Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 1, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 1, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day brings an easygoing and chill vibe with the moon in balance seeking Libra. When the moon is in the cardinal sign Libra, we usually find ourselves in the mood for socializing and any activity that's steeped in the world of art, culture, and beauty. In other words, we're looking to have a good time. On the flip side, if we've been feeling off-kilter or rundown, having the moon stationed in Libra offers us the opportunity to find our equilibrium.

Since the Libra moon is also teaming up with multiple planets in the community-focused sign Aquarius over the course of the day, today's perfect for facilitating meetings and conversations, as well as team building projects or group activities. We're most likely to get things done by joining forces with others rather than flying solo. At the same time, we're encouraged to practice thoughtfulness and consideration of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get by with the help of your partner, close friend(s), or community today, so don't be shy about asking for or receiving help. That said, where can you be of help or support to others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A career move or decision pays off for you today, especially when you take initiative in showing off your talents or flexing your expertise. You have a good shot at impressing the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your creative energy is flowing today, which could be a welcome change of pace. As such, let your heart and your passions guide you. Meanwhile, romance could also be blossoming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling more nostalgic than usual today, making it a good time to indulge in some happy memories or things you loved as a kid. Take time to nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your ideas and your genius is abuzz today. If you need to initiate an important conversation or host a (virtual) gathering, this is your time to shine. Just be open to sharing the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The financial picture looks bright for you today, as you could land a new job or stream of income. On a slightly different note, try and treat yourself to something nice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about what you're feeling today, making it necessary that you seek out the things and people that make you feel good. In terms of expressing your feelings, remain authentic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be craving some quiet time more than usual today, and it just so happens that the cosmos is giving you the green light to take it. You need time to tend to your more tender pieces.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In what ways can you use your voice or your platform to uplift others or give attention to an unsung hero in your midst? Be generous with your light, and it will return to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're focused on your goals today, and you can't lose as long as you move in alignment with your core values. Financially, things are looking promising as well. Know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With all eyes on you now, you're encouraged to stand confident in yourself, your abilities, and your beliefs. You can achieve big things now so long as you have faith. Embrace your individuality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've been waiting on money or a financial situation has been stressing you out, things could begin looking up. The financial boost you need arrives in the nick of time.