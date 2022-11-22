Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 22, 2022
Sagittarius season is off to a stressful start.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 22, 2022.
It’s the first official day of Sagittarius season. With the sun is stationed in this fun-loving sign, you might be most interested in opportunities for growth, travel, and learning. During Sagittarius season, it’s not uncommon to feel more inspired or optimistic as you’re reminded that there’s so much the world still has to offer you.
However, with the moon in brooding Scorpio receiving friction from unstable Uranus in Pisces and icy Saturn in Aquarius today, you might have difficulty in keeping your spirits up or finding the silver lining. To keep stress to a minimum, try to take a go-with-the flow approach and seek out joy wherever possible.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try to muster up as much patience and understanding as you can today. Don’t take anything personally.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Joining forces with others will help you see your goals through.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your energy might be very low today. Don’t overextend yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Look to ways that you can stay calm and grounded today. Meditation or breathing exercises might help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might need a healthy dose of me-time today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t feel pressured to make an important choice or decision right away. Think about what you really want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Asking the right questions will help ease your mind and help you get all the info you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Show yourself some appreciation today. You deserve it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
It’s time to let the past go and welcome in something new. Don’t lose hope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Be flexible today. There’s more than one way to get something accomplished.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Step back and allow others to help you. It could end up saving you time and energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Share what you know with others. You have something valuable to offer.
