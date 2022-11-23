A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kim Kardashian On The Beauty Hack That “Changed My Life, My Skin, My Confidence”

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is incredibly busy: She’s a mom of four, soon-to-be lawyer, and entrepreneur (see: her wildly popular Skims line, skin care brand SKKN by Kim, and new private equity firm SKKY). The mogul has no shortage of resume wins, but even with all those accolades, the people still want to know her beauty secrets — at age 42, Kardashian seems to be aging in reverse before our eyes. Bustle recently caught up with her for this exclusive interview, and she left no questions unanswered — including her first official on-record statement about the return of her beloved makeup and fragrance products (formerly under KKW Beauty). Read More

The Latest

Shop Stylish Home Decor For Under $100 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who purchase a new picture frame or dish towel every time they leave the house, and those who haven’t thought about their home’s decor since they moved in. Luckily for everyone, Walmart’s Black Friday sale includes tons of incredible home decor deals, and there are plenty of things that will look perfect in your place. Read More

12 Playful Sagittarius Season Nail Art Ideas

Sagittarius is a lively and magnetic fire sign depicted by an archer holding a bow and arrow. This year’s Sag season is also about optimism, generosity, and a sense of adventure, so turn to one of these nail art designs that reflect Sag’s freewheeling spirit. Read More

Must Reads

Here’s How Long You Should Hold A Plank For A Stronger Core

The moment your muscles engage and you lift up into a plank, that’s when your brain will start inundating you with questions like “How long should I hold this plank?” or “Is it almost over?” — and rightfully so. As with any exercise, maintaining good form is always going to be way more important than how many reps you can do — or, in this case, how long you can hold the pose. Read More

The Indigo Girls Taught Me Queer Relationships Could Be Messy, Too

Writer Hannah Soyer examines how the Indigo Girls’ songwriting helped her make sense of her sexuality: “I saw the Indigo Girls perform live the same year I came out to myself. It was 2016; I was living in Iowa City and had, over the course of a college semester, fallen for a friend and classmate. I denied my feelings until I couldn’t any longer, then hid them from her until a shot of Jameson and a feeling of recklessness propelled me to an admission.” Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Sagittarius season is off to a stressful start. Read More

More Good Stuff

