Justice For Black Cats — They Deserve Cute Names, Too

How about Lucky? They're actually considered good omens in some cultures.

A black cat with a cool name lays down in the kitchen and licks his nose.
Black cats have arguably the best naming potential. With the lure of mystery, superstition, and magic around black cats, there’s an endless abyss of name inspiration to pull from.

You’ve probably heard the idea that black cats are bad luck, which is certainly a route you could take when naming your furry little void. But just because there’s a stigma, don’t feel like you have to go with something dark and insidious. In fact, many traditions across different cultures actually deem black cats to be good luck, positive omens, and symbols of prosperity.

Black cats have been linked to witchcraft and magic as far back as ancient Greece, particularly to the Greek goddess of magic, witchcraft, and the moon, Hecate (and was similarly revered in ancient Egypt with the goddess Bastet). The unfair reputation of the black cat goes back to the Middle Ages when the Catholic Church drew a connection between the innocent creatures and the devil. Albeit a ludacris leap, the declaration is unsurprising as paganism was perceived by some as a threat to the Catholic Church.

What ensued was centuries of these animals being abused and neglected. The prejudice found solid footing in the West come the Salem Witch Trials, where they were believed to be either witches in disguise or have the ability to transform into witches. As a lingering consequence, black cats have the lowest adoption rates and highest euthanization rates at shelters.

On a more triumphant note, black cats are also now seen as a symbol of defiance and perseverance, given their ominous history. Outside of the West, ancient folklore detailing the positive connotations of black cats still survives today. For instance, parts of England, Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and Europe have traditions and lore around the good fortune of black cats.

Black cats have a more storied past to color your naming considerations. There’s simply more sources of inspiration to draw from than you’d have coming up with unique cat names for any other colored feline. Whether you’re going majestic or witchy, spooky or literary, or taking cues from mystical TV shows, what’s important is that you’re naming your fur baby with the love they deserve. If that means bestowing her the honor of naming her for your favorite strong, independent TV witch Bonnie Bennett, you’re doing all of that kitty’s ancestors proud.

Get started on your brainstorming with these black cat names inspired by gods and goddesses, astrology, witches, pop culture, literature, and more, below.

Mystical Black Cat Names

  1. Salem
  2. Magick
  3. Mage
  4. Aura
  5. Wizard
  6. Abracadabra
  7. Sphinx
  8. Jinx
  9. Fortune
  10. Coven
  11. Bruxo
  12. Oracle
  13. Tarot
  14. Voodoo
  15. Wicca
  16. Karma
  18. Morpheus
  19. Hex
  20. Shaman
  21. Grimoire
  22. Alchemy

Mysterious Names For Black Cats

  1. Smoky
  2. Midnight
  3. Misty
  4. Tenebris
  5. Secret
  6. Nimbus
  7. Enigma
  8. Noir
  9. Nightfall
  10. Whisper
  11. Twilight
  12. Myth
  13. Kuro (“mysterious” or “black” in Japan, where black cats are seen as good luck)
  14. Rune
  15. Phantom
  16. Mystique

Spooky Black Cat Names

  1. Bones
  2. Nightmare
  3. Shadow
  4. Venom
  5. Morningstar
  6. Omen
  7. Dragon
  8. Widow
  9. Beelzebub
  10. Black Magic
  11. Conjur
  12. Crypt
  13. Diablo
  14. Necromancer
  15. Sinister

Black Cat Names Based On Witches & Wizards

  1. Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty
  2. Sabrina, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  3. Ambrose, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  4. Prudence, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  5. Dorcus, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  6. Blair, The Blair Witch Project
  7. Gillian, Practical Magic
  8. Sally, Practical Magic
  9. Winnie, Winnie The Witch
  10. Samantha, Bewitched
  11. Endora, Bewitched
  12. Prue, Charmed
  13. Piper, Charmed
  14. Phoebe, Charmed
  15. Cordelia, American Horror Story: Coven
  16. Fiona, American Horror Story: Coven
  17. Zelda, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  18. Hilda, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  19. Glinda, The Wizard of Oz
  20. Tia Dalma, Pirates of the Caribbean
  21. Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
  22. Sanderson, Hocus Pocus
  23. Jadis, The Chronicles of Narnia
  24. Bonnie, The Vampire Diaries
  25. Lafayette, True Blood
  26. Morgana, Merlin
  27. Davina, The Originals
  28. Freya, The Originals
  29. Kai, The Vampire Diaries

Black Cat Names Based On Crystals & Minerals

  1. Jett
  2. Obsidian
  3. Onyx
  4. Esmeralda
  5. Galena
  6. Jade
  7. Opal
  8. Tourmaline
  9. Black Pearl
  10. Spinel
  11. Ilvaite
  12. Anatase
  13. Jasper
  14. Garnet
  15. Hematite
  16. Basalt
  17. Cassiterite
  18. Rutile
  19. Kyanite
  20. Shungite
  21. Charcoal
  22. Graphite

Names For Black Cats Inspired By Planets & Stars

  1. Eclipse
  2. Juno
  3. Venus
  4. Jupiter
  5. Neptune
  6. Chiron
  7. Leo
  8. Phase
  9. Mercury
  10. Aries
  11. Orion
  12. Libra
  13. Andromeda
  14. Taurus
  15. Archer
  16. Gemma
  17. Lilith
  18. Lynx
  19. Pisces
  20. Lyra
  21. Scorpio
  22. Carina
  23. Cassiopeia
  24. Aquila
  25. Antila

Celestial Names For Black Cats

  1. Luna
  2. Night
  3. Nox
  4. Draco
  5. Bellatrix
  6. Cosmo
  7. Cosmonaut
  8. Cygnus
  9. Celeste
  10. Selene
  11. Serene
  12. Vortex
  13. Nova
  14. Moon
  15. Comet
  16. Stella
  17. Dusk
  18. Crescent
  19. Galaxy
  20. Estelle
  21. Esther
  22. Pollux
  23. Regulus
  24. Rigel
  25. Serene
  26. Sirius
  27. Vega
  28. Calypso

Black Cat Names Inspired By Famous Cats

  1. Felix, Felix The Cat
  2. Sylvester, Looney Tunes
  3. Thackery, Hocus Pocus
  4. Binx, Hocus Pocus
  5. Cat, Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  6. Lucifer, Cinderella
  7. DC (Darn Cat), That Darn Cat!
  8. Winkie, Escape to Witch Mountain
  9. Berlioz, The Aristocats
  10. Scat Cat, The Aristocats
  11. Jiji, Kiki's Delivery Service
  12. Sebastian, Josie and the Pussycats
  13. Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots
  14. Cobweb, Hocus Pocus 2
  15. Figaro, Pinocchio
  16. Jonas, We Have Always Lived in the Castle
  17. Sir Purrcival, The Ex Hex

Black Cat Names Inspired By Literature

  1. Crucible, The Crucible by Arthur Miller
  2. Elizabeth Proctor, The Crucible by Arthur Miller
  3. Tituba, The Crucible by Arthur Miller
  4. Circe, Circe by Madeline Miller
  5. Thetis, The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
  6. Achilles, The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
  7. Pluto, The Black Cat by Edgar Allan Poe
  8. Church, Pet Semetary by Stephen King
  9. Montague, The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
  10. Eleanor, The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
  11. Gifford, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill
  12. Kipps, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill
  13. Jennet, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill
  14. Drablow, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill
  15. Raoul, The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux
  16. Buquet, The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux
  17. Heathcliff, Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
  18. Jane, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Names For Black Cats From Pop Culture

  1. Elvis
  2. Bagheera, The Jungle Book
  3. Batman, Batman
  4. Ozzy
  5. Elvira, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
  6. Rajah, Aladdin
  7. Gotham, Batman
  8. Catwoman, Catwoman
  9. Selina, Catwoman
  10. Coraline, Coraline
  11. Black Panther, Black Panther
  12. Natasha, Black Widow
  13. Harvey, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  14. Marnie, Halloweentown
  15. Kalabar, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  16. Jasper, Twilight
  17. Edward, Twilight
  18. Klaus, A Series of Unfortunate Events
  19. Buffy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  20. Percy, Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  21. Violet, A Series of Unfortunate Events

Food-Inspired Names For Black Cats

  1. Java
  2. Olive
  3. Licorice
  4. Boba
  5. Blackberry
  6. Espresso
  7. Pepper
  8. Pudding
  9. Molasses
  10. Merlot
  11. Sesame
  12. Cookies and Cream
  13. Toast
  14. Hershey
  15. Fudge
  16. Tootsie
  17. Truffle
  18. Peppercorn
  19. Waffle

Funny Black Cat Names

  1. Menace
  2. Ninja
  3. Goth
  4. Spooky
  5. Bean
  6. Dusty
  7. Eightball
  8. Soot
  9. Black Hole
  10. Stormageddon
  11. Void
  12. Ball of Darkness
  13. Child of Darkness
  14. Storm Cloud
  15. Storm Drain
  16. Dingy
  17. Gloomy
  18. Murky

Cool Black Cat Names

  1. Ace
  2. Cinder
  3. Asher
  4. Chase
  5. Spike
  6. Steel
  7. Spade
  8. Ziggy
  9. Ember
  10. Harley
  11. Coal
  12. Gray
  13. Atlas
  14. Phoenix
  15. Pandora
  16. Paris
  17. Umbra
  18. Quill

Black Cat Names For Girl Cats

  1. Kona
  2. Batgirl
  3. Sophia
  4. Velvet
  5. Satin
  6. Ebony
  7. Panthera
  8. Cleopatra
  9. Sailor Moon
  10. Agnes
  11. Margot
  12. Silhouette
  13. Medusa
  14. Layla
  15. Sombra

Black Cat Names For Boy Cats

  1. Iron
  2. Macho
  3. Percy
  4. Poe
  5. Edgar Allen
  6. Alacazam
  7. Black Jack
  8. Zane
  9. Walter
  10. Frank
  11. Kalo (Bengali for “black”)
  12. Styx
  13. Stygian
  14. Umbrous
  15. Diesel
  16. Finn

Black Cat Names Inspired By Sarah J. Maas Books

  1. Manon, Throne of Glass
  2. Velaris, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  3. Asterin, Throne of Glass
  4. Abraxos, Throne of Glass
  5. Nuala, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  6. Cerridwen, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  7. Titus, Throne of Glass
  8. Azriel, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  9. Rysand, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  10. Cassian, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  11. Lysandra, Throne of Glass
  12. Nehemia, Throne of Glass
  13. Nesryn, Throne of Glass
  14. Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  15. Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  16. Elain, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  17. Emerie, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  18. Gwyn, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  19. Dorian, Throne of Glass

Black Cat Names Inspired By Harry Potter

  1. Hermione
  2. Myrtle
  3. Potter
  4. Salazar
  5. Lovegood
  6. Polyjuice
  7. Crookshanks
  8. Hagrid
  9. Albus
  10. Dumbledore
  11. Severus
  12. Tom
  13. Nymphadora
  14. Tonks
  15. Ginny
  16. Sybill
  17. Trelawney
  18. Pomona

Black Cat Names Inspired By Game Of Thrones

  1. Melisandre
  2. Stark
  3. Drogon
  4. Brienne
  5. Arya
  6. Sansa
  7. Viserion
  8. Grey Wind
  9. Ghost
  10. Gilly
  11. Hodor
  12. Rhaegal
  13. Samwell
  14. Eddard

Black Cat Names Inspired By House Of The Dragon

  1. Aegon
  2. Daemon
  3. Jacaerys
  4. Moondancer
  5. Seasmoke
  6. Aemond
  7. Alicent
  8. Syrax
  9. Vhagar
  10. Arrax
  11. Rhaenyra
  12. Rhaenys
  13. Corlys
  14. Velaryon
  15. Meleys

Black Cat Names From Vikings

  1. Ragnar
  2. Siggy
  3. Ivar
  4. Ironside
  5. Lagertha
  6. Bjorn
  7. Floki
  8. Ubbe
  9. Rollo
  10. Torvi
  11. Athlestan
  12. Ecbert
  13. Margrethe
  14. Aethelwulf
  15. Hvitserk

Cute Names For Black Cats

  1. Casper
  2. Gato
  3. Boo
  4. Puck
  5. Inky
  6. Blot
  7. Lucky
  8. Ciaran, Celtic name meaning “little dark-haired one” (Irish and Scottish traditions see black cats as a sign of good luck)
  9. Lulu
  10. Goose
  11. Sooty
  12. Stormi
  13. Moody
  14. Lucie
  15. Poet

Black Cat Names Based On Other Animals

  1. Panther
  2. Raven
  3. Crow
  4. Stallion
  5. Spider
  6. Black Widow
  7. Puma
  8. Black Bear
  9. Zebra
  10. Panda
  11. Jaguar
  12. Friesian (a black horse breed)
  13. Bobolink
  14. Cobra
  15. Rat
  16. Angus
  17. Rhino

Black Cat Names For Tuxedo Cats

  1. Tux
  2. Oreo
  3. Boots
  4. Speckles
  5. Patches
  6. Sneakers
  7. Checkers
  8. Penguin
  9. Barcode
  10. Piano
  11. Pixel
  12. Pinstripe
  13. Patch
  14. Paisley
  15. Marble
  16. Mickey
  17. Minnie
  18. Groom
  19. Butler
  21. Dice

Historic Names For Black Cats

  1. Blackbeard
  2. Nostradamus
  3. Caesar
  4. Nefertiti
  5. Morgan le Fay
  6. Nicolas Flamel
  7. Perenelle
  8. Geber
  9. Marie Laveau
  10. Galileo
  11. Ostanes
  12. Newton
  13. Fritz
  14. Zwicky
  15. Vera
  16. Rubin
  17. Oppenheimer
  18. Einstein

Black Cat Names Inspired By Nature

  1. Storm
  2. Ivy
  3. Jasmine
  4. Nightshade
  5. Poppy
  6. Pebble
  7. Flint
  8. Thunder
  9. Echo
  10. Melanite
  11. Starling
  12. Terra
  13. Caspian
  14. Silas
  15. Aurora
  16. Reiki
  17. Blossom

Black Cat Names That Mean “Night” In Different Languages

  1. Gabi, Filipino
  2. Nat, Danish
  3. Abali, Igbo
  4. Ekiro, Ganda
  5. Po, Hawaiian
  6. Gece, Turkish
  7. Butu, Lingala
  8. Kecha, Uzbek
  9. Malam, Malay
  10. Zan, Mizo
  11. Nacht, German
  12. Natt, Norwegian
  13. Malam, Indonesian
  14. Halkan, Oromo
  15. Noche, Spanish
  16. Noctis (or Nox), Latin
  17. Noite, Portuguese
  18. Notte, Italian
  19. Wengi, Javanese
  20. Noc, Polish
  21. Tuta, Quechua

Black Cat Names Inspired By Music

  1. Ophelia (“Ophelia” by The Lumineers)
  2. Romeo (“Love Story” by Taylor Swift)
  3. Juliet (“Check Yes Juliet” by We the Kings)
  4. Helena (“Helena” by My Chemical Romance)
  5. Konstantine (“Konstantine” by Something Corporate)
  6. Maria (“Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low)
  7. Paramore
  8. Evanescence
  9. Lyric
  10. Sonnet
  11. Cadence
  12. Riff
  13. Chord
  14. Melody
  15. Demi
  16. Adagio
  17. Viola
  18. Staccato
  19. Stave
  20. Bracket
  21. Clef
  22. Trill
  23. Alto
  24. Tenor
  25. Tenuto
  26. Fermata
  27. Marcato
  28. Tremolo
  29. Octavia
  30. Breve
  31. Quaver
  32. Caesura
  33. Forte
  34. Mezzo
  35. Crescendo

Names For Black Cats Inspired By Gods

  1. Hades (Greek god of the underworld)
  2. Odin (powerful and wise Norse all-father god)
  3. Apollo (Greek god of the sun)
  4. Zeus (Greek god of the sky)
  5. Thor (Norse god of thunder and lightning)
  6. Loki (Norse god of mischief and trickery)
  7. Anubis (Egyptian god of funerary rites and protector of graves)
  8. Freyr (Norse god of peace, prosperity, and fertility)
  9. Ra (Egyptian god of the sun and father or king of all Egyptian gods)
  10. Niskus (Romano-British water god)
  11. Poseidon (Greek sea god)
  12. Hermes (Greek god of messengers and travel)
  13. Hephaestus (Greek god of fire, blacksmiths, and craft)
  14. Janus (Roman god of beginnings)
  15. Bacchus (Roman god of wine, fruit trees, and fertility)

Goddess Names For Black Cats

  1. Marzana (Slavic goddess of winter)
  2. Nyx (Greek goddess of the night)
  3. Hecate (Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft)
  4. Morrigan (Celtic goddess)
  5. Anat (Egyptian goddess of hunting and fertility)
  6. Freyja (Norse goddess of love, fertility, beauty, and magic)
  7. Persephone (Greek goddess of spring and agriculture)
  8. Isis (Egyptian goddess of magic, healing, childbirth, and queen of Egypt)
  9. Durga (powerful Hindu mother goddess of protection)
  10. Bastet (Egyptian goddess of home, protection, and cats, often depicted as a black cat)
  11. Kali (Hindu goddess of time, change, and creation)
  12. Diana (Roman goddess of childbirth, fertility, and the moon)
  13. Athena (Greek goddess of wisdom and crafts)
  14. Hera (Greek goddess of women, marriage, childbirth, and family)
  15. Branwen (Welsh goddess of beauty and love)
  16. Minerva (Roman goddess of wisdom and justice)

Halloween-Inspired Black Cat Names

  1. Autumn
  2. Eve (All Hallows)
  3. Azrael
  4. Candy
  5. Samhain
  6. Bat
  7. Damion
  8. Dracula
  9. Freddy
  10. Gargamel
  11. Harlow
  12. Ichabod
  13. Igor
  14. Jack (o'lantern)
  15. October
  16. Wednesday
  17. Addams
  18. Morticia
  19. Gomez
  20. Thing
  21. Friday
  22. Sith

Dark Academia-Inspired Black Cat Names

  1. Beatrix
  2. Mona Lisa
  3. Cordelia
  4. Lucien
  5. Evander
  6. Benedict
  7. Bellamy
  8. Alaric
  9. Enzo
  10. Ezra
  11. Bastian
  12. Merrit
  13. Fallon
  14. Agnes
  15. Francis
  16. Elspeth
  17. Evangeline
  18. Ambrose
  19. Delphine
  20. Emrys
  21. Vincent
  22. Lysander
  23. Margo
  24. Milton
  25. Edison

Ironic Names For Black Cats

  1. Snowball
  2. Angel
  3. Vanilla
  4. Sugar
  5. Powder
  6. Salt
  7. Igloo
  8. Dove
  9. Frosty
  10. Blizzard
  11. Blanco
  12. Birch
  13. Winter
  14. Snow
  15. Cloud
  16. Coconut
  17. Arctic
  19. Ice Cube
  20. Ivory
  21. Yang