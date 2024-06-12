Meow

999 Unique Cat Names From Books, Movies, Astrology, & More

From Albus to Zeus.

A close up of a young woman wearing glasses snuggling her brown and black cat with a unique name
Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

Maybe it’s their strange and unique personalities, or maybe it’s the specific brand of unhinged humor only found in cat owners themselves, but felines seem to have some of the wildest, most off-the-wall names of any pet. You might get a kick out of a cat named Jimothy, Mothball, or Doornails, but ultimately not think twice about it the way you might if it were a dog with such a name. You’d look at little Doornails and think “Yeah, that checks out.”

Nothing is off the table when it comes to naming a feline companion. Just take a peek on CatTok and you’ll find hilariously unique gold like Tree Trunks, Toast, and any other manner of inanimate objects or food items. Cats have the special ability to get away with just about any word or phrase as a name.

That could be an actual human name (often including a first, middle, and last name — sometimes even a title) like Jessica, Susan, Benjamin Button, or Sir Lancelot. Or maybe it’s an incredibly random food item like Celery Sticks, or seemingly the first item the owner laid eyes on, like Popsocket or Blue Jeans. Of course, regular pet names like Luna or Milo fly just as well. Then there are always those unforgettably unique cat names that smoosh everything all together and you’ve got something like “Sir Benjamin Button Toe Beans III”. See? It sounds right for a cat, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a canine with such a mouthful moniker.

Thanks to the free-for-all that is modern cat-naming antics, you’ve kind of got free reign when it comes to naming your fluffy little buddy. However, since nothing is too weird to work as a unique cat name, there is a bit of a decision-paralysis dilemma. And if you’ve got an orange cat to name, orange cat theory — a TikTok meme expressing the idea that all orange cats share and take turns using one singular brain cell, ICYMI — makes landing on a fitting title as peculiar and distinctive as their larger-than-life personality that much more challenging.

Though closing your eyes, spinning three times, and pointing at an unknown object to name your cat after seems to be the technique for some of the most highly experienced of cat parents, there are other options for the mere mortals of kitten characterizing. Like this list. Below, find unique names for boy cats and girl cats inspired by everything from astrology and mythology to movies, books, and more.

Unique Cat Names From House Of The Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO
  1. Aegon
  2. Aemond
  3. Alicent
  4. Arrax
  5. Balerion
  6. Caraxes
  7. Corlys
  8. Daemon
  9. Jacaerys
  10. Meleys
  11. Moondancer
  12. Rhaenyra
  13. Rhaenys
  14. Seasmoke
  15. Sunfyre
  16. Syrax
  17. Vermax
  18. Vermithor
  19. Vhagar

Unique Cat Names From Game Of Thrones

HBO
  1. Arya
  2. Brienne
  3. Cersei
  4. Drogon
  5. Ghost
  6. Gilly
  7. Grey Wind
  8. Hodor
  9. Joffrey
  10. Nymeria
  11. Rhaegal
  12. Samwell
  13. Sansa
  14. Stark
  15. Summer
  16. Theon
  17. Viserion

Unique Cat Names From Bridgerton

Netflix
  1. Agatha
  2. Anthony
  3. Benedict
  4. Colin
  5. Edmund
  6. Edwina
  7. Eloise
  8. Francesca
  9. Genevieve
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Marina
  12. Newton
  13. Penelope
  14. Philippa
  15. Portia
  16. Prudence
  17. Queen Charlotte
  18. Siena
  19. Simon

Unique Cat Names From Harry Potter

Warner Bros.
  1. Albus
  2. Buckbeak
  3. Cedric
  4. Cho
  5. Crookshanks
  6. Draco
  7. Dumbledore
  8. Fang
  9. Fawkes
  10. Fleur
  11. Ginny
  12. Godric
  13. Gryffindor
  14. Hagrid
  15. Hedwig
  16. Helga
  17. Hermione
  18. Hufflepuff
  19. Lupin
  20. Minerva
  21. Mrs. Norris
  22. Neville
  23. Pansy
  24. Pavarti
  25. Potter
  26. Ravenclaw
  27. Ronald
  28. Rowena
  29. Rubeus
  30. Salazar
  31. Severus
  32. Slytherin
  33. Trelawney

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Sarah J. Maas Books

Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images
  1. Abraxos, Throne of Glass
  2. Adion, Throne of Glass
  3. Aelin, Throne of Glass
  4. Amren, A Court of Thornes and Roses
  5. Asterin, Throne of Glass
  6. Azriel, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  7. Cassian, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  8. Cortland, Throne of Glass
  9. Emerie, A Court of Thornes and Roses
  10. Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  11. Fleetfoot, Throne of Glass
  12. Ithan, Crescent City
  13. Keelie, Throne of Glass
  14. Lorcan, Throne of Glass
  15. Lucien, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  16. Lysandra, Throne of Glass
  17. Narene, Throne of Glass
  18. Nehemia, Throne of Glass
  19. Nesryn, Throne of Glass
  20. Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  21. Quinlan, Crescent City
  22. Rhysand, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  23. Ruhn, Crescent City
  24. Sorrel, Throne of Glass
  25. Titus, Throne of Glass
  26. Vesta, Throne of Glass

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Jennifer L. Armentrout Books

Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images
  1. Aios, From Blood and Ash
  2. Beckett, From Blood and Ash
  3. Bele, A Shadow In the Ember
  4. Calista, Fall of Ruin and Wrath
  5. Casteel, From Blood and Ash
  6. Claude, Fall of Ruin and Wrath
  7. Eloana, From Blood and Ash
  8. Hawke, From Blood and Ash
  9. Holland, A Shadow In the Ember
  10. Isbeth, From Blood and Ash
  11. Jadis, From Blood and Ash
  12. Kieran, From Blood and Ash
  13. Millicent, From Blood and Ash
  14. Penellaphe, From Blood and Ash
  15. Phobas, From Blood and Ash
  16. Rhain, From Blood and Ash
  17. Seraphena, From Blood and Ash
  18. Setti, From Blood and Ash
  19. Tawny, From Blood and Ash
  20. Thorne, Fall of Ruin and Wrath

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Outlander

Stars
  1. Adso
  2. Agnes
  3. Amelie
  4. Angus
  5. Augustus
  6. Azeel
  7. Bouton
  8. Bozo
  9. Cobhar
  10. Craigh na Dun
  11. Davina
  12. Elspeth
  13. Esmé
  14. Fergus
  15. Glencoe
  16. Hamish
  17. Inverness
  18. Lallybroch
  19. Leod
  20. Malva
  21. Marsali
  22. Mina
  23. Murtagh
  24. Rollo
  25. Rupert
  26. Silva
  27. Thistle

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Stars

  1. Adhara
  2. Alsephina
  3. Altair
  4. Astra
  5. Astraea
  6. Bellatrix
  7. Castor
  8. Celeste
  9. Estelle
  10. Esther
  11. Estrella
  12. Hydra
  13. Nova
  14. Nyx
  15. Pollux
  16. Regulus
  17. Rigel
  18. Serene
  19. Sirius
  20. Stella
  21. Vega

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Astrology & Constellations

Buena Vista Images/Photodisc/Getty Images
  1. Andromeda
  2. Antlia
  3. Aquila
  4. Ara
  5. Archer
  6. Aries
  7. Carina
  8. Cassiopeia
  9. Centaurus
  10. Chiron
  11. Comet
  12. Gemini
  13. Gemma
  14. Juno
  15. Leo
  16. Libra
  17. Lilith
  18. Lynx
  19. Lyra
  20. Orion
  21. Taurus

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Planets

  1. Aitken (the moon’s largest crater)
  2. Ariel (moon of Uranus)
  3. Ayla (meaning moonlight)
  4. Charon (a moon of Pluto)
  5. Cressida (moon of Uranus)
  6. Jovian (pertaining to the planet Jupiter)
  7. Jupiter
  8. Luna
  9. Lune
  10. Mars
  11. Mercury
  12. Narvi (a moon of Saturn)
  13. Neptune
  14. Phoebe (moon of Saturn)
  15. Pluto
  16. Saturn
  17. Selene
  18. Venus

Unique Cat Names From Greek & Roman Mythology

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Achilles
  2. Adonis
  3. Atalanta
  4. Aphrodite
  5. Apollo
  6. Artemis
  7. Athena
  8. Calypso
  9. Cora
  10. Damon
  11. Eros
  12. Gaia
  13. Hecate
  14. Hera
  15. Hestia
  16. Ianthe
  17. Ione
  18. Irene
  19. Persephone
  20. Psyche
  21. Rhea
  22. Thalia
  23. Zeus

Unique Cat Names From Celtic Mythology

  1. Arawn
  2. Brigid
  3. Ceridwen
  4. Clota
  5. Dagda
  6. Damara
  7. Damona
  8. Danu
  9. Divona
  10. Elatha
  11. Esus
  12. Lugh
  13. Macha
  14. Morrigan
  15. Niskus
  16. Rhiannon
  17. Taranis

Unique Cat Names From Norse Mythology

Olga Peshkova/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Baldur
  2. Brynhild
  3. Fenrir
  4. Freki
  5. Frey
  6. Freya
  7. Frigg
  8. Jarl
  9. Magni
  10. Nanna
  11. Odin
  12. Skadi
  13. Sköll
  14. Thor
  15. Valkyrie

Unique Ancient Egyptian Cat Names

  1. Amun
  2. Anubis
  3. Anuket
  4. Bastet
  5. Cleopatra
  6. Hathor
  7. Horus
  8. Isis
  9. Khafra
  10. Khalid
  11. Nefertiti
  12. Nefertum
  13. Neith
  14. Pharaoh
  15. Ra
  16. Safiya
  17. Sefu
  18. Sphynx
  19. Tivali
  20. Tutankhamen

Unique Musician-Inspired Cat Names

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Adele
  2. Beethoven
  3. Bowie
  4. Cardi
  5. Cat Stevens
  6. Cher
  7. Conway Kitty
  8. Dolly
  9. Elton
  10. Elvis
  11. Floyd
  12. Freddie Meowcury
  13. Missy Elliot
  14. Ozzy
  15. Stevie
  16. Whisker Houston
  17. Zeppelin

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Famous Cats

  1. Chief Mouser
  2. Creme Puff
  3. Félicette
  4. Felix
  5. Grumpy
  6. Hello Kitty
  7. Junie
  8. Lil Bub
  9. Orangey
  10. Oscar
  11. Scarlett
  12. Stubbs
  13. Tama
  14. Ta-Miu
  15. Tardar Sauce

Unique Cat Names From Disney

  1. Bagheera, The Jungle Book
  2. Bambi, Bambi
  3. Berlioz, The Aristocats
  4. Billy Boss, The Aristocats
  5. Boo, Monsters, Inc.
  6. Clawhauser, Zootopia
  7. Figaro, Pinnocchio
  8. James P. Sullivan (Sully), Monsters, Inc.
  9. Lafayette, The Aristocats
  10. Lightning McQueen, Cars
  11. Marie, The Aristocats
  12. Mater, Cars
  13. Mike Wazowski, Monsters, Inc.
  14. Mufasa, The Lion King
  15. Nala, The Lion King
  16. Napoleon, The Aristocats
  17. Peppo, The Aristocats
  18. Rajah, Aladdin
  19. Randall, Monsters, Inc.
  20. Scar, The Lion King
  21. Shere Khan, The Jungle Book
  22. Simba, The Lion King
  23. Tao, The Incredible Journey
  24. Thomas O’Malley, The Aristocats
  25. Tibbs, 101 Dalmations
  26. Toulouse, The Aristocats
  27. Uncle Waldo, The Aristocats

Unique Cat Names From Pixar

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images
  1. Arlo, The Good Dinosaur
  2. Barbie, Toy Story
  3. Buzz, Toy Story
  4. Crush, Finding Nemo
  5. Dash, The Incredibles
  6. Dory, Finding Nemo
  7. Edna, The Incredibles
  8. Elastigirl, The Incredibles
  9. Eve, WALL-E
  10. Ham, Toy Story
  11. Jack Jack, The Incredibles
  12. Mr. Incredible, The Incredibles
  13. Nemo, Finding Nemo
  14. Woody, Toy Story
  15. Wall-E, WALL-E

Unique Cat Names From DreamWorks

  1. Barry, Bee Movie
  2. Doris, Shrek
  3. Ernie, Shark Tale
  4. Hammy, Over the Hedge
  5. Hiccup, How to Train Your Dragon
  6. King Julian, Madagascar
  7. Kowalski, Madagascar
  8. Lenny, Shark Tale
  9. Lord Farquaad, Shrek
  10. Marty, Madagascar
  11. Maurice, Madagascar
  12. Melman, Madagascar
  13. Mongo, Shrek
  14. Mort, Madagascar
  15. Po, Kung Fu Panda
  16. Puss in Boots, Shrek
  17. Ruffnut, How to Train Your Dragon
  18. Shrek, Shrek
  19. Skipper, Madagascar
  20. Spirit, Spirit
  21. Toothless, How to Train Your Dragon
  22. Verne, Over the Hedge

Unique Cat Names From Movies

Viktoriya Skorikova/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Aslan, The Chronicles of Narnia
  2. Binx, Hocus Pocus
  3. Buttercup, The Hunger Games
  4. Church, Pet Cemetery
  5. Cullen, Twilight
  6. Diego, Ice Age
  7. Everdeen, The Hunger Games
  8. Katniss, The Hunger Games
  9. Koumal, Two Brothers
  10. Meowthra, The Lego NINJAGO Movie
  11. Milo, The Adventures of Milo and Otis
  12. Primrose, The Hunger Games
  13. Richard Parker, Life of Pi
  14. Sangha, Two Brothers
  15. Scooby, Scooby Doo
  16. Snowbell, Stuart Little

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Colors

  1. Aqua
  2. Azure
  3. Beige
  4. Blue
  5. Burgundy
  6. Cerise
  7. Copper
  8. Coral
  9. Crimson
  10. Cyan
  11. Ebony
  12. Fuchsia
  13. Grey
  14. Maroon
  15. Mauve
  16. Navy
  17. Plum
  18. Russet
  19. Silver
  20. Teal
  21. Verde

Unique Nature-Inspired Cat Names

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Balsam
  2. Bluebell
  3. Clover
  4. Daisy
  5. Dandelion
  6. Delilah
  7. Feather
  8. Fern
  9. Holly
  10. Iris
  11. Lavender
  12. Leaf
  13. Oak
  14. Petunia
  15. Pinecone
  16. Rose
  17. Rosemary
  18. Spruce
  19. Stick
  20. Timber
  21. Tulip
  22. Tree Trunks
  23. Violet
  24. Willow
  25. Woody

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Crystals & Minerals

  1. Beryl
  2. Diamond
  3. Emerald
  4. Galena
  5. Jade
  6. Jasper
  7. Jett
  8. Lapis
  9. Lazuli
  10. Mica
  11. Olivine
  12. Onyx
  13. Opal
  14. Pearl
  15. Ruby
  16. Slate

Unique Cat Names For Tuxedo Cats

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Asher
  2. Barcode
  3. Bat
  4. Bones
  5. Butler
  6. Checkers
  7. Dapper
  8. Dice
  9. Diesel
  10. Domino
  11. Groom
  12. Inky
  13. Lady
  14. Marble
  15. Mickey
  16. Mister
  17. Moo
  18. Moonpie
  19. Mosaic
  20. Noir
  21. Oreo
  22. Paisley
  23. Patch
  24. Piano
  25. Pinstripe
  26. Pixel
  27. Sir
  28. Smudge
  29. Socks
  30. Speckles
  31. Sushi
  32. Tux

Unique Cat Names For Calicos

  1. Addie
  2. Amaretto
  3. Beatrice
  4. Bijou
  5. Boots
  6. Bourbon
  7. Callie
  8. Chowder
  9. Dallas
  10. Doodle
  11. Fancy
  12. Furby
  13. Fuzz
  14. Gato
  15. Hemingway
  16. Honey
  17. Honeybee
  18. Junebug
  19. Margo
  20. Meatball
  21. Pompom
  22. Pretzel
  23. Rue
  24. Tortie
  25. Winnie

Unique Cat Names For Siamese Cats

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images
  1. Ayesha
  2. Elle
  3. Hazel
  4. Ferdinand
  5. Indigo
  6. Jinx
  7. Kai
  8. Kit
  9. Koko
  10. Lila
  11. Milp
  12. Oscar
  13. Penny
  14. Percy
  15. Pyewacket
  16. Regina
  17. Sapphire
  18. William

Unique Cat Names For Orange Cats

  1. Alani
  2. Blaze
  3. Bonk
  4. Buffalo Wing
  5. Butternut
  6. Carrot
  7. Charizard
  8. Charmander
  9. Cheddar
  10. Cheese
  11. Cheeto
  12. Citrus
  13. Creamsicle
  14. Donald
  15. Fanta
  16. Flame
  17. Frito
  18. Fox
  19. Fuego
  20. Garfield
  21. Ginger
  22. Goldfish
  23. Himbo
  24. Juice
  25. Magikarp
  26. Mango
  27. Marmalade Monster
  28. Merida
  29. Mimosa
  30. Nacho
  31. Pumpkin
  32. Saffron
  33. Sparky
  34. Squash
  35. Sunburn
  36. Sunkist
  37. Sunny
  38. Sweet Potato
  39. Tang
  40. Tarzan
  41. Tiger
  42. Tigger
  43. Toaster
  44. Torch
  45. Weasley
  46. Yam

Unique Cat Names For Black Cats

Grace Cary/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Addams
  2. Blackberry
  3. Coal
  4. Darth
  5. Dracula
  6. Eve
  7. Fester
  8. Freddy
  9. Friday
  10. Gomez
  11. Harley
  12. Harlow
  13. Hex
  14. Jack
  15. Loki
  16. Lucifer
  17. Lurch
  18. Merlot
  19. Midnight
  20. Morticia
  21. Night
  22. Nox
  23. October
  24. Olive
  25. Panther
  26. Phantom
  27. Pugsley
  28. Sabrina
  29. Salem
  30. Shadow
  31. Tarot
  32. Thirteen
  33. Thunder
  34. Vader
  35. Wednesday
  36. Winnie

Unique Cat Names For Brown Cats

  1. Amber
  2. Autumn
  3. Bruin
  4. Bruno
  5. Butterscotch
  6. Cadbury
  7. Chestnut
  8. Chocolate
  9. Cinnamon
  10. Cocoa
  11. Cookie
  12. Hershey
  13. Java
  14. Maple
  15. Marron
  16. Mocha
  17. Rolo
  18. Tawny
  19. Teak
  20. Teddy
  21. Timber
  22. Walnut
  23. Whiskey

Unique Cat Names For Grey Cats

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Bolt
  2. Carbon
  3. Christian
  4. Dusty
  5. Earl Grey
  6. Ember
  7. Flint
  8. Heather
  9. Hurricane
  10. Lightning
  11. Marble
  12. Mushroom
  13. Nickel
  14. Pepper
  15. Pewter
  16. Silver
  17. Smoke
  18. Steel
  19. Stormy
  20. Thunder

Unique Cat Names For White Cats

  1. Alabaster
  2. Alaska
  3. Angel
  4. Arctic
  5. Aspen
  6. Avalanche
  7. Birch
  8. Blanco
  9. Blizzard
  10. Bunny
  11. Casper
  12. Cloud
  13. Coconut
  14. Cotton
  15. Dove
  16. Duchess
  17. Egret
  18. Frosty
  19. Glacier
  20. Goose
  21. Gully
  22. Iceberg
  23. Ice Cube
  24. Igloo
  25. Ivory
  26. Lacy
  27. Misty
  28. Phantom
  29. Powder
  30. Salt
  31. Slushy
  32. Snow
  33. Spirit
  34. Sugar
  35. Swan
  36. Tundra
  37. Vail
  38. Vanilla
  39. Winter

Unique Cat Names For Maine Coons

owngarden/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Acadia
  2. Augusta
  3. Beatrix
  4. Blade
  5. Camden
  6. Cleo
  7. Cosey
  8. Dozer
  9. Greta
  10. Grizzly
  11. Harbor
  12. Hunter
  13. Kennebunkport
  14. Oscar
  15. Portland
  16. Riya
  17. Skipper
  18. Titus
  19. Yoda

Unique Cat Names For Ragdoll Cats

  1. Bubbles
  2. Cuddles
  3. Dolly
  4. Duchess
  5. Fluff
  6. Jellybean
  7. Marshmallow
  8. Puff
  9. Raggedy Ann
  10. Scruffy
  11. Shaggy
  12. Snowball
  13. Snuggle
  14. Toffy
  15. Woolly
  16. Zafiya

Unique Cat Names For Munchkin Cats

Michael Beder/Gallo Images ROOTS RF collection/Getty Images
  1. Baby
  2. Baggins
  3. Bini
  4. Binky
  5. Beanie Baby
  6. Bilbo
  7. Bitsy
  8. Bo Bo
  9. Bobbin
  10. Bucky
  11. Dash
  12. Dinky
  13. Dobby
  14. Frodo
  15. Gandalf
  16. Halfpint
  17. Hobbit
  18. Kreacher
  19. Little Foot
  20. Little One
  21. Lollipop Guild
  22. Lulu
  23. Margolotte
  24. Minnie
  25. My Precious
  26. Oz
  27. Pebble
  28. Squirt
  29. Teeny
  30. Winky

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Video Games

  1. Aatrox
  2. Anivia
  3. Aphelios
  4. Baby Troll
  5. Bandos
  6. Bowser
  7. Charlie the Squirrel
  8. Cugi
  9. Dr. Mundo
  10. Fluffs
  11. Garen
  12. General Graardor
  13. Genesis
  14. Hieronymus Lex
  15. Impa
  16. Ivern
  17. Juna
  18. Kratos
  19. Link
  20. Neite
  21. Nidalee
  22. Nilah
  23. Princess Peach
  24. Toad
  25. Yoshi
  26. Zelda

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Animals

pixedeli/E+/Getty Images
  1. Alpaca
  2. Badger
  3. Bear
  4. Beluga
  5. Bird
  6. Buck
  7. Bug
  8. Colt
  9. Crow
  10. Dog
  11. Fawn
  12. Hawk
  13. Jay
  14. Lion
  15. Lynx
  16. Moose
  17. Mouse
  18. Pony
  19. Porcupine
  20. Puffin
  21. Raven
  22. Shark
  23. Sparrow
  24. Spider
  25. Squirrel
  26. Tiger
  27. Wolf
  28. Worm

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Mystical Creatures

  1. Arion
  2. Banshee
  3. Big Foot
  4. Centaur
  5. Changeling
  6. Chimera
  7. Drake
  8. Faerie
  9. Gorgon
  10. Griffin
  11. Harpy
  12. Loch Ness
  13. Kappa
  14. Kelpie
  15. Monster
  16. Nymph
  17. Oni
  18. Phoenix
  19. Pixie
  20. Pooka
  21. Selki
  22. Sphinx
  23. Wyrm
  24. Wyvern
  25. Yeti
  26. Yokai

Unique Cat Names Inspired By Food

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Aioli
  2. Bean
  3. Brownie
  4. Butter
  5. Celery
  6. Cheerio
  7. Chicken
  8. Chili
  9. Chips
  10. Cilantro
  11. Clementine
  12. Cream Puff
  13. Crouton
  14. Cupcake
  15. Dorito
  16. Dough
  17. Feta
  18. French Fry
  19. Fudge
  20. Hash Brown
  21. Lemon
  22. Kale
  23. Mayo
  24. Meatloaf
  25. Mozzarella
  26. Muffin
  27. Noodle
  28. Nugget
  29. Pancake
  30. Peanut
  31. Pickles
  32. Potato
  33. Sausage
  34. Snack
  35. Snickers
  36. Spaghetti
  37. Strawberry
  38. Tater Tot
  39. Toast
  40. Tofu
  41. Tootsie
  42. Truffle
  43. Waffle

Unique Shakespeare-Inspired Cat Names

  1. Anne Hathaway
  2. Balthasar
  3. Benvolio
  4. Brutus
  5. Caesar
  6. Capulet
  7. Claudius
  8. Gertrude
  9. Hamlet
  10. Horatio
  11. Imogen
  12. Judith
  13. Juliet
  14. Julius
  15. Laertes
  16. Macbeth
  17. Mercutio
  18. Montague
  19. Octavia
  20. Paris
  21. Perdita
  22. Portia
  23. Romeo
  24. Shakespeare
  25. Titus
  26. Tybalt

Unique Drink-Inspired Cat Names

Viktoriya Skorikova/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Bacardi
  2. Bailey
  3. Bellini
  4. Bloody Mary
  5. Bud
  6. Brandy
  7. Busch
  8. Cappuccino
  9. Captain Morgan
  10. Club Soda
  11. Cognac
  12. Daiquiri
  13. Espresso
  14. Guinness
  15. Iced Tea
  16. Jameson
  17. Milkshake
  18. Miller
  19. Mojito
  20. Moonshine
  21. Orange Juice
  22. Pepsi
  23. Pilsner
  24. Pinot
  25. Seltzer
  26. Vino
  27. White Claw

Funny Human Mishmash Cat Names

  1. Alexandrew
  2. Alexaviar
  3. Ashlica
  4. Bennis
  5. Bertus
  6. Bessica
  7. Billiam
  8. Billip
  9. Bobert
  10. Chanelope
  11. Clarkus
  12. Craigory
  13. Frannabelle
  14. Glenjamin
  15. Jackary
  16. Jenelope
  17. Jimothy
  18. Johnald
  19. Nedgar
  20. Pamantha
  21. Paullace
  22. Paulter
  23. Seanathan
  24. Tedward
  25. Thomathan

Punny Unique Cat Names

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Angelicat
  2. Bartholomeow
  3. Catrick
  4. Catthew
  5. Catticus
  6. Cindy Clawford
  7. Clawdius
  8. Dalai Pawma
  9. Dwight D. Eisenmeower
  10. Edgar Allen Purr
  11. Flufflestiltskin
  12. Furcules
  13. Furrah Pawcett
  14. Hisston Churchill
  15. Jennifur
  16. Jessicat
  17. Luke Skywhisker
  18. Margaret Scratcher
  19. Meowgaret
  20. Neville Furbottom
  21. Obi Paws Kenobi
  22. Paw Revere
  23. Purrcy
  24. Purrlock Holmes
  25. Purrnard
  26. Purrsephone
  27. RuPaw
  28. Ruth Bader Ginspurr
  29. Tikka Meowsala
  30. William Shakespaw

Unique Looney Toons-Inspired Cat Names

  1. Babbit
  2. Bingo
  3. Bugs
  4. Cecil
  5. Clyde
  6. Daffy
  7. Elmer
  8. Hector
  9. Johnny Cat
  10. Lola
  11. Marvin
  12. Porky
  13. Sylvester
  14. Tweety
  15. Wile E.