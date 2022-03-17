A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 17, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Keke Palmer Has A Plan For Becoming Even More Famous

There are a few internet jokes that Keke Palmer is famous for. The first, of course, is giving us the all-time line, “Sorry to this man.” The second is that she’s constantly working to secure the bag, which isn’t so much a joke as it is a reflection of her work ethic. “Your girl is trying to get every job so she can make sure that her family is good, so I appreciate it,” she says of her reputation. “Miss Mamas is trying to break generational curses and build generational wealth.” Between three movies, numerous TV shows, and an album, the busiest woman in Hollywood somehow was able to give us an hour to talk about all of it. Read More

The Latest

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who’ll Be Most Affected By March’s ‘Worm’ Moon

Get ready to channel your inner Monica Geller, perfectionist queen, because that’s the energy for this full moon in Virgo tomorrow. Especially if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you might be feeling the pressure extra intensely. Scorpio, Sag, and Capricorn? You can expect more tranquil weekend vibes. Read More

Elon Musk’s Silence On The Wheels Vs. Doors Debate Is Deafening

“Are there more wheels or more doors in the world?” is the debate currently dividing the internet in two, á la 2015’s “The Dress” moment. People who are team door are making note of lockers and skyscrapers, while people who are team wheel are pointing to office chairs and strollers (and shopping carts, I would personally like to add!). Elon, do us a favor and settle this once and for all. Read More

Must Reads

The 25 Absolute Best Skin Care Products Of 2022

A person’s skin care routine can tell you a lot about their personality. No-BS types might gravitate towards a minimalist regimen, while maximalists will likely have a medicine cabinet filled to the brim with the buzziest new launches (and maybe some steals from CVS’s epic beauty sale that just launched). Whether you’re looking to add something new to your regimen or planning to start over from scratch, here are, in our opinion, the best things to put on your face. Read More

At 14, Turning Red Director Domee Shi Was Sketching Draco Malfoy Fan Art

After winning the Oscar for her animated short Bao in 2019, Shi got to work on Turning Red, which is largely based on her own life as a Chinese-Canadian teen in Toronto. “I like to joke that instead of going to therapy, I made this movie,” she says. Here, Shi chats with Bustle about her teenage crushes, periods, and playing DDR at the mall. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Your energy may not be all there. Read More

More Good Stuff