Why Aquarius Is So Alluring To Capricorn — At Least, At First

Falling for your neighbor may work out in movies, but in astrology, that’s not really the case. Capricorn and Aquarius are situated next to each other in the zodiac wheel, and they couldn’t be more different. The earthy sea goat is very serious and has a more traditional approach to life, while the unconventional water bearer constantly looks for ways to push the envelope. It’s odd to think these two would ever find each other as it seems like they live in two totally different worlds. Yet, they can’t help but be fascinated by each other when they first meet. Capricorn and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about Earth and Air sign pair.

“As neighbors in the zodiac, Capricorn and Aquarius would need a tall fence between them,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Mythologically Capricorn’s ruling planet, Saturn, overthrows Aquarius’ ruling planet, Uranus, in a fairly violent way. These two very different signs could end up being enemies. It might be wise to tread carefully with this relationship.”

When they first meet, Capricorn will be intrigued by the water bearer’s intellectual prowess and the way they present themselves. “It’s easy to see how the cool, detached Aquarius could also be quite alluring for Capricorn,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle.

Capricorns are constantly surrounded by the same types of people, so they’ll find Aquarius’ unconventional style and sense of humor really refreshing. Capricorn doesn’t have a lot of time to play games or wait around for things to happen. If they feel like they want to get to know Aquarius, they won’t hesitate to make the first move. This will be appealing to Aquarius who appreciates when people aren’t afraid to go after what they want.

However, their initial fascination with each other may quickly fade. Earthy Capricorn is more traditional in their beliefs, while Aquarius is a non-conformist. According to Garbis, Aquarius goes about things in their own unique way, which can be puzzling or frustrating to the more pragmatic sea goat. Aquarius tends to be more easygoing than Capricorn and may find themselves becoming increasingly irritated with their serious nature as time goes on.

Capricorn & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Truth be told, this isn’t a pair that typically has a lot of sexual chemistry. “This tends to be the case with neighboring signs,” Monahan says. “This aspect is known as a semi-sextile, and it indicates difficulties or challenges, because their two energies feel, paradoxically, alien to one another. Capricorn and Aquarius might be next-door neighbors in the heavens, but would tend to be bad together in between the covers.”

This goes back to their basic personality traits. Capricorn is practical, stable, and somewhat demanding. They’re also pretty traditional in their tastes. More adventurous Capricorns may be into power play ,as it’s a very natural role for them. Since they’re ruled by Saturn, the planet of restrictions and limitations, sea goats struggle with letting go completely.

Aquarius, on the other hand, is a lot more adventurous and appreciates innovation. They love trying out new sex toys, positions, and places to get it on. They’re also very independent and will ice out people who place too many demands on them, Monahan says. Playing a more submissive role isn’t something Aquarius is really comfortable with. In fact, astrologer Lupe Terrones previously told Bustle, submitting to someone, even in a sexual way, could “translate to real life and hinder their beloved freedom.”

Capricorn and Aquarius may find themselves fighting over who gets to be in control, which will be more frustrating than it is playful or sexy. “That's not to say a relationship like this wouldn’t work,” Monahan says. “However, there probably won’t be multiple mind-blowing orgasms between these two.”

Capricorn & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Aquarius has a reputation for being on the cold side, and Capricorns tend to be more reserved when it comes to sharing their feelings. “Neither are super emotional so this can end up being a more ‘dry’ relationship,” Monahan says. “However, neither appreciate mawkish displays of sentimentality so this can actually be a plus for them.”

Despite the fact that neither sign is too emotional, this can become an issue down the road. Capricorn, in particular, may be all business, but they secretly want to come home to a warm, inviting, and loving space. It’s why they work really well with a sign like Cancer, who’s willing to provide that for them without Capricorn having to ask.

“With Capricorn and Aquarius, there’s no one here to really crack open the vulnerability in the other,” Monahan says. “They need to work at finding that emotional common ground, should they want it.” Since they’re both very independent signs, they may end up in a situation where they’re long-term roommates as opposed to romantic partners.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Capricorn-Aquarius Relationship

One of the biggest challenges these two will have to overcome is their different approach to problems. “Communication comes easy to Aquarius; however, being a fixed Air sign, they can also be quite unyielding in their viewpoints and how they approach life,” Monahan says. “Capricorn is the practical communicator, always thinking of the most logical and earthy way to approach things. Aquarius might not appreciate Capricorn’s pragmatic approach, and likewise, Capricorn may find Aquarius’ lofty thinking annoying.”

Another big challenge here lies in their personality disparities. Capricorn is very serious and practical, while Aquarius is much more optimistic and easygoing. According to Garbis, “Capricorn might not always appreciate Aquarius’s inventiveness and creativity, and may think that they need to get more serious in their life.” Aquarius won’t like having a partner who tells them they need to change in any way. This could be a major deal breaker for them.

They say that opposites attract, and so at first glance Capricorn, may appreciate Aquarius’s fresh outlook on life, and Aquarius may enjoy a strong and secure partner who can keep them directed and on task. If they can find a balance and see that each has a little bit of what the other is missing, they could make for a very interesting couple, where Capricorn learns how to loosen up and Aquarius learns how to get to the point. But without maturity and willingness to compromise, this partnership could be a very frustrating one long-term.

