Spring is less than one week away, meaning it’s time to stock up on warm-weather beauty essentials like lightweight serums, sunscreen, and bronzer. If you’re unsure where to start, however, don’t fret: CVS has got you covered. With the much-anticipated CVS Epic Beauty Event 2022, your springtime shopping has just been made a lot easier (and more affordable, too).

Throughout the store’s Epic Beauty Event, which lasts through April 19, CVS will be offering up to 50% off on hundreds of beauty and wellness products, as well as dozens of additional weekly deals among all of your favorite brands. Cult favorites from Olay, L'Oreal Paris, essence, Burt’s Bees, Biore, GSQ by Glamsquad, Anomaly, GoodSkin MD, Camille Rose, and Rainbow (and more!) will all be majorly discounted, so whether you’re seeking skin care staples, hairstyling tools, nail supplies for DIY-spring manis, or all of the above, you’ll be sure to score.

The deals vary each week, so be sure to check the CVS website (or your nearest store) every Monday to see the latest offerings. To help you shop, keep scrolling to see which products Bustle’s beauty editors are snagging for themselves from the iconic CVS Epic Beauty Event. Happy spring shopping!

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 The Blackhead Treatment Biore Charcoal Blackhead Remover Pore Strips, Nose Strips CVS $7.99 $5.59 See On CVS “These classic pore strips use charcoal to gently extract sebum from pores and lessen the excess oil and keeps my nose clear of the blackheads that like to pop up often thanks to my oily skin. As an added bonus, it's also just oddly satisfying to do. I will definitely be stocking up on these.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer Note: These are 30% off between now and March 20.

3 The Luxe Body Wash Caress Exfoliating Body Wash CVS $6.79 $4.75 See On CVS “As much as I love switching up my body washes, there's something about this one (the strong, perfumey aromas and luxurious lather, perhaps?) that feels so comforting and nostalgic that I always end up with a bottle.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor Note: This is on sale starting April 3.

4 The Hydrating Eye Masks Bliss Eye Got This: Holographic Foil Eye Mask CVS $4.19 $2.10 See On CVS “I’m thrilled that spring is just around the corner, but not as enthused that my allergy-induced puffy eyes and dark circles are coming back with it. That’s why I’m stocking up on these foil under-eye masks, which are infused with peptides, sodium hyaluronate (aka an even smaller molecule than hyaluronic acid that also holds 1000 times its weight in water), and multiple plant-derived moisturizers that help the skin retain moisture. Translation: These masks make my under-eye area look more alive and ready for the warmer weather.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty & wellness writer Note: These are on sale starting March 20.

5 The Skin-Boosting Bronzer Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral Bronzing Face Shade Coconut Glow CVS $15.99 $11.19 See On CVS “This gives you sun protection, hydration (via glycerin, aloe, and shea butter), and an instant bronze, making it a three-in-one perfect for the transitioning season.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor Note: This is 30% off starting April 3.

6 The Soothing Face Scrub Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Pore Refining Scrub CVS $11.49 $8.04 See On CVS “Deeply cleansing but still gentle, this scrub helps keep skin clear and super smooth. It contains a naturally derived version of salicylic acid along with cica to treat acne and soothe any irritation. This will be my go-to once the weather starts getting more humid.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer Note: This is 30% off starting March 27.

7 The Curl-Defining Gel Camille Rose Curl Maker Styling Gel CVS $24.79 $17.35 See On CVS “This styling gel gives my coils amazing definition without the Ramen noodle-like crunch. Plus, the formula contains aloe and coconut oil, a strand-softening dream team that leaves my hair feeling super soft.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor Note: This is 30% off starting March 20.