for a candle person, these are a great idea.”

Helpful Amazon review: “They smell wonderful. Will buy again as I was looking for a proper eco friendly candle.”

6 More Of The Best Organic & Natural Candles:

Truly organic candles are few and far between. If you’d like some more options that are made consciously, the candles below are all formulated with coconut, canola, or beeswax, using many all-natural ingredients.