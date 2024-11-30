The moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius in the early morning, beginning its journey toward renewal as it approaches the sun. A lucky trine to motivating Mars in the afternoon gives you an energy boost that’ll push you to moved toward goals — just in time for this weekend’s new moon.

Speaking of which, the new moon in Sagittarius is peaking tonight at 10:21 p.m. PT and tomorrow at 1:21 a.m. ET — so for those on the western side of the United States, tonight’s the night! Set an intention and allow yourself to feel inspired. There’s no limit to what you can accomplish.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Inspiration is flowing and your wildest aspirations feel just a little bit closer to reality. Get comfortable envisioning the future of your dreams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What if you took your heart out of its lockbox today and allowed yourself to be vulnerable? This new moon weekend is igniting your softer side. Try it on for size.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You can turn over a new leaf in love today if you’re willing to open up and talk about it. State your needs aloud and practice being up-front with your feelings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Productivity is yours for the taking today, so use it wisely! Jot down your high-priority goals for the day, then pretend you’re a Sim and zoom down that to-do list.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) How can you cultivate more pleasure in your life today? Not everything has to have a purpose — some things simply exist for fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s a lot to be learned by looking at the past, and that’s true on a personal level just as much as it is on a universal one. How did you come to be who you are?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How can you get more comfortable sharing what’s really on your mind? Don’t worry about people-pleasing today — the world needs to hear what you have to say.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What if all it took to overcome some money issues was to change your outlook? Practice stepping into a more abundant mindset and watch as your reality slowly shifts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re rediscovering your sparkle and tapping into the wild-hearted energy that makes you tick. Exciting adventures await, so say yes to whatever life offers today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Worldly goals are easy, but how about aspirations of a less tangible nature? You’re going through a spiritual growth spurt, so give your intuition a little more room to play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Even a lone wolf craves the comfort of their pack sometimes. Embrace your community today and focus on finding the good in humanity. You might be surprised by what you find.