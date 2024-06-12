999 Unique Cat Names From Books, Movies, Astrology, & More

Maybe it’s their strange and unique personalities, or maybe it’s the specific brand of unhinged humor only found in cat owners themselves, but felines seem to have some of the wildest, most off-the-wall names of any pet. You might get a kick out of a cat named Jimothy, Mothball, or Doornails, but ultimately not think twice about it the way you might if it were a dog with such a name. You’d look at little Doornails and think “Yeah, that checks out.”

Nothing is off the table when it comes to naming a feline companion. Just take a peek on CatTok and you’ll find hilariously unique gold like Tree Trunks, Toast, and any other manner of inanimate objects or food items. Cats have the special ability to get away with just about any word or phrase as a name.

That could be an actual human name (often including a first, middle, and last name — sometimes even a title) like Jessica, Susan, Benjamin Button, or Sir Lancelot. Or maybe it’s an incredibly random food item like Celery Sticks, or seemingly the first item the owner laid eyes on, like Popsocket or Blue Jeans. Of course, regular pet names like Luna or Milo fly just as well. Then there are always those unforgettably unique cat names that smoosh everything all together and you’ve got something like “Sir Benjamin Button Toe Beans III”. See? It sounds right for a cat, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a canine with such a mouthful moniker.

Thanks to the free-for-all that is modern cat-naming antics, you’ve kind of got free reign when it comes to naming your fluffy little buddy. However, since nothing is too weird to work as a unique cat name, there is a bit of a decision-paralysis dilemma. And if you’ve got an orange cat to name, orange cat theory — a TikTok meme expressing the idea that all orange cats share and take turns using one singular brain cell, ICYMI — makes landing on a fitting title as peculiar and distinctive as their larger-than-life personality that much more challenging.

Though closing your eyes, spinning three times, and pointing at an unknown object to name your cat after seems to be the technique for some of the most highly experienced of cat parents, there are other options for the mere mortals of kitten characterizing. Like this list. Below, find unique names for boy cats and girl cats inspired by everything from astrology and mythology to movies, books, and more.

Unique Cat Names From House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO Aegon Aemond Alicent Arrax Balerion Caraxes Corlys Daemon Jacaerys Meleys Moondancer Rhaenyra Rhaenys Seasmoke Sunfyre Syrax Vermax Vermithor Vhagar

Unique Cat Names From Game Of Thrones HBO Arya Brienne Cersei Drogon Ghost Gilly Grey Wind Hodor Joffrey Nymeria Rhaegal Samwell Sansa Stark Summer Theon Viserion

Unique Cat Names From Bridgerton Netflix Agatha Anthony Benedict Colin Edmund Edwina Eloise Francesca Genevieve Hyacinth Marina Newton Penelope Philippa Portia Prudence Queen Charlotte Siena Simon

Unique Cat Names From Harry Potter Warner Bros. Albus Buckbeak Cedric Cho Crookshanks Draco Dumbledore Fang Fawkes Fleur Ginny Godric Gryffindor Hagrid Hedwig Helga Hermione Hufflepuff Lupin Minerva Mrs. Norris Neville Pansy Pavarti Potter Ravenclaw Ronald Rowena Rubeus Salazar Severus Slytherin Trelawney

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Sarah J. Maas Books Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images Abraxos, Throne of Glass Adion, Throne of Glass Aelin, Throne of Glass Amren, A Court of Thornes and Roses Asterin, Throne of Glass Azriel, A Court of Thorns and Roses Cassian, A Court of Thorns and Roses Cortland, Throne of Glass Emerie, A Court of Thornes and Roses Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses Fleetfoot, Throne of Glass Ithan, Crescent City Keelie, Throne of Glass Lorcan, Throne of Glass Lucien, A Court of Thorns and Roses Lysandra, Throne of Glass Narene, Throne of Glass Nehemia, Throne of Glass Nesryn, Throne of Glass Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses Quinlan, Crescent City Rhysand, A Court of Thorns and Roses Ruhn, Crescent City Sorrel, Throne of Glass Titus, Throne of Glass Vesta, Throne of Glass

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Jennifer L. Armentrout Books Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Aios, From Blood and Ash Beckett, From Blood and Ash Bele, A Shadow In the Ember Calista, Fall of Ruin and Wrath Casteel, From Blood and Ash Claude, Fall of Ruin and Wrath Eloana, From Blood and Ash Hawke, From Blood and Ash Holland, A Shadow In the Ember Isbeth, From Blood and Ash Jadis, From Blood and Ash Kieran, From Blood and Ash Millicent, From Blood and Ash Penellaphe, From Blood and Ash Phobas, From Blood and Ash Rhain, From Blood and Ash Seraphena, From Blood and Ash Setti, From Blood and Ash Tawny, From Blood and Ash Thorne, Fall of Ruin and Wrath

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Outlander Stars Adso Agnes Amelie Angus Augustus Azeel Bouton Bozo Cobhar Craigh na Dun Davina Elspeth Esmé Fergus Glencoe Hamish Inverness Lallybroch Leod Malva Marsali Mina Murtagh Rollo Rupert Silva Thistle

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Stars Adhara Alsephina Altair Astra Astraea Bellatrix Castor Celeste Estelle Esther Estrella Hydra Nova Nyx Pollux Regulus Rigel Serene Sirius Stella Vega

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Astrology & Constellations Buena Vista Images/Photodisc/Getty Images Andromeda Antlia Aquila Ara Archer Aries Carina Cassiopeia Centaurus Chiron Comet Gemini Gemma Juno Leo Libra Lilith Lynx Lyra Orion Taurus

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Planets Aitken (the moon’s largest crater) Ariel (moon of Uranus) Ayla (meaning moonlight) Charon (a moon of Pluto) Cressida (moon of Uranus) Jovian (pertaining to the planet Jupiter) Jupiter Luna Lune Mars Mercury Narvi (a moon of Saturn) Neptune Phoebe (moon of Saturn) Pluto Saturn Selene Venus

Unique Cat Names From Greek & Roman Mythology Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Achilles Adonis Atalanta Aphrodite Apollo Artemis Athena Calypso Cora Damon Eros Gaia Hecate Hera Hestia Ianthe Ione Irene Persephone Psyche Rhea Thalia Zeus

Unique Cat Names From Celtic Mythology Arawn Brigid Ceridwen Clota Dagda Damara Damona Danu Divona Elatha Esus Lugh Macha Morrigan Niskus Rhiannon Taranis

Unique Cat Names From Norse Mythology Olga Peshkova/Moment/Getty Images Baldur Brynhild Fenrir Freki Frey Freya Frigg Jarl Magni Nanna Odin Skadi Sköll Thor Valkyrie

Unique Ancient Egyptian Cat Names Amun Anubis Anuket Bastet Cleopatra Hathor Horus Isis Khafra Khalid Nefertiti Nefertum Neith Pharaoh Ra Safiya Sefu Sphynx Tivali Tutankhamen

Unique Musician-Inspired Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Adele Beethoven Bowie Cardi Cat Stevens Cher Conway Kitty Dolly Elton Elvis Floyd Freddie Meowcury Missy Elliot Ozzy Stevie Whisker Houston Zeppelin

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Famous Cats View on TikTok Chief Mouser Creme Puff Félicette Felix Grumpy Hello Kitty Junie Lil Bub Orangey Oscar Scarlett Stubbs Tama Ta-Miu Tardar Sauce

Unique Cat Names From Disney Bagheera, The Jungle Book Bambi, Bambi Berlioz, The Aristocats Billy Boss, The Aristocats Boo, Monsters, Inc. Clawhauser, Zootopia Figaro, Pinnocchio James P. Sullivan (Sully), Monsters, Inc. Lafayette, The Aristocats Lightning McQueen, Cars Marie, The Aristocats Mater, Cars Mike Wazowski, Monsters, Inc. Mufasa, The Lion King Nala, The Lion King Napoleon, The Aristocats Peppo, The Aristocats Rajah, Aladdin Randall, Monsters, Inc. Scar, The Lion King Shere Khan, The Jungle Book Simba, The Lion King Tao, The Incredible Journey Thomas O’Malley, The Aristocats Tibbs, 101 Dalmations Toulouse, The Aristocats Uncle Waldo, The Aristocats

Unique Cat Names From Pixar Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Arlo, The Good Dinosaur Barbie, Toy Story Buzz, Toy Story Crush, Finding Nemo Dash, The Incredibles Dory, Finding Nemo Edna, The Incredibles Elastigirl, The Incredibles Eve, WALL-E Ham, Toy Story Jack Jack, The Incredibles Mr. Incredible, The Incredibles Nemo, Finding Nemo Woody, Toy Story Wall-E, WALL-E

Unique Cat Names From DreamWorks Barry, Bee Movie Doris, Shrek Ernie, Shark Tale Hammy, Over the Hedge Hiccup, How to Train Your Dragon King Julian, Madagascar Kowalski, Madagascar Lenny, Shark Tale Lord Farquaad, Shrek Marty, Madagascar Maurice, Madagascar Melman, Madagascar Mongo, Shrek Mort, Madagascar Po, Kung Fu Panda Puss in Boots, Shrek Ruffnut, How to Train Your Dragon Shrek, Shrek Skipper, Madagascar Spirit, Spirit Toothless, How to Train Your Dragon Verne, Over the Hedge

Unique Cat Names From Movies Viktoriya Skorikova/Moment/Getty Images Aslan, The Chronicles of Narnia Binx, Hocus Pocus Buttercup, The Hunger Games Church, Pet Cemetery Cullen, Twilight Diego, Ice Age Everdeen, The Hunger Games Katniss, The Hunger Games Koumal, Two Brothers Meowthra, The Lego NINJAGO Movie Milo, The Adventures of Milo and Otis Primrose, The Hunger Games Richard Parker, Life of Pi Sangha, Two Brothers Scooby, Scooby Doo Snowbell, Stuart Little

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Colors Aqua Azure Beige Blue Burgundy Cerise Copper Coral Crimson Cyan Ebony Fuchsia Grey Maroon Mauve Navy Plum Russet Silver Teal Verde

Unique Nature-Inspired Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Balsam Bluebell Clover Daisy Dandelion Delilah Feather Fern Holly Iris Lavender Leaf Oak Petunia Pinecone Rose Rosemary Spruce Stick Timber Tulip Tree Trunks Violet Willow Woody

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Crystals & Minerals Beryl Diamond Emerald Galena Jade Jasper Jett Lapis Lazuli Mica Olivine Onyx Opal Pearl Ruby Slate

Unique Cat Names For Tuxedo Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Asher Barcode Bat Bones Butler Checkers Dapper Dice Diesel Domino Groom Inky Lady Marble Mickey Mister Moo Moonpie Mosaic Noir Oreo Paisley Patch Piano Pinstripe Pixel Sir Smudge Socks Speckles Sushi Tux

Unique Cat Names For Calicos Addie Amaretto Beatrice Bijou Boots Bourbon Callie Chowder Dallas Doodle Fancy Furby Fuzz Gato Hemingway Honey Honeybee Junebug Margo Meatball Pompom Pretzel Rue Tortie Winnie

Unique Cat Names For Siamese Cats blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Ayesha Elle Hazel Ferdinand Indigo Jinx Kai Kit Koko Lila Milp Oscar Penny Percy Pyewacket Regina Sapphire William

Unique Cat Names For Orange Cats Alani Blaze Bonk Buffalo Wing Butternut Carrot Charizard Charmander Cheddar Cheese Cheeto Citrus Creamsicle Donald Fanta Flame Frito Fox Fuego Garfield Ginger Goldfish Himbo Juice Magikarp Mango Marmalade Monster Merida Mimosa Nacho Pumpkin Saffron Sparky Squash Sunburn Sunkist Sunny Sweet Potato Tang Tarzan Tiger Tigger Toaster Torch Weasley Yam

Unique Cat Names For Black Cats Grace Cary/Moment/Getty Images Addams Blackberry Coal Darth Dracula Eve Fester Freddy Friday Gomez Harley Harlow Hex Jack Loki Lucifer Lurch Merlot Midnight Morticia Night Nox October Olive Panther Phantom Pugsley Sabrina Salem Shadow Tarot Thirteen Thunder Vader Wednesday Winnie

Unique Cat Names For Brown Cats Amber Autumn Bruin Bruno Butterscotch Cadbury Chestnut Chocolate Cinnamon Cocoa Cookie Hershey Java Maple Marron Mocha Rolo Tawny Teak Teddy Timber Walnut Whiskey

Unique Cat Names For Grey Cats Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Bolt Carbon Christian Dusty Earl Grey Ember Flint Heather Hurricane Lightning Marble Mushroom Nickel Pepper Pewter Silver Smoke Steel Stormy Thunder

Unique Cat Names For White Cats Alabaster Alaska Angel Arctic Aspen Avalanche Birch Blanco Blizzard Bunny Casper Cloud Coconut Cotton Dove Duchess Egret Frosty Glacier Goose Gully Iceberg Ice Cube Igloo Ivory Lacy Misty Phantom Powder Salt Slushy Snow Spirit Sugar Swan Tundra Vail Vanilla Winter

Unique Cat Names For Maine Coons owngarden/Moment/Getty Images Acadia Augusta Beatrix Blade Camden Cleo Cosey Dozer Greta Grizzly Harbor Hunter Kennebunkport Oscar Portland Riya Skipper Titus Yoda

Unique Cat Names For Ragdoll Cats Bubbles Cuddles Dolly Duchess Fluff Jellybean Marshmallow Puff Raggedy Ann Scruffy Shaggy Snowball Snuggle Toffy Woolly Zafiya

Unique Cat Names For Munchkin Cats Michael Beder/Gallo Images ROOTS RF collection/Getty Images Baby Baggins Bini Binky Beanie Baby Bilbo Bitsy Bo Bo Bobbin Bucky Dash Dinky Dobby Frodo Gandalf Halfpint Hobbit Kreacher Little Foot Little One Lollipop Guild Lulu Margolotte Minnie My Precious Oz Pebble Squirt Teeny Winky

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Video Games Aatrox Anivia Aphelios Baby Troll Bandos Bowser Charlie the Squirrel Cugi Dr. Mundo Fluffs Garen General Graardor Genesis Hieronymus Lex Impa Ivern Juna Kratos Link Neite Nidalee Nilah Princess Peach Toad Yoshi Zelda

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Animals pixedeli/E+/Getty Images Alpaca Badger Bear Beluga Bird Buck Bug Colt Crow Dog Fawn Hawk Jay Lion Lynx Moose Mouse Pony Porcupine Puffin Raven Shark Sparrow Spider Squirrel Tiger Wolf Worm

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Mystical Creatures Arion Banshee Big Foot Centaur Changeling Chimera Drake Faerie Gorgon Griffin Harpy Loch Ness Kappa Kelpie Monster Nymph Oni Phoenix Pixie Pooka Selki Sphinx Wyrm Wyvern Yeti Yokai

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Food Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Aioli Bean Brownie Butter Celery Cheerio Chicken Chili Chips Cilantro Clementine Cream Puff Crouton Cupcake Dorito Dough Feta French Fry Fudge Hash Brown Lemon Kale Mayo Meatloaf Mozzarella Muffin Noodle Nugget Pancake Peanut Pickles Potato Sausage Snack Snickers Spaghetti Strawberry Tater Tot Toast Tofu Tootsie Truffle Waffle

Unique Shakespeare-Inspired Cat Names Anne Hathaway Balthasar Benvolio Brutus Caesar Capulet Claudius Gertrude Hamlet Horatio Imogen Judith Juliet Julius Laertes Macbeth Mercutio Montague Octavia Paris Perdita Portia Romeo Shakespeare Titus Tybalt

Unique Drink-Inspired Cat Names Viktoriya Skorikova/Moment/Getty Images Bacardi Bailey Bellini Bloody Mary Bud Brandy Busch Cappuccino Captain Morgan Club Soda Cognac Daiquiri Espresso Guinness Iced Tea Jameson Milkshake Miller Mojito Moonshine Orange Juice Pepsi Pilsner Pinot Seltzer Vino White Claw

Funny Human Mishmash Cat Names Alexandrew Alexaviar Ashlica Bennis Bertus Bessica Billiam Billip Bobert Chanelope Clarkus Craigory Frannabelle Glenjamin Jackary Jenelope Jimothy Johnald Nedgar Pamantha Paullace Paulter Seanathan Tedward Thomathan

Punny Unique Cat Names Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Angelicat Bartholomeow Catrick Catthew Catticus Cindy Clawford Clawdius Dalai Pawma Dwight D. Eisenmeower Edgar Allen Purr Flufflestiltskin Furcules Furrah Pawcett Hisston Churchill Jennifur Jessicat Luke Skywhisker Margaret Scratcher Meowgaret Neville Furbottom Obi Paws Kenobi Paw Revere Purrcy Purrlock Holmes Purrnard Purrsephone RuPaw Ruth Bader Ginspurr Tikka Meowsala William Shakespaw

Unique Looney Toons-Inspired Cat Names Babbit Bingo Bugs Cecil Clyde Daffy Elmer Hector Johnny Cat Lola Marvin Porky Sylvester Tweety Wile E.