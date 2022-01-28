Here's Your Horoscope For January 28, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 28.

The moon remains stationed happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. However, there’s a strong chance we might not be feeling so happy today. One big reason for this is because the moon faces off with confusing Neptune in Pisces by the mid-afternoon, which could trigger or amplify any anxiety that we may feeling.

Meanwhile, analytical Mercury (which is still retrograde) joins forces with penetrating Pluto in no-nonsense Capricorn by late tonight. However, as the energy of this cosmic combination intensifies into the evening, we’ll be feeling it for most of the day. Under this Mercury-Pluto aspect, we could find ourselves obsessing or fixating on more depressing or troubling things.

The best way to navigate the cosmic weather of the day is by tapping into the Moon-Neptune aspect as a means to unplug or practice good spiritual hygiene. At the same time, the Mercury-Pluto combo can be good for identifying solutions to problems and making the necessary fixes. With the sun in community-focused Aquarius teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries in the late evening, we can also look to our friends to help us with finding the strength or confidence that we need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling more sensitive to criticism today, especially if it’s coming from your supervisor or someone that you were hoping to impress. Try not to take things too personally. Humor helps.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It can be easy to awfulize now, thanks to the uncertainty that’s in the air. While you shouldn’t avoid the truth, you should do what you can to add to the good in the world that you want to see.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling unsure of whether you should take someone at their word, it’s OK to give yourself some time to sit and think on it. If you do any digging on them, talk to them about what you find.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting someone rain on your parade today. You don’t need to be a sponge for someone else’s bad vibes. Make your emotional well-being your priority.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you looking for problems with a romantic interest where there are none? It’s perfectly fine to vet potential mates and dates, but take care that you’re not letting fear drive your decisions.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You often dislike being vulnerable and enjoy being in control. However, if you want to get the support that you so desperately need right now, you’re going to have to be brave and ask for it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been feeling like there’s way too much on your plate, it’s time to have a much-needed discussion with a family member (or your roommate) on how they can help lighten the load.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s an offer on the table, now’s the time to ask the hard but necessary questions to make sure it’s the right opportunity for you. If you’re not feeling it, say something.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be careful with your cash today, especially if you find yourself feeling compelled to buy something you don’t really need. Moderation goes a long way for you today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Before you offer advice or criticism to someone today, consider if it will actually help them or if it will hurt them. Sometimes the truth need not be so harsh. Try a little tenderness.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If something doesn’t work out the way that you want it today, try not to see it as a bad thing. Take it as a sign that there are still good things that are on the way. Have a little more faith.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like everyone else has life all figured out expect you. In actuality, everyone else is also doing the best they can with what they’ve got. That said, you’ve got community. Use it.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.