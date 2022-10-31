Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 31, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 31, 2022.

The day starts off with the moon in grounded Capricorn, which can help you in getting unfinished business off your plate and your day off to a manageable start. Meanwhile, Jupiter in inspiring Pisces gets the good vibes going. With active Mars currently retrograde in Gemini, time is best spent on ongoing projects or on anything that can help you simplify your life.

By the late morning, you can expect a noticeable shift in the day’s energy when the moon moves to excitable Aquarius. There could be a desire to step away from routine while la luna is in this innovative sign. However, the vibe might be more chaotic than carefree, with Mercury in moody Scorpio agitating the moon by later this afternoon. The best way to beat the stress is by staying calm and objective.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong today. If you need a distraction, look toward something lighthearted.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try and steer clear of anyone giving off negative vibes today. Stay grounded in your own energy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Baby steps, Gemini. You can’t rush or force progress.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid making decisions from an emotional or reactive place. Give yourself some time to cool down.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make some time for yourself today. If that’s not possible, ask someone to step in for you so you can find the time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s no shame in quitting or taking a long break. Sometimes you just need to step back and reassess.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You do best with community surrounding you. Call on your friends.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling quite moody today. Grab your journal or a good friend and get it all out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not listening to music that brings you down. Lift yourself up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too critical or judgmental of others. Sometimes you don’t need to concern yourself with what other people do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be resistant to advice or feedback. Someone might have a few gems to drop on you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some alone time might be necessary. Go and clear your head.

Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.