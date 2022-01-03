Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 3, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 3.

We’re off to a productive start today with the moon in enterprising Capricorn for most of the day. In the morning, the Capricorn moon syncs up with values-driven Venus and powerful Pluto. As Venus is still retrograde, Monday presents us with the opportunity to work on anything we’re currently feeling unsatisfied about. With Venus and Pluto side-by-side, there may be something unhealthy we need to release or a difficult relationship matter to address.

By the late afternoon, the moon moves to community-oriented and innovative Aquarius. With the moon in this forward-thinking sign, we’re encouraged to step outside of our comfort zone and look to the future. We should work on leaving the past behind and building a more progressive way of life. At the same time, we’re also encouraged to work together to lobby for the changes we’d like to see in our community and abroad.

Come late tonight, the moon teams up with brainy and imaginative Mercury, which is also in Aquarius. Under this cosmic combination, it can be a good time for brainstorming and conversation, as well as learning or implementing a new method or technique.

If there’s something you’re not feeling about your current job position, especially if it pertains to someone you report to, you can do something about it. It’s time for a change.

What kind of self-limiting or close-minded beliefs do you need to release? If you want to move forward with a goal or plan, start thinking or approaching things differently.

If you’re feeling weepy today, don’t try to suppress it. An emotional purge is just what you need to help feel better. Also look to books, movies, or people with an uplifting message.

If you’re locked into a contract or agreement that you’re having second thoughts about, today provides you the opportunity to renegotiate or make an exit. Try not to over-compromise.

Your health and wellness are important. If a job has become too stressful, it’s time to rethink it. If you’re feeling unwell, you’re encouraged to seek out the care and support you need.

If a creative idea didn’t work in the past, there’s a strong chance it can now. Meanwhile, if it’s been a while since you’ve had a good dose of joy, make that your self-care goal for today.

If things don’t feel peaceful at home, what can you do to help with restoring the peace? Perhaps it’s time for a family meeting or discussion. On another note, redecorating could be an option, too.

If you’ve been waiting to hear something important, but haven’t as of yet, circle back to it and follow up with a call or an email. Whatever information you get, trust your gut with decision-making.

You’re feeling pulled to start making some critical financial decisions. If you’re not sure where to begin, start researching your options and gathering the info you need. Make a plan.

You could be second-guessing yourself today or looking for someone else to validate you. How can you be more loving or forgiving towards yourself? Remind yourself of your worth.

You may be dealing with a loss or focusing a lot on the past today. Trust that you have a bright future ahead of you. Whatever you put your mind to now, try to look to the positive.

You’re reminded that you can’t be everything to everyone. If you’re feeling stretched thin or overstimulated right now, take that as your cue to take a timeout.

