Black cats have arguably the best naming potential. With the lure of mystery, superstition, and magic around black cats, there’s an endless abyss of name inspiration to pull from.

You’ve probably heard the idea that black cats are bad luck, which is certainly a route you could take when naming your furry little void. But just because there’s a stigma, don’t feel like you have to go with something dark and insidious. In fact, many traditions across different cultures actually deem black cats to be good luck, positive omens, and symbols of prosperity.

Black cats have been linked to witchcraft and magic as far back as ancient Greece, particularly to the Greek goddess of magic, witchcraft, and the moon, Hecate (and was similarly revered in ancient Egypt with the goddess Bastet). The unfair reputation of the black cat goes back to the Middle Ages when the Catholic Church drew a connection between the innocent creatures and the devil. Albeit a ludacris leap, the declaration is unsurprising as paganism was perceived by some as a threat to the Catholic Church.

What ensued was centuries of these animals being abused and neglected. The prejudice found solid footing in the West come the Salem Witch Trials, where they were believed to be either witches in disguise or have the ability to transform into witches. As a lingering consequence, black cats have the lowest adoption rates and highest euthanization rates at shelters.

On a more triumphant note, black cats are also now seen as a symbol of defiance and perseverance, given their ominous history. Outside of the West, ancient folklore detailing the positive connotations of black cats still survives today. For instance, parts of England, Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and Europe have traditions and lore around the good fortune of black cats.

Black cats have a more storied past to color your naming considerations. There’s simply more sources of inspiration to draw from than you’d have coming up with unique cat names for any other colored feline. Whether you’re going majestic or witchy, spooky or literary, or taking cues from mystical TV shows, what’s important is that you’re naming your fur baby with the love they deserve. If that means bestowing her the honor of naming her for your favorite strong, independent TV witch Bonnie Bennett, you’re doing all of that kitty’s ancestors proud.

Get started on your brainstorming with these black cat names inspired by gods and goddesses, astrology, witches, pop culture, literature, and more, below.

Mystical Black Cat Names Angela Demi / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Salem Magick Mage Aura Wizard Abracadabra Sphinx Jinx Fortune Coven Bruxo Oracle Tarot Voodoo Wicca Karma Sphinx Morpheus Hex Shaman Grimoire Alchemy

Mysterious Names For Black Cats Smoky Midnight Misty Tenebris Secret Nimbus Enigma Noir Nightfall Whisper Twilight Myth Kuro (“mysterious” or “black” in Japan, where black cats are seen as good luck) Rune Phantom Mystique

Spooky Black Cat Names Pawel Wewiorski/Moment/Getty Images Bones Nightmare Shadow Venom Morningstar Omen Dragon Widow Beelzebub Black Magic Conjur Crypt Diablo Necromancer Sinister

Black Cat Names Based On Witches & Wizards Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty Sabrina, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Ambrose, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Prudence, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Dorcus, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Blair, The Blair Witch Project Gillian, Practical Magic Sally, Practical Magic Winnie, Winnie The Witch Samantha, Bewitched Endora, Bewitched Prue, Charmed Piper, Charmed Phoebe, Charmed Cordelia, American Horror Story: Coven Fiona, American Horror Story: Coven Zelda, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Hilda, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Glinda, The Wizard of Oz Tia Dalma, Pirates of the Caribbean Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Sanderson, Hocus Pocus Jadis, The Chronicles of Narnia Bonnie, The Vampire Diaries Lafayette, True Blood Morgana, Merlin Davina, The Originals Freya, The Originals Kai, The Vampire Diaries

Black Cat Names Based On Crystals & Minerals Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/Moment/Getty Images Jett Obsidian Onyx Esmeralda Galena Jade Opal Tourmaline Black Pearl Spinel Ilvaite Anatase Jasper Garnet Hematite Basalt Cassiterite Rutile Kyanite Shungite Charcoal Graphite

Names For Black Cats Inspired By Planets & Stars Eclipse Juno Venus Jupiter Neptune Chiron Leo Phase Mercury Aries Orion Libra Andromeda Taurus Archer Gemma Lilith Lynx Pisces Lyra Scorpio Carina Cassiopeia Aquila Antila

Celestial Names For Black Cats Istvan Hernadi photography... Mountain Visions/Moment/Getty Images Luna Night Nox Draco Bellatrix Cosmo Cosmonaut Cygnus Celeste Selene Serene Vortex Nova Moon Comet Stella Dusk Crescent Galaxy Estelle Esther Pollux Regulus Rigel Serene Sirius Vega Calypso

Black Cat Names Inspired By Famous Cats Felix, Felix The Cat Sylvester, Looney Tunes Thackery, Hocus Pocus Binx, Hocus Pocus Cat, Breakfast at Tiffany’s Lucifer, Cinderella DC (Darn Cat), That Darn Cat! Winkie, Escape to Witch Mountain Berlioz, The Aristocats Scat Cat, The Aristocats Jiji, Kiki's Delivery Service Sebastian, Josie and the Pussycats Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots Cobweb, Hocus Pocus 2 Figaro, Pinocchio Jonas, We Have Always Lived in the Castle Sir Purrcival, The Ex Hex

Black Cat Names Inspired By Literature Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Crucible, The Crucible by Arthur Miller Elizabeth Proctor, The Crucible by Arthur Miller Tituba, The Crucible by Arthur Miller Circe, Circe by Madeline Miller Thetis, The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller Achilles, The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller Pluto, The Black Cat by Edgar Allan Poe Church, Pet Semetary by Stephen King Montague, The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson Eleanor, The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson Gifford, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill Kipps, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill Jennet, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill Drablow, The Woman in Black by Susan Hill Raoul, The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux Buquet, The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux Heathcliff, Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë Jane, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Names For Black Cats From Pop Culture Elvis Bagheera, The Jungle Book Batman, Batman Ozzy Elvira, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Rajah, Aladdin Gotham, Batman Catwoman, Catwoman Selina, Catwoman Coraline, Coraline Black Panther, Black Panther Natasha, Black Widow Harvey, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Marnie, Halloweentown Kalabar, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge Jasper, Twilight Edward, Twilight Klaus, A Series of Unfortunate Events Buffy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Percy, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Violet, A Series of Unfortunate Events

Food-Inspired Names For Black Cats Image Source/Image Source/Getty Images Java Olive Licorice Boba Blackberry Espresso Pepper Pudding Molasses Merlot Sesame Cookies and Cream Toast Hershey Fudge Tootsie Truffle Peppercorn Waffle

Funny Black Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Menace Ninja Goth Spooky Bean Dusty Eightball Soot Black Hole Stormageddon Void Ball of Darkness Child of Darkness Storm Cloud Storm Drain Dingy Gloomy Murky

Cool Black Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Ace Cinder Asher Chase Spike Steel Spade Ziggy Ember Harley Coal Gray Atlas Phoenix Pandora Paris Umbra Quill

Black Cat Names For Girl Cats Capuski/E+/Getty Images Kona Batgirl Sophia Velvet Satin Ebony Panthera Cleopatra Sailor Moon Agnes Margot Silhouette Medusa Layla Sombra

Black Cat Names For Boy Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Iron Macho Percy Poe Edgar Allen Alacazam Black Jack Zane Walter Frank Kalo (Bengali for “black”) Styx Stygian Umbrous Diesel Finn

Black Cat Names Inspired By Sarah J. Maas Books Manon, Throne of Glass Velaris, A Court of Thorns and Roses Asterin, Throne of Glass Abraxos, Throne of Glass Nuala, A Court of Thorns and Roses Cerridwen, A Court of Thorns and Roses Titus, Throne of Glass Azriel, A Court of Thorns and Roses Rysand, A Court of Thorns and Roses Cassian, A Court of Thorns and Roses Lysandra, Throne of Glass Nehemia, Throne of Glass Nesryn, Throne of Glass Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses Elain, A Court of Thorns and Roses Emerie, A Court of Thorns and Roses Gwyn, A Court of Thorns and Roses Dorian, Throne of Glass

Black Cat Names Inspired By Harry Potter WB Hermione Myrtle Potter Salazar Lovegood Polyjuice Crookshanks Hagrid Albus Dumbledore Severus Tom Nymphadora Tonks Ginny Sybill Trelawney Pomona

Black Cat Names Inspired By Game Of Thrones Melisandre Stark Drogon Brienne Arya Sansa Viserion Grey Wind Ghost Gilly Hodor Rhaegal Samwell Eddard

Black Cat Names Inspired By House Of The Dragon The House of the Dragon Season 2 cast. Theo Whitman/HBO Aegon Daemon Jacaerys Moondancer Seasmoke Aemond Alicent Syrax Vhagar Arrax Rhaenyra Rhaenys Corlys Velaryon Meleys

Black Cat Names From Vikings Ragnar Siggy Ivar Ironside Lagertha Bjorn Floki Ubbe Rollo Torvi Athlestan Ecbert Margrethe Aethelwulf Hvitserk

Cute Names For Black Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Casper Gato Boo Puck Inky Blot Lucky Ciaran, Celtic name meaning “little dark-haired one” (Irish and Scottish traditions see black cats as a sign of good luck) Lulu Goose Sooty Stormi Moody Lucie Poet

Black Cat Names Based On Other Animals Panther Raven Crow Stallion Spider Black Widow Puma Black Bear Zebra Panda Jaguar Friesian (a black horse breed) Bobolink Cobra Rat Angus Rhino

Black Cat Names For Tuxedo Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Tux Oreo Boots Speckles Patches Sneakers Checkers Penguin Barcode Piano Pixel Pinstripe Patch Paisley Marble Mickey Minnie Groom Butler Barcode Dice

Historic Names For Black Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Blackbeard Nostradamus Caesar Nefertiti Morgan le Fay Nicolas Flamel Perenelle Geber Marie Laveau Galileo Ostanes Newton Fritz Zwicky Vera Rubin Oppenheimer Einstein

Black Cat Names Inspired By Nature Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Storm Ivy Jasmine Nightshade Poppy Pebble Flint Thunder Echo Melanite Starling Terra Caspian Silas Aurora Reiki Blossom

Black Cat Names That Mean “Night” In Different Languages Anita Kot/Moment/Getty Images Gabi, Filipino Nat, Danish Abali, Igbo Ekiro, Ganda Po, Hawaiian Gece, Turkish Butu, Lingala Kecha, Uzbek Malam, Malay Zan, Mizo Nacht, German Natt, Norwegian Malam, Indonesian Halkan, Oromo Noche, Spanish Noctis (or Nox), Latin Noite, Portuguese Notte, Italian Wengi, Javanese Noc, Polish Tuta, Quechua

Black Cat Names Inspired By Music Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Ophelia (“Ophelia” by The Lumineers) Romeo (“Love Story” by Taylor Swift) Juliet (“Check Yes Juliet” by We the Kings) Helena (“Helena” by My Chemical Romance) Konstantine (“Konstantine” by Something Corporate) Maria (“Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low) Paramore Evanescence Lyric Sonnet Cadence Riff Chord Melody Demi Adagio Viola Staccato Stave Bracket Clef Trill Alto Tenor Tenuto Fermata Marcato Tremolo Octavia Breve Quaver Caesura Forte Mezzo Crescendo

Names For Black Cats Inspired By Gods Hades (Greek god of the underworld) Odin (powerful and wise Norse all-father god) Apollo (Greek god of the sun) Zeus (Greek god of the sky) Thor (Norse god of thunder and lightning) Loki (Norse god of mischief and trickery) Anubis (Egyptian god of funerary rites and protector of graves) Freyr (Norse god of peace, prosperity, and fertility) Ra (Egyptian god of the sun and father or king of all Egyptian gods) Niskus (Romano-British water god) Poseidon (Greek sea god) Hermes (Greek god of messengers and travel) Hephaestus (Greek god of fire, blacksmiths, and craft) Janus (Roman god of beginnings) Bacchus (Roman god of wine, fruit trees, and fertility)

Goddess Names For Black Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Marzana (Slavic goddess of winter) Nyx (Greek goddess of the night) Hecate (Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft) Morrigan (Celtic goddess) Anat (Egyptian goddess of hunting and fertility) Freyja (Norse goddess of love, fertility, beauty, and magic) Persephone (Greek goddess of spring and agriculture) Isis (Egyptian goddess of magic, healing, childbirth, and queen of Egypt) Durga (powerful Hindu mother goddess of protection) Bastet (Egyptian goddess of home, protection, and cats, often depicted as a black cat) Kali (Hindu goddess of time, change, and creation) Diana (Roman goddess of childbirth, fertility, and the moon) Athena (Greek goddess of wisdom and crafts) Hera (Greek goddess of women, marriage, childbirth, and family) Branwen (Welsh goddess of beauty and love) Minerva (Roman goddess of wisdom and justice)

Halloween-Inspired Black Cat Names CarolRose Burke/Moment Open/Getty Images Autumn Eve (All Hallows) Azrael Candy Samhain Bat Damion Dracula Freddy Gargamel Harlow Ichabod Igor Jack (o'lantern) October Wednesday Addams Morticia Gomez Thing Friday Sith

Dark Academia-Inspired Black Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Beatrix Mona Lisa Cordelia Lucien Evander Benedict Bellamy Alaric Enzo Ezra Bastian Merrit Fallon Agnes Francis Elspeth Evangeline Ambrose Delphine Emrys Vincent Lysander Margo Milton Edison

Ironic Names For Black Cats Snowball Angel Vanilla Sugar Powder Salt Igloo Dove Frosty Blizzard Blanco Birch Winter Snow Cloud Coconut Arctic Coconut Ice Cube Ivory Yang