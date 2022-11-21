Here's your daily horoscope for November 21, 2022.

Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 18, 2022
The week kicks off with an emotional Monday.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 21, 2022.
The day starts off with the moon in Libra, putting the focus on partnership. By midday, it moves to intimate Scorpio, which may spotlight your deepest feelings and bonds. With chatty Mercury meeting up with charming Venus in warm and fun-loving Sagittarius near the second half of the day, you might find that it’s a good time to connect with others for business or pleasure.
Many times while the moon is in Scorpio, emotions may be churning just below the surface. Don’t shy away from them. Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius encourage you to talk candidly about what you’re feeling, especially with someone you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Feed your love for learning today. A new experience or subject awaits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It’s a good time for having a conversation you’ve been dreading or putting off. There’s nothing to fear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
There might be a promising partnership or joint venture on the horizon. If you’re in a relationship, make tonight a date night. If you’re single, use a dating app.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Some creative brainstorming could lead to an epiphany regarding your goals or a work-related matter.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be feeling a little moody. Lighten up the vibe with some hands-on fun, like a video game or something artsy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Are you looking for home decor inspiration? Go to TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or Pinterest.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re in your element when it comes to connecting with people today. Expects talks or meetings to go well.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Now’s the time to make a request for something you want. The odds are in your favor.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Share what’s on your mind or in your heart. Folks are listening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Give from the heart today if you can. Spread love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be surprised if you’ve got lots of new people eager to connect with you. Word is getting around about you and they like what they hear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Show folks what you can do. You’ll wow the crowd.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.