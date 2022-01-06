Bustle Newsletter: January 3, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes Love To Her Husband — With The Camera

"Male filmmakers have been making muses out of their partners since the dawn of time," writes Bustle's entertainment editor Samantha Leach. "Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter. John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands. Federico Fellini and Giulietta Masina. In her new movie for Netflix, which is based on an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, Gyllenhaal flips this notion on its head, turning the female gaze on her husband, and it's the hottest — and hairiest — entry into the canon yet."

The Latest

All The IRL Crushes Revealed In The Harry Potter Reunion

The HBO Max special that debuted over the weekend divulged even more new info than fans could have hoped for — from which older castmate Daniel Radcliffe had a crush on to the fact that two of the three main stars almost quit halfway through the series. The best part? It's (mostly) free of J.K. Rowling.

The Other Kind Of Winter Layering

You're already layering sweater vests over tees and button-downs in the winter months, but you should also be layering your serums. "If you use one serum in the summer, you need two to three in the winter under a thicker cream," Aida Bicaj, esthetician and celebrity facialist, tells Bustle. Here's a complete guide for completely winterizing your skin care routine.

Today’s Reads

Meet The Flexibility Coach Who Taught Lizzo How To Do The Splits

A few months ago, Wade Bryant considered walking away from his career as a fitness trainer, frustrated by the constant bullying he received on social media. "I'm a 6-foot Black guy with a beard," he tells Bustle. "I don't look like a traditional trainer, so people judge me." But then, Lizzo's personal assistant asked him to schedule a one-on-one stretching session with the singer, and everything changed.

The Most Anticipated Books Of January 2022

If you re-upped your Goodreads goal for the new year, here are all the titles to add to your "Want to Read" list ASAP.

How To Recreate The Bella Hadid-Approved ’90s "Barbie" Ponytail

It's 2022, but the '90s aren't going anywhere. And if Baby Spice pigtails aren't really in your wheelhouse, consider the elevated version: the Barbie ponytail. Essentially, it's a high pony with curled strands, sometimes styled with a swoop of side bangs across the forehead, and it works with virtually all hair types. Plus, it's super easy to recreate.

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

It's time to leave the past behind.

