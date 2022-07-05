A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Jurnee Smollett’s Heart Is Healing

Back in 2019, “everything was breaking apart,” for Smollett. She was busy filming HBO’s Emmy-nominated Lovecraft Country, while her older brother Jussie was charged with filing a false police report which resulted in a crushingly public trial and a ton of media scrutiny. In 2020, she and her ex-husband, singer Josiah Bell, divorced after 10 years of marriage. “They say through destruction comes creation, and so much in my life was being destroyed in order for there to be room for rebirth,” she says. Here, the actor talks to author Rebecca Carroll about black motherhood, pouring everything into her art and her son, and not giving a f*ck about “doing the dance” anymore. Read More

The Latest

How Neptune’s Retrograde Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Saturn’s months-long retrograde is already in full swing, Neptune’s backspin kicked off late last week, and as if that weren’t enough, two more planets (yes, we’re counting temperamental little Chiron) are heading into retrograde in July. Here’s exactly how to prepare for all this cosmic chaos. Read More

What It’s Like When Your Partner Has ADHD (And You Don’t)

Certain ADHD symptoms like forgetfulness or inattentiveness can be burdensome in a relationship, especially when it comes to shared responsibilities and chores. But, like everything in relationships, the mismatch just presents another opportunity for compromise. Read More

Must Reads

Tess Holliday Wants The Metaverse To Be A Safe Space For Plus-Size People

Holliday has more than 10 years in the fashion game, making history back in 2015 as the first size 22 model to sign to a major agency. But despite all that, she *still* occasionally struggles to find someone to dress her for events, which is why she’s optimistic about the potential for fashion — luxury and otherwise — to become a lot more accessible in the metaverse. Read More

For These Abortion Clinic Volunteers, Going Viral On TikTok Is A Risk Worth Taking

“TikTok has quickly become a platform for defenders and advocates to share their daily experiences with thousands of viewers, capturing everything from screaming matches to an alleged physical assault,” writes Bustle contributor Audra Heinrichs. And while posting these encounters helps recruit new volunteers, the increased notoriety for the people behind the accounts poses significant risk. Read More

On The Enduring Allure & Power Of Princess Diana’s Uniform

Although some of Diana’s famous workout outfits have become somewhat of a style phenomenon over the past few years (namely the big bike shorts comeback), the Princess purposefully recycled her gym outfits over and over, in the hopes that the press couldn’t get any new photographs of her, leaving her to work out in peace. She couldn’t understand the fascination behind her engaging in such an ordinary thing. Yet, to the media, it was a sensation. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Have a little patience. Read More

More Good Stuff