3 Zodiac Signs Who You Can Trust With Your Deepest, Darkest Secrets

Everyone has that one friend that they run to with the latest updates about their situationships, even when they want to keep things on the DL. Or a family member who knows all about their late-night antics that their moms definitely wouldn’t approve of. It’s not easy keeping someone else’s secrets, but certain people will simply never tell a soul. Much like how there are zodiac signs who love to gossip, there are also signs who you can trust to keep your darkest secrets under lock and key — so if this sounds like your favorite confidante, you might want to check their birth chart.

If you’re struggling to find someone to confide in, you might be spending time with the wrong members of the zodiac. According to astrologer Brandy Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), some zodiac signs may be more inclined to keep your secrets than others, and it’s all thanks to their loyal, trustworthy, and dependable personalities. Of course, you shouldn’t choose your friendships solely based on someone’s sign, but in this case, it’s not a bad thing to consider when meeting someone new, either.

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to keep your secret no matter what, according to the astrology expert.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces cherish their friendships so much they wouldn’t dare do anything that would put their relationships at risk, including telling someone else’s secrets. On top of that, their sensitivity makes the water sign a great person to confide in, and their empathetic personality makes opening up so easy. “[Pisces] understand the importance of being trustworthy and loyal, so it’s easier to maintain confidentiality,” says Lee. “They want to be dependable secret keepers because they want the same for themselves.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Lee, Capricorns value trust and reliability, and they also have an extremely disciplined demeanor — which is why they make such great vaults for your secrets. “[Capricorns] are willing to lend an ear without running to tell the next person your business,” the astrologer shares. “They take commitments seriously and understand the consequences of betraying trust.” Plus, they’re an earth sign, which makes them pragmatic, says Lee — yet another reason why they’d make an ideal person to confide in.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Because the sign is represented by the balance scales, Libras love to keep the peace by remaining neutral. They understand the importance of privacy as well, so if you entrust them to keep a secret, they will, says Lee. “Libras want to keep their reputation of being trustworthy and dependable, so they won’t do anything to jeopardize that, especially by telling a secret,” Lee says. “They also prioritize harmony and [are] aware that being disloyal will alter the dynamic of their relationships, and they never want that to happen.”

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator