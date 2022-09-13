When the U.S. Supreme Court
overturned in June, jurisdiction over abortion access was punted to state governments, making Roe v. Wade this year’s gubernatorial elections more important than ever since governors can be the medical procedure’s last line of defense. Already, 13 states have nearly ceased all abortion services — and, as a reminder, the vast majority of Americans think abortions should be legal in some or all cases.
In November, 36 states will elect governors. Twenty-four women have won their Republican or Democrat primary elections for the right to compete in those gubernatorial races,
topping 2018’s record of 16. In 2018, nine of those 16 were elected governor, which is the current record for most woman governors serving at once. If current projections prove true, this year’s candidates would boost that number and diversify the position.
Every woman governor in U.S. history has been white or Latina. The current race is still overwhelmingly white, but candidates
Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Deidre DeJear of Iowa, and Yolanda Flowers of Alabama could become the first Black women elected to the role. And we’ve only seen one openly LGBTQ+ woman — Kate Brown of Oregon, who identifies as bisexual — elected governor. That’s poised to change this year, with three queer-identifying women on the ballot. Two of them, Oregon’s Tina Kotek and Massachusetts’ Maura Healey, could make history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governors.
Below, we’ve included key information about the 24 women candidates and their
Alabama, Republican
Ivey is running for
her second term as governor of Alabama, a position she assumed in 2017 after the resignation of Gov. Robert J. Bentley. Her legislative record includes criminalizing gender-affirming health care for minors, signing the Human Life Protection Act — which outlawed abortion in Alabama after the overturn of Roe v. Wade — and signing a law that allows Alabamians to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Ivey is widely expected to be reelected in the conservative state. Alabama, Democrat
Flowers, a former substitute teacher, is Alabama’s
first Black major-party nominee for governor. Her priorities include desegregating and increasing funding to public schools, improving health care for the working class, and decreasing prison populations through " litigation, advocacy, and equity." She is currently not expected to beat the Republican incumbent, Gov. Ivey (above).
Before running for governor, Lake worked as a Phoenix news anchor
for 27 years. She's made increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border a hallmark of her campaign, is against vaccine mandates, and is anti-abortion. (In a statement earlier this year, she said she "supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.") She's also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. While Republicans control most of Arizona's state government, Politico believes this election — between Lake and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs (below) — could go either way.
Hobbs, who’s running against Kari Lake (above), has served as
Arizona's secretary of state since 2019, after six years as an Arizona state representative and five years as the state Senate's minority leader. She supports comprehensive immigration reform, has a clean energy plan to conserve the state's water supply, and plans to increase access to reproductive care while vetoing restrictions from the state's Legislature. She hopes to create a more diverse state government by prioritizing underrepresented candidates at all levels.
You likely recognize Sanders’ name from her work as
White House press secretary during Trump's presidency. In a video outlining her campaign, she says she'll advocate for residents' Second Amendment rights, lower state income taxes, and fight against abortion access and the Green New Deal. This is her first time running for elected office, and outlets like and Politico FiveThirtyEight expect her to win. Colorado, Republican
Ganahl, the founder of the world’s
largest pet care franchise, is running against an incumbent Democrat, Gov. Jared Polis. She hopes to end Colorado’s status as an official immigrant sanctuary state and increase resources for law enforcement. She is anti-abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the pregnant person, and says she’ll do “everything in her power to end late-term abortion.” Many outlets, such as , have reported that Ganahl is likely to lose. The Denver Post Megan Varner/Getty Images News/Getty Images Georgia, Democrat
Abrams, who’d be the country’s first Black female governor if elected, served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 10 years and as the state’s Senate minority leader for six years. She’s running against a Republican incumbent, Gov. Brian Kemp, in a rematch from the 2018 election, which she
lost by 54,723 votes. Her priorities include increasing funding for public education, repealing pro-gun bills like the 2014 "Guns Everywhere" law, and deprioritizing abortion-related prosecutions. Politico considers this closely watched race to be a toss-up.
Reynolds has served as Iowa’s governor since 2017, after Gov. Terry Branstad stepped down to become the U.S. ambassador to China. She was serving as lieutenant governor at the time. Since then, she’s approved the state’s largest tax cut in history, created its
Children's Mental Health System, and enacted workforce policy initiatives to ensure "70% of Iowans achieve training or education beyond high school by 2025." She is against abortion and hopes to enforce Iowa's fetal heartbeat law, which was blocked by a court in 2019. Many outlets, such as , expect her to win. Politico
If DeJear can beat the incumbent, Gov. Reynolds, she would become the nation’s first Black female governor. (As noted above, she’s
not expected to win.) DeJear is the founder of Caleo Enterprises, which provides affordable marketing tools and business strategies to budding entrepreneurs. She's advocated for immediate increases to public school funding, investments in affordable child care, increasing the age for sales of assault rifles to 21, and cementing the right to abortion in state legislation.
Since Kelly began serving as
governor of Kansas in 2019, the self-proclaimed moderate has overseen development of 425 new infrastructure projects, affirmed trans athletes' rights to play on the school sports teams of their choice, and vetoed a bill allowing parents to review school curriculums. She plans to ensure abortion remains legal in Kansas, and while she supports the Second Amendment, she advocates for required background checks on all gun sales. Current polling shows a tight race between Kelly and Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. Politico considers the race a toss-up.
Since Mills was elected to be
Maine's first woman governor in 2018, she's signed laws to improve the relationship between the state and Indigenous tribes, increased funding to substance use disorder service providers, and expanded access to abortion in Maine. She also set a goal of using 100% renewable energy in the state by 2050. Both FiveThirtyEight and report she's favored to win. Politico
Before launching her gubernatorial campaign, Dixon founded
Lumen News, a conservative morning news program for grade-school students. The Michigan Republican, who's been endorsed by President Donald Trump, has run a campaign focused on supporting the Second Amendment, blocking mask mandates in schools, and a no-exceptions abortion ban. According to Politico, Michigan's race is leaning Democrat, but an August 2022 poll by The Trafalgar Group shows Dixon trailing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by just 4%.
Serving as Michigan’s governor since 2019, Whitmer has enforced the nation’s strictest
regulations around lead and copper in drinking water, increased funding for fixing roads, and supported criminal justice reform through bills like Raise the Age, which ensures anyone under 18 is treated as a minor in juvenile court. The incumbent, who's facing Republican candidate Tudor Dixon (above), is " fighting like hell" to protect reproductive rights.
Blood, who’s served as a
state senator since 2016, is running for governor on issues such as transparency around property taxes, improving public safety through natural-disaster plans and resources for health care, and increasing funding for public education. She's called for federal action on gun control and has described herself as "pro-life" but supported filibustering a trigger bill that would've banned abortions in Nebrasaka. Both FiveThirtyEight and , which calls Nebraska's voter base "solid Republican," predict the open seat will be won by Republican candidate Jim Pillen. Politico
Serving as governor since 2019, Lujan Grisham has prioritized investments in New Mexico’s public education system and clean energy resources. In 2021, she repealed the state’s criminal abortion statute, and this year, she put $10 million toward a
new abortion clinic near the Texas border. Her other priorities include investing in law enforcement and attracting new industries to the state by legalizing cannabis and increasing funding for vocational training. The race could be close, but projects New Mexico voters will reelect her. Politico
Hochul became New York’s governor in August 2021 when
Andrew Cuomo resigned. (She'd been his lieutenant governor since 2014.) She's championed policies like stricter background checks for those seeking concealed carry pistol permits, a Patient Bill of Rights to increase awareness of health care legal protections, and the creation of the nation's largest green hydrogen plant. She plans to address homelessness with a $25 billion, five-year affordable housing plan. While FiveThirtyEight says Hochul is "very likely" to win, a September poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Republican candidate Lee Zeldin only 4 points behind.
Whaley, who’s running against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, served as mayor of Dayton from 2014 to 2022, where she
cut opioid overdoses in half and banned LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. Her goals include protecting abortion rights, requiring universal background checks for gun owners, and banning discrimination in housing, employment, and public spaces based on sexuality or gender identity. projects DeWine will likely win reelection. Politico
Drazan, who served in Oregon’s House of Representatives
from 2019 to January 2022, is anti-abortion and supports banning abortions in the third trimester, but says she would " follow existing law" on reproductive care. Her plans for the state include supporting charter and magnet schools, vetoing increased farming regulations, and repealing Measure 110, which decriminalized opioid use. reports that her challenger, Tina Kotek (below), is "slightly favored" to win. Politico
Kotek served as speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives
from 2013 to 2022, during which time the chamber invested $50 million in renewable energy and passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which put the right to affordable care (including abortions) into state law. As governor, she'd work to increase the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21, ensure Oregon's ability to provide reproductive care to out-of-state residents, and create a workforce development pipeline for underserved communities. If she beats Christine Drazan (above), she'd become the country's first openly lesbian governor.
Since being elected as
South Dakota's first female governor in 2018, Noem has merged the state's agriculture and environment departments, approved up to $600 million in correctional facility renovations, and eliminated fees for concealed gun permits. She's also defended the state's abortion trigger law, which bans the procedure with exceptions when the pregnant person's life is at risk. FiveThirtyEight reports Noem is "very likely" to win reelection.
Livingston, a
U.S. Air Force veteran, is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Mark Gordon. She previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management, and has been a member of the disaster-response nonprofit Team Rubicon since 2015. Many of her goals are health-focused, such as expanding Medicaid and supporting women’s health care writ large. The Associated Press reports Gov. Gordon has a “clear path to reelection.”
