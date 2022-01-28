A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

I Haven't Had Sex In Three Years & Feel Like My Confidence Is Shot

Everyone goes through dry spells — especially in the last two years as sexy opportunities have been far less likely to present themselves. Even if it’s been a long time — years, even — since you got down and dirty with someone, there’s no need to make the next time into some giant, scary thing you have to tackle. “You haven’t forgotten any key pieces of information,” says Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “This isn’t like trying to remember how to use the three years of French you took in high school to explain how you broke your leg in a discothèque.” Just relax, try not to overthink, and remember you’ve got everything you need. Read More

The Latest

9 Ways To Rock A Pixie With Fine Hair

If you have fine hair, you know the struggle — you tease and tease, and use more hair spray than a Texas mom on Toddlers & Tiaras, but after a few hours, your strands have lost any trace of volume. It might seem a little counterintuitive since you’d have less hair to work with, but the right pixie cut can help you achieve more movement and texture. Read More

An Airbrush-Finish Primer & 10 More Of January's Best Beauty Product Launches

This month, Bustle’s beauty editors loved a vitamin C and squalene-packed skin tint (that also has SPF built in), a $15 jelly cleanser that removes makeup without extra hassle, and a turmeric brightening serum to boost bleh winter skin. Read More

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Lucky In Love This Valentine’s Day

Between the moon, which rules your emotional side, moving into hedonistic Leo, and Venus, the planet of romance, cozying up in ambitious Capricorn, the vibes are looking much better for this year’s holiday than last. Three signs in particular, however, can look forward to an especially steamy V-Day. Read More

Today’s Reads

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Is Team Lezco All The Way

Angus Cloud was” just chilling” with friends on the streets of Manhattan when he was approached to audition for Euphoria. Though acting was never his focus, four years later, he’s all in, with two movies on the way. Know what else he’s all in on? His budding will-they-won’t they romance with Maude Apatow’s character, Lexi Howard. Here, he chats with Bustle about his soft side, his favorite rom-com (Shrek), and maybe-or-maybe-not live tweeting the show’s new episodes. Read More

Sam Richardson Is Your New Favorite Romantic Hero

You might recognize Richardson from his roles on Veep, Ted Lasso, New Girl… or maybe you recognize him from the Little Buff Boys Competition, a now-infamous sketch from Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave. “I think comedy doesn’t get its due,” Richardson says. “Everybody thinks it’s easier to be funny, but I think it’s easier to be dramatic.” Everyone can fake being sad, right? “But if you’re not funny, you’re not funny,” he says. The actor’s about to put his money where his mouth is as he takes on a new look: romantic lead of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The vibes, as they say, are off. Read More

More Good Stuff

Can Medieval Sleeping Habits Fix America's Insomnia?

Inside The Rise Of Misleading Plastic Surgery Before-And-After Photos

Queer TikTok Is Obsessed With Touch-Me-Nots — And Not In A Good Way