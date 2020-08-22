In a lot of ways, the best robot vacuums for long hair are the best robotic vacuums in general. They have powerful suction, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, and a comprehensive navigation system. That said, when you're specifically looking for a unit that can clean up hair (whether it comes from a pet or a human), you'll also want to prioritize a thin profile and a tangle-resistant, easy-to-clean design.

First, let's talk about the important features for any robotic vacuum, starting with suction. Suction is typically measured in pascals (Pa). Robotic vacuums tend to offer weaker suction than standard vacuums, but the higher the number, the more effectively it'll pick up heavier debris, especially on textured floors like carpets. You'll also want to know a unit's battery capacity (usually in milliamp hours or mAh), which will dictate how long the vacuum can run before it needs to recharge. Finally, get acquainted with its various navigation features: Does it avoid walls and stairs? Can you customize its route? These features will prevent damage to both your home and the vacuum, and ensure that your cleaning sessions go much more smoothly and effortlessly.

Once you can pinpoint an all-around great robotic vacuum, it's time to find one that's suitable for hair specifically. Whether you're dealing with your hair or that of your bearded collie, an attached bristle brush is not the way to go — and unfortunately, most robotic vacuums have them, which results in a mess of tangled hair after every cleaning. For that reason, it's important to find a unit with a rubber or tangle-resistant brush. At the very least, it should be detachable and easy to clean. Last but not least, find an option with a slim profile so it can capture the clumps of hair that tend to collect in corners and under furniture.

While keeping all of those qualities in mind, here are the four best robotic vacuums for cleaning up long hair.

1. The Overall Best Robot Vacuum For Hair

Thanks to its high-efficiency filter, three-stage system, and easy-to-clean parts, this iRobot Roomba is designed for homes with pets — but it's these same features that make it a great robotic vacuum for human hair, too. The dual brushes are made entirely from rubber (so there are no bristles to trap and get tangled with hair). Plus, they adjust automatically depending on your particular floors. This unit also offers a suite of sensors for navigation as well as multiple control options, including the app, Alexa, or Google Home.

Suction: 1,700 Pa

Battery capacity: 1,800 mAh

Height: 3.65 inches

One reviewer wrote: "This is the 3rd Roomba that I have had. By far, it’s the best. The brushes are rubber and have no bristles so hair does not get wound around them and have to be cleaned constantly. The dirt bin can be cleaned by rinsing in the sink. [...] Very happy with my purchase."

2. The Best Budget Pick

It doesn't have the most impressive suction, but at less than $150, this ILIFE robot vacuum is still more effective than many competitors when it comes to tackling long hair. That's largely due to its tangle-free design, which picks up debris without a main roller brush, so cleaning the unit is as easy as emptying the 300-milliliter-capacity dustbin. Despite its budget-friendly price, this unit also has infrared sensors for smart navigation, up to 100 minutes of running time, a relatively low profile, and a remote control for easy customization.

Suction: 600 Pa

Battery capacity: 2,600 mAh

Height: 3 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I LOVE this little vaccum. Didn't realize just how much dust and hair is on my floor until I got this thing. [...] I know there are probably fancier vacuums out there, but for the price, it works amazingly well."

3. The Best Thin Robotic Vacuum For Getting Under Furniture

If you have lower-sitting furniture, the eufy Robovac 30 is the way to go. With a height of just 2.85 inches, this upgraded version is extra slim, so it can fit under most sofas and beds, perfect for tackling those tumbleweeds of hair. While the brushes are comprised of both rubber and bristles, they're easy to remove, disassemble, and clean. Plus, replacement brushes are affordable and readily available. Finally, it uses BoostIQ technology to adjust to different floor types, infrared sensors to avoid obstacles, and included boundary strips to keep your robotic vacuum confined to certain spaces.

Suction: 1,500 Pa

Battery capacity: 2,600 mAh

Height: 2.85 inches

One reviewer wrote: "It picks up dog hair, dirt, and people hair, no problem. It is pretty quiet. [...] It fits under all of the furniture except the coffee table. It even fits halfway under the fridge."

4. The Most High-Tech Option

Finally, if you're searching for an especially high-tech option, there's this Roborock vacuum. It's the most powerful option here (thanks to its extra-strong suction and super-sized battery that can for run up to 150 minutes), but it's also the smartest: It uses a high-precision laser to create a real-time map of your home, which allows it to navigate around barriers and avoid rooms that you've designated as no-go zones. You can even schedule vacuuming sessions for specific areas. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice activation. When it comes to cleaning up hair, the main brush is removable, easy to clean, and resistant to tangling.

Suction: 2,000 Pa

Battery capacity: 5,200 mAh

Height: 3.8 inches

One reviewer wrote: "This vacuum is actually smart, in that it tracks where it has and where it needs to clean and doesn't go back to the dock until it has got everything. [...] Roller brush doesn't get tangled with hair. [...] I've had the Roborock for a month now and I haven't had to clean it once yet."