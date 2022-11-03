Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 3, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 3, 2022.

The moon remains in compassionate Pisces, beginning the day alongside Mercury and the sun in intimate Scorpio. To say that everyone’s feeling a bit emotional might be an understatement. However, because Venus in Scorpio joins the group later in the afternoon, today can be a good time to connect with the people you care about most for love and support. It’s also a good day for giving back to others as well.

Toward the evening, the Pisces moon joins up with Uranus in Taurus, which can be creatively inspiring. The Moon-Uranus combination, coupled with planets in insightful Scorpio, might also inspire you to engage in some spiritual care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do you have someone who you can confide in? Reach out and let them know what’s on your mind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you ready to let bygones be bygones with someone? Let the forgiveness and healing begin.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to have a tough but necessary conversation with someone regarding a work matter or your current responsibilities.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to focus on fun for today — you need it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a home- or family-related issue has been giving you trouble, you might have an opportunity to turn things around.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect a successful outcome with a conversation or a meeting.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some hopeful news might arrive today regarding your job or income.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Seems like you’re in high demand as of late. You have your talent and your charisma to thank for that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be surprised if you don’t get much done today. Taking it slow and getting enough rest is more important.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get together with your friends if you can. Even a quick check-in will put you in good spirits.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like you’re finally on the right track with a career or money matter. Don’t look back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling good about yourself today. Keep that positive energy going.

Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.