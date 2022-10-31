A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 31, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Meet The "Skinny Shot" Celebs Use For Weight Loss

Modern culture is obsessed with the idea of a magic bullet, in all facets of life really, but perhaps in no area more so than weight loss. But past attempts to create such a cure-all have turned out to wreak monstrous effects on the human body — see fen-phen, Belviq. Fad diets don’t work either (even the nondiet fad diets), yet they continue to crop up. That’s why there’s so much hype around this new injectable drug Ozempic — which *so far* appears to be safer, or at least less brain-melting, than previous iterations of similar drugs — among celebrities and normies alike. It’s early days, though, and I look forward to the inevitable Ozempic episode on Maintenance Phase (the one on fen-phen is great, just FYI). Read More

Mars Retrograde Has Dramatic Plans For Every Zodiac Sign

The planet’s backspin kicked off in Gemini yesterday, and we’ll be feeling the side effects — low-level strife and general fatigue, yayyyy — until early next year. (I know, as if we needed another reason to feel sluggish RN besides the sun setting at 5 p.m.) Gemini’s hallmark restlessness is the Achilles’ heel of Mars retrograde: We’re prone to spreading ourselves too thin and subsequently lashing out — sounds like the holidays to me! Here’s what each zodiac sign should expect and watch out for. Read More

Kim K Went To Tracee Ellis Ross' Noncostume Birthday Party In A Halloween Costume

And not in your typical hot girl but-make-it-slightly-dark costume, either. No, true to form, Kim went allllllll out this year. I’m imagining (fellow lawyer!) Elle Woods in the Playboy bunny costume at the boring Harvard party, but so much more extreme. Read More

At 28, Iman Refused To Work For Less Than White Models

During the late ’70s, the legendary supermodel’s agency admitted that she wasn’t being paid the same amount as white models. “I said, ‘I want to be paid for services rendered, meaning I want to be paid for the job I do.’ They said, ‘Well, that’s not the way it is, and they will not pay Black models the same amount.’ I said, ‘Call me when they’re ready to pay that.’ I didn’t work for three months.” Here, she reflects on how the industry has (and hasn’t) changed since then, and on her place within it. Read More

This TikTok Star Will Teach You The Science Behind Sexual Pleasure

Follow Anna Lee, who co-founded Lioness, the world’s first smart vibrator company, for more hot tips like this one that involves CBD lube. Read More

The 4 Tarot Cards That Could Mean A Breakup Is Coming

When you’re really Going Thru It in a relationship rut, it can be tough to know whether to keep trying to right the ship or to cut your losses and dip. TBH, both options kinda suck, which makes it really difficult to find clarity. When these four tarot cards show up, though, that’s a pretty good sign it’s time to call it quits. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Stay calm as the vibes get chaotic. Read More

