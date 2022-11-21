Here's your daily horoscope for November 21, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 21, 2022.

The day starts off with the moon in Libra, putting the focus on partnership. By midday, it moves to intimate Scorpio, which may spotlight your deepest feelings and bonds. With chatty Mercury meeting up with charming Venus in warm and fun-loving Sagittarius near the second half of the day, you might find that it’s a good time to connect with others for business or pleasure.

Many times while the moon is in Scorpio, emotions may be churning just below the surface. Don’t shy away from them. Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius encourage you to talk candidly about what you’re feeling, especially with someone you love.

Feed your love for learning today. A new experience or subject awaits.

It’s a good time for having a conversation you’ve been dreading or putting off. There’s nothing to fear.

There might be a promising partnership or joint venture on the horizon. If you’re in a relationship, make tonight a date night. If you’re single, use a dating app.

Some creative brainstorming could lead to an epiphany regarding your goals or a work-related matter.

You might be feeling a little moody. Lighten up the vibe with some hands-on fun, like a video game or something artsy.

Are you looking for home decor inspiration? Go to TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or Pinterest.

You’re in your element when it comes to connecting with people today. Expects talks or meetings to go well.

Now’s the time to make a request for something you want. The odds are in your favor.

Share what’s on your mind or in your heart. Folks are listening.

Give from the heart today if you can. Spread love.

Don’t be surprised if you’ve got lots of new people eager to connect with you. Word is getting around about you and they like what they hear.

Show folks what you can do. You’ll wow the crowd.

