How Neptune Retrograde 2022 Will Affect Each Sign

We’re officially entering the thick of this year’s retrograde season, and yet another planet has entered the fold. On June 28, numinous planet Neptune kicked off its annual retrograde period, launching us into five months of unconscious work, spiritual tests, and a realignment of our intuition. From now through Dec. 3, Neptune’s backspin will have us removing our rose-colored glasses and getting real about our lives. While the effects of this faraway planet’s transit tend to be more subtle, it’s helpful to know how Neptune retrograde 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

Neptune is one of the transpersonal outer planets — a grouping that also includes innovative Uranus and power-hungry Pluto — and it’s the cosmic ruler of dreams, illusions, fantasies, symbolism, and mystical experiences. Neptune is a spiritual force of otherworldliness, with the power to sprinkle a haze of dreamy magic over everything it touches. However, on a bad day, Neptune’s illusive influence can also manifest as delusion, confusion, or a desire for escapism. Since 2012, Neptune has been transiting through its home sign of Pisces and it will continue to do so through 2025. This watery placement amplifies the planet’s ethereal and transcendent vibe, and it’s taken all zodiac signs on a deep journey to the heart of our consciousness over the past years. This Neptune retrograde is one of many that helps us to integrate these soul-level lessons.

While retrogrades have a reputation for being chaotic or annoying, Neptune’s shouldn’t be too dramatic — but that doesn’t mean it won’t impact both the collective unconscious and our personal experiences. Neptune retrograde serves as a gentle reality check, encouraging us to strengthen our intuitive senses and face the truth behind the fantasies we’ve built up for ourselves. When Neptune is direct, it immerses us in the magic of mysticism and the allure of escapism. But when this planet backspins for five months each year, it’s time to put our faith to the test. When you wake yourself up from your current daydream, what do you see?

Dive into the depths of your unconscious and read on for your Neptune retrograde 2022 horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It seems that each year, you’re getting to know yourself on a much more transcendent and mystical level, Aries — and that’s thanks to Neptune’s long-term transit through your twelfth house of solitude and spirituality. You’re building a stronger relationship with the mysterious and symbolic side of things, and you’ll be asked to rely even more deeply on your intuition over the coming months to solve life’s puzzles. Go inward and trust yourself to face the challenges.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Having a clear idea of where you stand within your social squad may feel a little foggy right now, Taurus, leading to a struggle to set clear boundaries with friends or find common ground with the people around you. But that’s nothing a little bit of space and faith can’t help with. Step back from the crowds and give yourself time to reflect on what kind of communities you’d like to be a part of and how you can get more involved with groups that feel spiritually aligned.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be struggling to find clarity on how to move forward in your career and public life lately, Gemini — it’s hard to figure out a path that aligns with your spiritual side and also brings stability and security. However, this retrograde may help to revive some of your professional inspirations and allow you to see things from a more level-headed perspective. Instead of dreaming of your perfect job, start figuring out ways to make it your reality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s easy to get swept away in a sea of other people’s feelings, thoughts, and dogmas, Cancer — as an empathic water sign, you know this well! But this Neptune retrograde period will help you separate the spiritual wheat from the chaff and get comfortable with your own beliefs and paradigms. Don’t buy into the fantasies fed to us by society or other people, as those aren’t necessarily a reflection of what your heart wants. Let your own intuition guide you toward new adventures.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With Neptune backspinning through your mysterious and intimate eighth house, you might find that the coming months ask you to face some of the uncomfortable truths within your relationships. Unspoken agreements, buried resentments, or deep secrets may come bubbling up to the surface — meaning your subconscious struggles may require a conscious effort. Protect your energy and focus on setting boundaries as you wade through these soulful growth experiences.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’re taking off the rose-colored glasses when it comes to your one-on-one relationships, Virgo — and Neptune retrograde is showing you everything that’s working and not working in your dynamics. It can be natural to romanticize our relationships, but ignoring red flags or overlooking our true feelings about people won’t serve us in the end. Embrace the ebb and flow of energy in your partnerships and address any imbalances so you can more effectively enjoy the fantasy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s fun to play into the “that girl” TikTok aesthetic and make an effort to romanticize your life — and for a Venus-ruled sign like yourself, Libra, bringing this kind of beauty to your daily routine is even more important! But even an organized closet, a bi-monthly digital detox, and a regular yoga practice won’t solve all your problems on their own. Over the coming months, find ways to bring sustainable spiritual wellness into your life. Prioritize time to recharge, reallocate your resources, and don’t be afraid to say “no” to taking something on that doesn’t feel right.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Neptune’s current journey has been activating a heightened sense of creativity as well as some dreamy romantic explorations, all of which resonate deeply in your soul, Scorpio. You can use this emotionally charged power to your advantage during the retrograde, even if it’s hard to see exactly what you want. You’ll need to trust your instincts when it comes to love and dating now, as there may be a lack of clarity about how things will play out in the longterm. Embrace pleasure, follow your heart, and trust that things will work out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

What are you running from, Sagittarius? This retrograde wants you to stop, drop, and get real with your past. As a fast-paced fire sign, you love to skip from one adventure to the next without looking back. But it’s important sit with and integrate all the intangible magic and emotional entanglements that take place along the way. Face whatever uncomfortable feelings have been building up in your home life, family dynamic, or closest relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re a pragmatic realist at heart, Capricorn — but during the past years of having Neptune in your house of communication, you’ve begun seeing the everyday magic in your life in a new way, and are interacting with the world through a more intuitive lens. That said, this retrograde may meddle with your daily affairs and communication style, causing you to question how you express yourself or the things that others say to you. Trust that this reflective period will bring a fresh perspective and ultimately help you refine your message.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What’s truly valuable to you, Aquarius? Is it a fancy lifestyle involving money, luxury, and status? Or is it more about being true to yourself and taking a different path? As an analytical air sign, you usually let your intellect guide you toward the answers you seek — but during this retrograde, you may find that your intuition has a story to tell, too. Allow your physical and spiritual instincts to clue you in on what you should prioritize in your life. If it’s right for you, you’ll feel it in your bones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your ruling planet has spent the past decade in your sign, Pisces, and it’s enchanted you with mystical glamour, spiritual power, and a stronger-than-ever intuition. However, it may be casting a mist of mystery or confusion over the way other people perceive you now. Stay true to you and ground yourself in the core tenets of your identity. You can’t control what other people see in you — but you can only control your own actions, and acting in alignment with your truth will be healing to your body, mind, and spirit.