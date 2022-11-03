A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Everybody Loves Tyler James Williams

When he was 20, social media was roasting him for battle rapping in a Disney movie, but now, fans of his Abbott Elementary character Gregory Eddie are firing off thirst tweets left and right. “That’s the downside of what’s happening currently. People don’t see me. They see Gregory,” he says. Now that’s not so bad either, since it did earn him a Best Supporting Actor nom at the Emmys, but it does make dating on Raya a bit harder. (And yes, he is currently on Raya, just a PSA.) Here, Williams tells Bustle all about working with Quinta, anxiety, and how he ended up being so well-adjusted for someone who’s been on TV since he was 4. Read More

The Latest

Lindsay Lohan Is "Jealous" Of This One Thing Celebs Today Have That She Didn't

As a favorite target of the paparazzi in the mid 2000s who now lives out of the limelight with her husband in Dubai, I betttttt you can guess what it is. And no, it’s not better nail beds. Read More

This Fluffy Bag Will Make All Your Winter Outfits Cozier

Pop a strap on a spare Ugg, throw your wallet and phone in there, and you’re ready to go. JK, mostly, but this season’s trendiest handbag doesn’t *not* look like the iconic boot. Read More

"I'm Cold" Makeup Is This Season’s Answer To "Sunburn Blush"

Truly, only BeautyTok could make seasonal ailments into a chic trend. Personally I’m doing a version of this look today, but it’s “I Have A Cold” makeup, aka no makeup and my nose is red. Read More

Must Reads

Dove Cameron Is Still “Reclaiming” Herself After Her Disney Channel Days

“I'm still learning to grant myself permission to express in ways that don't feel commercial or that wouldn't be understood by everyone, because I started out with a very sterile platform,” the “Boyfriend” singer tells Bustle. If Cameron had her way, Slender Man would be the next TikTok aesthetic era. Read More

Why Stacey Abrams Is Optimistic About Georgia’s Governor Race

Though polling shows her lagging behind her opponent, Abrams is still bullish on her chances. If Georgia voters do pick her, she’d make history as the country’s first Black woman to be governor. Here, we chatted with her about a few other “firsts” from her life. Read More

Astrology

More Good Stuff