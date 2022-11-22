Here's your daily horoscope for November 22, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 22, 2022.

It’s the first official day of Sagittarius season. With the sun is stationed in this fun-loving sign, you might be most interested in opportunities for growth, travel, and learning. During Sagittarius season, it’s not uncommon to feel more inspired or optimistic as you’re reminded that there’s so much the world still has to offer you.

However, with the moon in brooding Scorpio receiving friction from unstable Uranus in Pisces and icy Saturn in Aquarius today, you might have difficulty in keeping your spirits up or finding the silver lining. To keep stress to a minimum, try to take a go-with-the flow approach and seek out joy wherever possible.

Try to muster up as much patience and understanding as you can today. Don’t take anything personally.

Joining forces with others will help you see your goals through.

Your energy might be very low today. Don’t overextend yourself.

Look to ways that you can stay calm and grounded today. Meditation or breathing exercises might help.

You might need a healthy dose of me-time today.

Don’t feel pressured to make an important choice or decision right away. Think about what you really want.

Asking the right questions will help ease your mind and help you get all the info you need.

Show yourself some appreciation today. You deserve it.

It’s time to let the past go and welcome in something new. Don’t lose hope.

Be flexible today. There’s more than one way to get something accomplished.

Step back and allow others to help you. It could end up saving you time and energy.

Share what you know with others. You have something valuable to offer.

