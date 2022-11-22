A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Judy Greer Is The Main Character

She’s had featured roles in Alexander Payne and Mike Nichols films, memorable parts in Arrested Development and 13 Going on 30, many, many television gigs, and recurring arcs in franchises. She’s filmed makeout scenes with Jake Gyllenhaal and George Clooney. But Greer’s characters have frequently been defined by their relationships to parts performed by higher-billed actors — the best friend, the co-worker, the current or former love interest. “It just feels like the rest of the world is finally catching up, but she’s always been the main character,” Jennifer Garner says about her friend and former co-star. “Whether the camera was turned on her the whole time or not was kind of like just a secondary issue.” Read More

The Latest

“Jedi Braids,” Mega Curls, & More Trending Beauty Looks From The AMAs

Taylor Swift was busy making music industry history again last night by sweeping the AMAs in sideswept bangs, Dove Cameron let the Force be with her microbraids, and Latto did, in fact, “draw a cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.” Read More

The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon Now

Luckily for those of us who hate braving the in-store crowds, Amazon’s already releasing early Black Friday deals. And while the discounts on everything from giftable tech to home essentials are deep, there is also a lot to sift through, which is why Bustle’s editors will be continuously updating you on our fave finds. Read More

Today’s Reads

The Best Memes & Tweets About Twitter’s Potential Shutdown

While it’s unclear if Twitter will actually shut down, some people are bracing themselves for the technical bugs and update issues the platform might see soon. Users are expecting these problems after Elon Musk laid off 90% of employees on the engineering team and revealed plans to instate several changes to the way Twitter works. Read More

This Danessa Myricks Palette Has Me Excited About Eyeshadow Again

If the pandemic left you in a bit of a makeup slump, then this palette might just be the one to inspire you to unleash your inner MUA again. You’re going to want to snag this limited edition set and start playing with all the bold pigments. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The week kicks off with an emotional Monday. Read More

More Good Stuff

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Bustle daily newsletter.