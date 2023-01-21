The Peloton app delivers live and on-demand indoor cycling that gets your heart pumping, and luckily, you don’t need a Peloton bike to use it. The best spin bikes to use with the Peloton app allow you to follow along with the class, whether you’re watching on the bike’s built-in touchscreen or on your own device. These indoor cycling bikes will still keep you motivated — and sweaty — for a range of budgets and needs.

What To Look For When Shopping For A Bike To Use With The Peloton App

While you can’t participate in the leaderboard with a non-Peloton bike, you can still give classmates high fives and follow friends and hashtag groups. As far as tracking data goes, with a few hacks, you’ll be able to enjoy almost all the benefits of using a Peloton-branded bike. Some bikes (like the Echelon EX-15) can even sync data from their own branded app to the Peloton app.

In order to keep up with your Peloton instructor and track your metrics with the class, there are specific specs that your indoor bike should have, features to keep in mind, and accessories that can complete the experience:

Heart Rate

Your heart rate offers a way to see how hard you’re pushing yourself. If you already own an Apple Watch, syncing your heart rate is as easy as downloading the iWatch Peloton App. There are several compatible after-market heart rate monitors that can be paired with the Peloton App and you can also purchase a Peloton heart rate monitor for guaranteed compatibility.

Cadence

Another metric that’s tracked in your Peloton class is cadence, or how quickly you are pedaling your bike, and this stat can be displayed in different ways depending on your preference and budget. Bikes with built-in screens that display your cadence or have the ability to pair with the Peloton app via Bluetooth typically come with a higher price tag. Bikes that are more budget-friendly often require a separate cadence sensor that attaches to your bike, which can take more setup.

Weights

Peloton recommends having a pair of one- to three-pound weights available to be able to fully participate in many classes. Many bikes have a spot to keep weights handy (and off the floor) and some even come with weights included.

Which Resistance Is Comparable To Peloton?

The resistance of your spin bike translates to how heavy your flywheel feels. Peloton uses 100 levels of magnetic resistance, however, different bikes set their own resistance levels and measurements, so there’s no direct correlation between brands. To keep up with the resistance instructions that your Peloton instructor calls out, you’ll have to do your own resistance conversions or find a conversion chart online. That might seem like a lot of math, but Amazon reviewers report that it gets easier to do with each class and becomes second nature.

Lastly, the indoor cycling bikes below can accommodate riders of various heights with adjustable seats and handlebars, and one even features a way to work your arms and core.

1. A Wildly Popular Budget-Friendly Option

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

LCD monitor tracks time, speed, and distance

Under $300

Cons:

Doesn’t track cadence, heart rate, or resistance

No spot for weights

Priced under $250, this indoor cycling bike has received over 13,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer reported, “For people on a budget, but who still want to use the Peloton app, it works just fine.” There’s an LCD monitor that displays time, speed, and distance, a water bottle holder, and a device holder so you can watch your Peloton classes on your tablet or phone. The bike won’t display your cadence or heart rate, but reviewers used a separate cadence tracker that’s even recommended by Peloton, and a heart rate monitor to get those stats. You can increase or decrease the resistance, however, it’s not displayed and you’ll have to guess in class. One reviewer advised, “After a few rides, you will find what works for you.”

The YOSUDA bike has aluminum alloy pedals and adjustable covers to keep you secure while pedaling, but some reviewers recommend SPD pedals, which are closer to the feel of Peloton’s pedals. The flywheel is the same weight as Peloton’s (35 pounds), and there’s a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and a four-way padded seat for comfort. There are wheels on the bottom, so it easily tilts and rolls if you need to move the bike around.

One Rider Wrote: “This bike is an excellent value and of high quality. My mom and aunt also bought this after seeing mine--they are both happy with their purchases. I use this with the Peloton app for classes and the Wahoo RPM tracker (separate purchase). I also upgraded the pedals to use clip-in shoes with the bike. All in all, for well below $500 I got a long-lasting spin bike (saving me more money in the long run, since it kept my pants fitting me!)”

Size: 40 x 22 x 45 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 72.75 pounds | Flywheel Weight: 35 pounds | Resistance Levels: Not specified | Tablet Holder: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Height Capacity: 5 feet to 6 feet 3 inches (according to reviewers) | Weight Capacity: 270 pounds

2. A Bike That Can Use Its Own App In Conjunction With The Peloton App

Pros:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership for live classes

Can use the free Echelon app to track cadence and resistance

Widest range in height capacity on this list (4 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 8 inches)

Cons:

Few extra steps to move data to the Peloton app

No spot for weights

The Echelon EX-15 spin bike requires a few steps to work with the Peloton app, but one reviewer reported, “it’s basically the same high quality as Peloton at a fraction of the price.” Just open the Echelon app, select “freestyle ride” and then open the Peloton app, placing your phone or tablet in the device holder. The Echelon app will track your cadence and resistance, and then transfer those stats to the Peloton app via Bluetooth. The bike has 32 levels of resistance and you can even buy a handy Echelon and Peloton resistance conversion chart to make it a little easier. Just note that the flywheel weighs 15.4 pounds — which is a lot lighter than Peloton’s — so it’s easier to start pedaling, but your legs have to move faster through the class to keep up the pace.

The pedals have toe cages that can be used with regular shoes, or you could change them out for these Echelon SPD pedals for a more Peloton-like feel. There’s an extra-large cushion seat, slip-resistant handlebars, and front wheels for easy mobility. The bike also comes with a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to thousands of live and on-demand classes for cycling, running, yoga, pilates, and more. If you’d prefer a higher-end Echelon bike, there are a lot of options, including the EX-5S which comes with a built-in 22-inch screen and manual and motorized resistance.

One Rider Wrote: “Very easy to assemble and extremely quiet bike. You won’t be dissatisfied with this as it is a very close dupe to a peloton. The echelon app however isn’t that great so I got a subscription to the peloton classes for my iPad while I use my phone to do a “free ride” on the echelon app to track my cadence, resistance and miles. Overall very happy with this purchase.”

Size: 42 x 20.5 x 45 inches (length width x height) according to the brand | Weight: around 90 pounds (according to the Echelon representative I spoke with) | Flywheel Weight: 15.4 pounds | Resistance Levels: 32 levels | Tablet Holder: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Height Capacity: 4 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 8 inches according to the brand | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

3. A Bike That’s Designed To Work With The Peloton App For Under $1,000

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Includes two 3-pound dumbbells

LCD monitor tracks heart rate, speed, time, distance, and RPMs

Includes 1-year JRNY membership

Can connect with the Peloton app via Bluetooth

Dual-sided SPD/toe cage foot pedals

Cons:

Some reviewers find the water bottle placement inconvenient

It’s easy to pedal along with your Peloton class when you’re on the Schwinn IC4 spin bike. Just tap the Bluetooth icon on your bike console, open the Peloton app on your phone or tablet, press the connected devices button, and you can pair your cadence and heart rate. For resistance, even though this bike has 100 levels of resistance (the same as Peloton), it’s not a one-to-one ratio. You’ll have to use a Schwinn-to-Peloton conversion chart, or create your own equation to get the right resistance when the instructor calls it out, as many reviewers have done. There’s a device holder, dual water bottle holders, and two three-pound weights to use along with classes.

The race-style seat is adjustable, as well as the four-way adjustable handlebars. For your feet, there are dual-sided pedals with toe cages or clips that can be used with SPD cleats. You can track your progress without the Peloton app using the LCD monitor that displays your heart rate, speed, time, distance, and RPMs, or connect with the free one-year JRNY membership ($149 value) that comes with the bike that creates personalized daily workouts for that fitness level and provides feedback from a coach to guide you through your workouts.

One Rider Wrote: “I was amazed at how similar the Schwinn feels compared to the Peloton. I don’t notice any difference at all. I did like the big screen that the Peloton has but using my iPad has been just fine. [...] The cadence and heart rate both show up on the Peloton app. There are some conversion charts if you want to compare the resistance numbers the Peloton instructors call out but I mostly base my resistance on my heart rate and exertion. If you’re okay using your own screen you’ll love this bike!”

Size: 54.6 x 30.7 x 51.8 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 112 pounds | Flywheel Weight: 40 pounds | Resistance Levels: 100 levels | Tablet Holder: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Height Capacity: 4 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 6 inches (according to the brand) | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

4. An Indoor Cycling Bike That Engages Your Arms & Core

Pros:

Includes two 3-pound weights and a heart rate monitor

Includes 1-year JRNY membership

Can connect with the Peloton app via Bluetooth

Has a built-in 22-inch touchscreen

Offers a stationary or lean mode

Cons:

Price

Some reviewers reported the seat can be uncomfortable

Only the iOS Peloton app can connect to the Bowflex

The Bowflex VelCore bike may be the most expensive spin bike on this list, but it can be ridden in two ways for more versatile workouts. You can ride in stationary mode or a leaning mode that tilts the bike from side to side, engaging your arms and your core. There’s a 22-inch touchscreen that can be connected to the Peloton app via your mobile device so you can view your cadence. Just note that only the iOS Peloton app has the appropriate connectivity features with the Bowflex. There’s also a heart rate monitor included and two three-pound weights to use along with your ride. Although the Bowflex has 100 levels of resistance like Peloton, it’s not an identical match, so you’ll have to figure out your own resistance conversion.

There’s an adjustable seat and handlebars, dual-sided pedals for regular shoes or clip-in shoes, and a device holder. The bike also comes with a 16-inch screen option that comes with a lower price tag. And for days you don’t want to use the Peloton app, the Bowflex comes with a one-year JRNY membership ($149 value) which includes adaptive workouts, trainer-led videos, and immersive environments to ride along to.

One Rider Wrote: “This is a solid piece of equipment and the lean mode is truly awesome. [...] this bike feels and sounds like you are riding outdoors. [...] The Velocore is the best of the higher end home bikes if you are looking for a more authentic riding experience. The Jrny app and explore the world are weak, but you can use so many other apps. The leaning is a strong core workout. I think it's the best home bike when it's in stationary mode also. [...] You can do Peloton on here also, it's just more challenging with lean.”

Size: 59.8 x 24.1 x 55.3 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 158 pounds | Flywheel Weight: 33 pounds (according to the brand) | Resistance Levels: 100 levels | Tablet Holder: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Height Capacity: 5 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 5 inches (according to the brand) | Weight Capacity: 325 pounds

5. A Bike With A Highly Adjustable Seat & Handlebars

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

LCD monitor tracks time, speed, and distance

Stable base

Four-way adjustable handlebars and seat

Dual grooved holders can be used for water bottles, weights, or phone

Cons:

Some reviewers reported the seat makes a squeaking noise

Doesn’t track cadence, heart rate, or resistance

This spin bike has a four-way adjustable seat and handlebars that move back and forth, and up and down, so you’re sure to get the perfect fit. It has the same flywheel weight as the Peloton, but you’ll have to hook up a separate Wahoo tracker for cadence. You can also connect a heart rate monitor and replace the toe cage pedals with SPD pedals if you want a more Peloton-like experience. The resistance levels aren’t specified — so you’ll have to guess in class — but reviewers report that you start to feel it out after a few sessions.

There’s a holder for a water bottle, tablet, or phone and an LCD monitor to track your time, speed, and distance. If you need to move the bike around, there are transportation wheels in the front, and if you want to keep it stable, there are adjustment knobs to keep the bike in place on different surfaces. Some reviewers reported that the seat can be a little squeaky, but otherwise, the bike is “super quiet.”

One Rider Wrote: “I purchased this bike and the Wahoo Cadence Sensor. You can then use the Peloton app ($12/month) which uses cadence as a directive to follow. If you use the app on your phone / iPad, you can actually link the cadence sensor directly to your Peloton app. If you're using the Peloton app on you TV / Apple TV, you just have to link up your cadence sensor to your phone / iPad Wahoo app (using it in the holder on the bike) so you can see what cadence you're at while you're watching your TV. The bike is great! Assembly was somewhat straightforward, you just have to be in a patient mood. It is super quiet compared to exercise bikes of past decades. My seat has a tendency to squeak a little [...] Overall, a solid option for those looking for Peloton alternative.”

Size: 40.2 x 20 x 48.4 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 94 pounds | Flywheel Weight: 35 pounds | Resistance Levels: Not specified | Tablet Holder: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Height Capacity: 5 feet to 6 feet 4 inches | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

6. An Indoor Cycling Bike With A Built-In Rotating Screen

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Includes an incline and decline motor that can be controlled by iFIT trainers

motor that can be controlled by iFIT trainers Includes two 3-pound weights

Features a 22-inch built-in, rotating touchscreen

Comes with a 1-year iFIT subscription

Cadence tracking

Cons:

Heavy

No heart rate monitor

The NordicTrack S22i is a great indoor cycling bike to pair with the Peloton app but it still requires some modifications. There are 24 levels of resistance that will need to be converted while you ride and although the cadence appears on the bike’s screen, you’ll still have to open a device to sync your metrics with the app. You can also connect a heart rate monitor and replace the toe cage pedals with SPD pedals if you want a more Peloton-like experience.

That being said, there are a few extra features that make the NordicTrack stand out. The bike comes with a free one-year iFIT family membership (after that, it’s $39 a month) that includes over 16,000 on-demand workouts that stream directly to the built-in 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen. The screen can also rotate 360 degrees, so you can spin it around and do other Peloton classes off the bike. When you’re pedaling in a studio workout, trainers can auto-adjust your resistance, incline, and decline in real time for a more personalized training experience — something that you don’t get with a Peloton bike. Plus, the NordicTrack comes with two three-pound dumbbells to work your arms while you ride and a built-in fan that keeps you cool when the class heats up.

One Rider Wrote: “Very stable well-built bike with lots of classes and biking tours to explore. [...] You can also still do Peloton classes inexpensively through their app since you already get the NT classes bundled in for the first year and it still costs less than an equivalent version of the Peloton. So you can still be in "that" crowd while still having a better bike!”

Size: 60 x 22 x 59 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 193.6 pounds according to the brand | Flywheel Weight: Approximately 30 pounds | Resistance Levels: 24 levels | Tablet Holder: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Height Capacity: 4 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 6 inches according to reviewers | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

7. The Bike Made To Work With The Peloton App

Pros:

Seamless syncing with the Peloton app

Can use the Peloton leaderboard

Over 375 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

100 resistance levels

Free assembly

Cons:

Some reviewers reported the seat can be uncomfortable

For less than $1,500, the Original Peloton Bike naturally works seamlessly with the Peloton app and doesn’t require a heart rate or cadence monitor to be added separately. It features a 5 MP forward-facing camera and microphone to communicate with trainers, water bottles, and weight holders, all in a compact four- by two-foot footprint. Reviewers raved about how quiet the bike is and how much they love the 22-inch HD screen, while some reviewers reported the seat can be uncomfortable. Keep in mind a Peloton All-Access Membership must be added to this bike as well for $44/month for an entire household.

One Rider Wrote: “I have been riding on another spin bike for years, using the computer to match my RPMs to what the instructors are calling on the Peloton classes. Given that the bike is now more affordable, and the fact that I use the Peloton app almost daily, and not just for cycling, I decided to give the bike a try. I did change out the seat, and the pedals, so that I could ride with regular SPD clip in pedals, but I have to say the bike is really comfortable. It rides so quiet and smooth, and the design is very sleek. The interface with the computer is amazing, and my rides are so enjoyable now. I should have made this my one and only spin bike purchase a long time ago.”

Size: 59 x 23 x 53 inches (length x width x height) | Weight: 135 pounds | Flywheel Weight: 35 pounds | Resistance Levels: 100 levels | Tablet Holder: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Height Capacity: 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 4 inches | Weight Capacity: 297 pounds