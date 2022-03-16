Spring is less than one week away, meaning it’s time to stock up on warm-weather beauty essentials like lightweight serums, sunscreen, and bronzer. If you’re unsure where to start, however, don’t fret: CVS has got you covered. With the much-anticipated CVS Epic Beauty Event 2022, your springtime shopping has just been made a lot easier (and more affordable, too).
Throughout the store’s Epic Beauty Event, which lasts through April 19, CVS will be offering up to 50% off on hundreds of beauty and wellness products, as well as dozens of additional weekly deals among all of your favorite brands. Cult favorites from Olay, L'Oreal Paris, essence, Burt’s Bees, Biore, GSQ by Glamsquad, Anomaly, GoodSkin MD, Camille Rose, and Rainbow (and more!) will all be majorly discounted, so whether you’re seeking skin care staples, hairstyling tools, nail supplies for DIY-spring manis, or all of the above, you’ll be sure to score.
The deals vary each week, so be sure to check the CVS website (or your nearest store) every Monday to see the latest offerings. To help you shop, keep scrolling to see which products Bustle’s beauty editors are snagging for themselves from the iconic CVS Epic Beauty Event. Happy spring shopping!
We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.