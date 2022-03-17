Here's Your Horoscope For March 17, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 17.

The moon is still in hardworking Virgo. Usually, when the moon is in this busy sign, we’re largely focused on checking off the items on our to-do list. However, this might be a bit difficult today as la luna sits in opposition to freedom-loving Jupiter and confusing Neptune, which are both currently in sleepy Pisces.

As a result of today’s soupy cosmic weather, we might find this to be a bit of an up-and-down kind of a day where our energy will come in spurts rather than a steady flow. Most likely it will be hard to keep our eyes open. Still, a nap or a little extra rest might be just what we need to help us get things done.

Meanwhile, the mashup of planets between Pisces and Virgo also highlights the need to be kind and compassionate towards others. Since Pisces is an empathetic sign, while Virgo enjoys being helpful, today encourages to look to ways that we help do some good in the world. Even if we’re moved to do something simple, like sending someone a funny text to make them smile, we can still end up making a major impact.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Patience and consideration goes a long way today in your connections or interactions with others. Some things just aren’t worth fighting or fussing over. Also, be helpful where you can.

A friend could come in to save the day and cheer you up just when you need it. On the other hand, if a needs their spirits lifted, do something fun with them or give them a laugh.

You might not be feeling like the usual outgoing person that you are. Don’t feel guilty about it. Today calls for you to sit back, reflect, and tend to the private side of your life.

You have thoughts and ideas that people would benefit from hearing. Look to ways that you can share them through your writing, voice, or nuggets of wisdom.

If you need financial support, apply or ask for it. There’s a high probability you’ll get what you need. On another note, if you’re in the mood to spend money, save it instead.

You need people. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and make your request for support. With the way that people are willing to show up for you now, you’ll get what you need and more.

Take your time with what you’re doing today. There’s no need to rush or push yourself further than you can go right now. Try to work with your body’s rhythm rather than against it.

Love might be heavy on your mind. If you’re single and looking, try focusing more on what you want, rather than what you don’t. Meanwhile, your talents are getting noticed. Get ready to shine!

Demands or responsibilities in your private life could be causing hiccups with your professional one. Is it time to pull back a little in how much you’re doing either at work or at home?

What are some ways that you can get involved in a good cause, either locally or within a virtual community? Remember that the change you want to see begins with you.

You might receive a job offer or opportunity. Make sure what you’re getting is as valuable as what you’d be giving. Aside from that, if you can help it, don’t deny yourself of good things.

You’re feeling moved to lend a helping hand to someone. However, try to strike a healthy balance between how much you do for others and what you’re able to do for yourself.

