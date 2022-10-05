A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

“I’m 33, Single, & Worried I’ll Never Find Love — Help!”

Bustle’s dating advice columnist, Sophia Benoit, has a completely perfect answer for anyone who just spent yet another wedding season plus-one-less: “Just because you don’t have someone you’ve chosen to be a perfect, idyllic long-term match doesn’t mean you aren’t hot and brilliant and fun and interesting. It just means two people haven’t met yet, and one of them sadly happens to be you.” READ MORE

THE LATEST

Meghan Markle Delivers Empowering Message About Being Yourself

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Archetypes, has resumed after its brief mourning hiatus following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. In the fourth episode, Meghan sits down with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho to dissect and subvert the term “Dragon Lady,” a stereotypical label often used against Asian women. READ MORE

Nicola Coughlan Addresses Bridgerton Season 3 Backlash

Devoted fans of a book series are always going to be a little salty about what does — or doesn’t — make it into an on-screen adaptation. But when Netflix revealed it was going to skip ahead a book in the Bridgerton series and focus Season 3 on Penelope and Colin’s relationship, fans kind of lost their cool. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, spoke up about the backlash on Instagram. READ MORE

MUST READS

Constance Wu On Self-Doubt, Family Drama, & Her Sister's Unwavering Support

Fresh off the release of her memoir, Making a Scene, actor Constance Wu reflects on her sister Helen for Bustle: “Helen just seemed to hold faith that I would figure it out, and that I was working my way through things. Her faith in me continued — and strengthened — during hard times, when it was often more difficult for me to have faith in my own potential.” READ MORE

The 10 Best New Books To Add To Your TBR

Whether you’re looking for a great book to get you out of a reading rut or you’re on track to hit your reading goal for this year, chances are that one of these new releases will entice you. There’s a new novel from Celeste Ng, a memoir from U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, and a good ol’ fashioned witch story — with a twist. READ MORE

ASTROLOGY

Good vibes only. READ MORE

MORE GOOD STUFF