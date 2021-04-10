With entire Reddit threads dedicated to the subject, you're not alone if you feel like sitting on your Peloton bike is a bit uncomfortable. And while, for some people, that discomfort subsides with repeated use, a seat cushion can also help. The best Peloton seat cushions easily slide onto your bike's seat, and provide extra comfort so that you can focus on why you're there: your ride. But sit back, I've read through all the reviews and can say the seat cushions below represent the cream of the crop and come with the backing of plenty of Peloton riders.

But first: When shopping, consider what you find comfortable. We all have our own quirks and preferences, which can make picking out a seat cushion for your Peloton especially tricky. That said, one thing that's important to look for is a cushion with gel or memory foam padding. Both types help the cushion conform to your seat so it feels fully supportive yet comfortable. Keep in mind, memory foam tends to retain heat, so consider if that may be a deal breaker for you.

Another thing to keep in mind is the size and shape of the cushion you buy. While all of the options on this list will fit your Peloton, you may want a slightly larger cushion than the size of your standard seat. If you're looking for a wider seat cushion for even more comfort and support, look for an option with a width larger than the standard 7-inch wide cushion.

At the end of the day, your comfort during a ride is the most important thing. Here's a roundup of some excellent Peloton bike seat cushions to help make every workout something to look forward to.

1. The Overall Best: Bikeroo Padded Gel Cushion

Ringing up at a budget-friendly price, this ergonomically designed Peloton-compatible seat cushion has a water-resistant outer shell to keep you cool and dry while you work up a sweat. It's also designed with thick gel padding for soft but firm support, and the slightly oversized fit means you get side cushioning, too. The gel material won’t retain heat, and the inside of the cover has an anti-slip texture, so it won't slide around during your workout. Designed for narrow bike saddles, it features fastening straps and adjustable drawstrings for a secure fit. You can choose from four colors: black, red, purple, and royal blue.

According to one reviewer: "I bought a Peloton bike a few weeks ago. This seat fits the bike perfectly. It takes less than a minute to install, as it fits over the seat you already have on the bike. I've done three rides since I began using the seat, and I noticed a huge difference in comfort, especially in the performance muscles (that area underneath the buttocks that gets really sore at first). It's a great seat, gel-comfort, and very inexpensive.”

2. The Runner-Up: Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover

This gel cushion is easy to slip on and off if you have multiple Peloton riders in your house, and is made of a water-resistant fabric. Simply fasten the Velcro strap and tie the drawstring, and it'll fit securely on your Peloton bike. This water-resistant cushion is filled with gel, which works as a shock absorber while also retaining less heat than memory foam. Plus, the ergonomic shape of the saddle fully supports your seat and lower back, so you can ride longer in complete comfort.

According to one reviewer: "No movement and no fear of it falling off during class. As others noted, this is not a pillowy soft seat. It is made with solid gel inserts which are slightly squishy. So.... it is not going to feel like you are sitting on pillows. However, it will definitely soften the blow of the hard seat and it also helps keep my rear-end from sliding forward on the seat, which is uncomfortable.”

3. The Best Memory Foam Seat Cushion: Schwinn Sport Seat Cover

If you like the body-conforming feel of memory foam, this Schwinn sport seat cover is your best bet. It provides support at critical pressure points, and an open-air channel helps enhance airflow — but keep in mind that memory foam is more likely to retain heat than gel. There’s no mention of water-resistance, but the cover has a stretchy design with an adjustable drawstring for a secure fit.

According to one reviewer: “Perfect for my Peloton. The seat is brutal if you’re not used to riding regularly. This seat cover makes a huge difference and the price is great.”

4. The Best Extra-Wide Seat Cushion: Bikeroo Gel Cover

At 10 inches in width, this extra-wide cushion has an extra 3 inches on standard-size Peloton seats, making this option perfect if you need more support or prefer extra cushioning. The water-resistant gel cushion is less likely to overheat than memory foam which, for better or for worse, doesn't stay cool as easily as a gel material. Over 12,000 reviewers have invested in this seat cushion, making it one of the most popular options on the market, but keep in mind that the wider size might make it more prone to slipping and require adjustment.

According to one reviewer: "It fits perfectly on the Peloton seat and secures itself with a locking drawstring that makes certain that the seat padding does not move during your ride.This is a well crafted plush seat that will undoubtedly make your Peloton rides more comfortable. Just remember that your butt needs some break-in time to get to the seat itself whether it is padded or not."

5. The Best Seat Cushion For Breathability: Fitivate Gel Cover

This sleek and water-resistant seat cushion fits flawlessly on your Peloton, and features a layer of silicone gel on top and a hollowed-out center. That way, this cushion provides plenty of padding and shock absorption, but it doesn't hold onto heat like thicker cushions tend to do. On top of that, there's even a small divot at the top of the seat that allows for maximum airflow, so you stay cool and comfy on every ride.

According to one reviewer: "I was looking for a seat cushion designed specifically for the base Peloton seat, and this did not disappoint. Fits like a glove and the cushion feels good. Not the easiest to install but it's not like you have to break out any tools; you just have to pull pretty firmly and be confident that you won't rip anything (and you won't, this doesn't feel cheaply made). During the ride nothing interfered either, there wasn't excess fabric on either side. I would recommend this to others specifically looking to outfit their Peloton bike.”

6. The Best Gel & Memory Foam Hybrid: LuxoBike Seat Cushion

For the best of both worlds, you can opt for the LuxoBike seat cushion, which is made from a blend of body-conforming memory foam and cooling gel to prevent overheating. With a deep center groove, it’s ergonomically contoured for comfort, and the extra-wide Velcro strap and nonslip lining keeps it securely in place. It’s made with Lycra, and according to reviewers, comes with a water-resistant slipcover.

According to one reviewer: “I just put this on my Peloton and it held up great for a 60 min ride mostly in the saddle. Bum feels great! It fits perfectly, doesn’t move around at all, and is very comfortable for both me and my husband. It is a bit more firm than my previous gel seat and I was a worried I might not like it as much, but it actually feels more comfortable than my previous one.”