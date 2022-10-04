Here's your daily horoscope for October 4, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 4, 2022.

The moon enters community-focused Aquarius early this morning, making the vibe chill and friendly. Whenever la luna is in this amicable sign, you’ll find that it’s usually a good time to connect and socialize. And with the moon teaming up with affable and charming Venus in Libra later today, the timing is just right for meeting people or joining a collaborative effort.

If you’re up for doing something different or shaking up your routine, the moon in Aquarius supports that too. Near the earlier part of the day, the moon meets up with Jupiter in pioneering Aries, which might spur you to think outside the box or take a chance on something new.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Now that Mercury is moving forward again, you might have the urge to follow up with folks or make some new connections. Expand your community.

You might be feeling good about a promising work or money matter. Your talent is turning heads.

If there’s anyone that can make learning fun, it’s you. Take a crafts class. Host a trivia night.

There could be some promising updates on the way regarding your home, partner, or finances.

If you’ve got meetings planned for today or you’re hoping to have an important discussion, you’ll be able to everyone on the same page.

Could more money be coming in? Perhaps it’s time to charge more for your work or apply for a better gig.

If you’re looking for a love connection, you just might be in luck today. Partnered up? Consider planning a romantic evening in.

You’ll feel your best today by setting aside some cozy downtime or catching up with your loved ones.

You might know some influential people. Now’s the time to network or call in a favor.

You have quite an impressive track record because of your hard work. If folks aren’t familiar with you and what you can do, they will be soon.

Share your content. Use your voice. Put your ideas out there. People are watching and listening.

If you’re feeling rundown, listen to your what your body and soul are saying. Take time to replenish yourself.

