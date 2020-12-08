3 Zodiac Signs December's New Moon Will Affect The Least

December brings more than just holiday cheer this year — it's also serving up a powerful solar eclipse during the December 2020 new moon that will inspire the expansion of horizons and new beginnings. This lunation is the last new moon of the year, and it rises on December 14 in the fiery sign of Sagittarius. For some of us, the classic eclipse shake-ups will knock us off our feet. But for the lucky few zodiac signs least affected by the December 2020 new moon eclipse, things won't feel so intense.

Eclipses can be chaotic cosmic periods — and this one happens to be forming a confusing square aspect with illusive Neptune to boot. It'll be tough to know how to move forward or see beyond the dust that the eclipse kicks up, but we can call on the energy of Sagittarius season to heighten our sense of adventure and optimism in the face of the new-moon-induced changes.

The haze of the eclipse could make this a dizzying mid-month lunation for many of us, but it'll all feel less dramatic if you're one of the zodiac signs the December 2020 new moon eclipse will affect least. Look forward to exciting changes ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ruling planet Mars is forming a harmonious trine aspect with the eclipse, Aries — inspiring you to seek wisdom and broaden your personal horizons. While you may experience some paradigm-shifting perspective checks during this lunation, it's nothing your courageous spirit can't handle. Take the mental challenges in stride and try to see them for exactly what they are: opportunities to grow and open your mind in ways you never imagined.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The eclipse is taking it easy on you, Cap, so long as you're willing to embrace some serious rest and relaxation time. You're feeling extra introspective now, and there's potential to do a lot of deep, subconscious healing if you clear your mind of distractions. The best way to do this is to press pause on your responsibilities, at least for the night. Turn your phone on DND and forego any social plans for quality time with yourself. By catching up on sleep, reflecting on your feelings, and allowing yourself some alone time, you'll be able to integrate the lunar changes with ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the eclipse hitting the sector of your chart that rules friendships and groups, now's a great time to focus your energy into your social life. Are you involved in a community of people who are supportive to your growth and respectful of your freedom? Or do you feel bogged down and boxed up by your current crew? If you need to make changes, have tough conversations, or seek support in a new neck of the woods, take advantage of this upheaval and make your move. If you're satisfied with your current friendships and contacts, lean into them and start building some deeper emotional connections.