Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 5, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 5, 2022.

The weekend may not have been as relaxing as we would’ve wanted it to be, but there’s a couple of things happening today that could help to make up for it. First up, aggressive Mars leaves fiery Aries early this morning and enters patient and methodical Taurus. Just a short while later, chatty Mercury leaves busy Gemini for intuitive Cancer. With Mars in Taurus and Mercury in Cancer, the vibe for the day may not be as loud and chaotic as it’s been over the past several days.

Meanwhile, the moon remains stationed in pragmatic Virgo, helping us to focus on some of the simpler things that need our attention, like laundry or spending time with a pet. Though with the Virgo moon making an opposition to sleepy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, it might be best to ease into the day rather than jumping into it. Come later in the afternoon, the moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which lends us some motivation to get on top of our to-do list.

By the evening, the moon moves to harmonious Libra, which can also help us with bringing ourselves back into balance. However, the Libra moon faces off with Mercury in Cancer by later tonight. This cosmic combo could have us all feeling a bit anxious or touchy. Patience and empathy can help keep stress to a minimum.

A cleaning or decluttering project could not only help you with clearing your space, it could also help you with clearing your head. On a separate note, it’s also good day for handling money matters.

A wave of inspiration or confidence hits you today, helping you to get a jump on a goal or create an opportunity for yourself. People are listening to what you have to say — make it worthwhile.

You’re feeling more insular than you usually do. Truth is, you need a break from everyone. If you have any PTO, it’s a perfect day for using some of it. Cherish your me-time.

It’s time to be proactive about meeting new people, whether for fun, healing, or advancement. Community is necessary for both your well-being and your success. Get out there!

Your finances are your main focus for today. If you’re looking to make more of it, this is the time to start working on a proposal or a potential ask. Trust your instincts now — they’re strong.

Your friends help you with getting by today, especially if you need a push or a little optimism. Meanwhile, an idea or project you’re working on gains some traction or attention. Good work!

You could be dealing with some performance anxiety today. If so, take some time to ground yourself with some meditation or gentle physical movement. Also, don’t get stuck on perfection.

You’re called to be open and honest with a friend or acquaintance today. You’ll find that it will help you with nipping a potential problem in the bud or getting a request fulfilled.

When it comes to your responsibilities, are there any that you can afford to delegate? Things are about to get extra busy and it will be important that you try to keep a workload that manageable.

Cupid might deliver you a sweet treat today. Your partner may want to take you out or surprise you with something fun. If you’re single and looking, you could meet someone with potential.

You’re encouraged to do what you can to care for your mental health today. Perhaps it’s time to meet with a therapist or download a mindfulness app. A better sleep schedule could help too.

If you’re feeling restless and need a healthy distraction, grab your partner or a friend and look for something local to do. A hands-on workshop or activity could be entertaining — dating, too.

