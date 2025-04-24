April 27’s New Moon Will Be Drama-Free For These Zodiac Signs

Spring is in full swing, and the April new moon is swooping in to ground you in your goals and plant seeds that’ll blossom through the season ahead. Rising on Sunday, April 27, in earthly Taurus, this lunation blends your heart and your confidence to help you make tangible progress toward all sorts of material manifestations. Some dramatic cosmic quarrels are happening in conjunction with this lunar reset, but if you’re one of the signs least affected by the April 27 new moon, you may have an easier time harnessing its power.

With the sun and moon coming together in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, it’s time to seek out some stability and get ready to tackle your plans from a more practical perspective. If you’ve still felt some frenetic post-eclipse and post-retrograde energy lingering from the beginning of the month, expect this lunation to bring things down to a much slower and steadier pace. The grounding nature of the Taurus new moon can help you find your footing and start growing roots toward wherever you want to be.

However, there is some tension happening during this new moon, as the luminaries will be locked in a tough T-square aspect with hot-headed Mars and obsessive Pluto, bringing stubborn power struggles to a fever pitch. It might feel like you’re hitting frustrating roadblocks as you try to sink your teeth into your current goals, but try to channel those feelings into problem-solving instead of imploding.

This lunation has its challenges, but it’s also ripe with magic, and the signs least affected by the April 27 new moon can start using it to bring their intentions to life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) This new moon is fraught with intensity, but its chaos may not shake up your life in any tangible ways, Gemini. Rising in your sleepy and solitary twelfth house, the challenges and roadblocks you’re experiencing will be a lot more subtle than most people’s. These lunar opportunities are opening up deep beneath the surface of your consciousness rather than out where you can see them, so you may have a hard time pinpointing exactly what it is you want, what’s on your mind, or how you can resolve the feelings. An important way to handle the energy of this new moon is to spend some time alone with your thoughts. Being social is your default mode, but having some quiet time to recharge your batteries and get in touch with your higher self is a must if you want to make the most of this new moon moment and get in touch with the source of your desires. Once you silence the outside chatter, you’ll be able to tap into a greater sense of clarity.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) As a dreamy Pisces, sometimes your head is in the clouds, but Taurus season’s pragmatism reminds you that you have plenty of solid and grounding things to say and share that the world deserves to hear. It’s easy to second-guess your ideas and have fears around other people’s judgments of you. Opening up and being intellectually vulnerable is no easy task! But this lunation is challenging you to put your foot down and say whatever needs to be said, because your opinions are just as valuable as everyone else’s — perhaps even more so in the current moment. While speaking up is tough, you’ll have some cosmic support on your side, as sweet planet Venus — the cosmic ruler of this Taurus lunation — is currently in your sign, cozying up to mature and committed planet Saturn. This gives you the ability to speak sternly but with softness, allowing people to take your message seriously while also remaining receptive to it. Use this confidence-boosting alignment to help you push past the lunar barriers and find your voice.

For more, check out your tarot reading.