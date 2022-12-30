6 Confidence Manifestation Rituals To Help You Become Your Best Self

There are tons of books and articles out there telling you how to manifest the partner of your dreams, the ideal house, or money and abundance. But it’s important to remember that you can manifest pretty much anything you want, including changes that you want to make personally. If one of your big goals for the new year is to be more confident, you can make that happen. All you have to do is start a confidence manifestation ritual.

“Confidence is sexy, contagious, and a bundle of feelings and emotions which convey courage, optimism, faith, and positivity,” Jill Nuit, spiritual counselor, tells Bustle. “We all have moments of doubt or occasionally lose our way. Anyone can benefit from ritually building or expanding their confidence.”

Like any manifestation practice, it’s important to get clear on what you’re trying to bring into your life and why. However, unlike manifesting your dream career or a text from your crush, confidence is internal. According to Emily Newman, psychic reader and spiritual healer, you may have to put in a little extra work to get your mind aligned with your desire. Because of that, confidence manifestation rituals are “an excellent idea” if they’re done for something positive like growth. However, “your manifestation may backfire if it is backed by negative energy like jealousy or insecurity.”

If you’re set on becoming more confident, here are some manifestation rituals and ideas you may want to try.

Meditate & Visualize Your Goal Coming True One thing you can do each day is meditation and visualization. According to Newman, visualization is the most famous method for manifesting. Think about what it would look like if you lived your life with more confidence, and create scenarios of yourself going about your day. For instance, if you want to be more confident at work, paint a detailed picture in your head of what that looks like to you. Most importantly, think about how it feels to be confident. It may take some time to really get those feelings and details in your head, but Newman suggests keeping at it for at least 21 days. By that point, you’ll be visualizing like a pro.

Create A Routine Of Confidence-Building Practices Do something each day that helps you build your confidence, bonus points if it’s something physical. For instance, Loftis recommends lifting weights or standing with your arms overhead. “See Amy Cuddy’s TED Talk ‘Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are,’” she says. But like any manifestation technique, you must begin with intention. While you’re doing your practice, you can repeat an affirmation that puts you in a positive headspace like, “I am becoming more confident every day, in every way.”

Create An Altar On The New Moon Use the phases of the moon to your advantage. If you want to do a full manifestation ritual, Loftis suggests choosing a New Moon day and creating an altar where you can place objects that represent confidence and empowerment. This can include a photo of someone you admire or a crystal that can represent how you shine. “You can either write out a manifesto of confidence to read aloud in front of your altar, or you can just stand in front of it to speak spontaneously,” she says. “Speak affirmatively and with the confidence that you aspire to embody and project.”

Wear Clothing That Makes You Feel Your Best It may seem simple, but wearing clothes that make you feel good can help you manifest more confidence. After all, wearing a cute outfit can make anyone feel good. As you’re going about your day, stand tall with your shoulders back. “Move through your day in a way that demonstrates to the Universe the confidence you would like to imbue yourself with,” Loftis says.

Say “Thank You” When Someone Compliments You If you thought the above was easy, this trick is even easier. Whether someone compliments you on your work or the way you styled your hair, accept it with grace. Don’t try to downplay it or brush it off. “Practice simply saying, ‘thank you,’” Loftis says. “Be sure not to be self-deprecating.”

Trust The Process You can be on day 15 of your confidence manifestation ritual when something happens that makes you feel sad, angry, or discouraged. If that’s the case, always keep going. According to Newman, trust is the first rule of manifestation. “If you want to manifest confidence, trust your process and grab the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone,” she says. “The process may take some time but do not doubt the process.”

Sources

Emily Newman, psychic reader and spiritual healer

Jill Nuit, spiritual counselor