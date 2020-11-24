4 Zodiac Signs November's Full Moon Eclipse Will Affect The Least

Get ready for a powerful lunation to round out another astrologically-intense month, as the November 2020 full moon that rises on November 30 is also a lunar eclipse. When an eclipse blends with the energy of a full moon, it has a tendency to bring about unexpected announcements, shocking reveals, and sudden endings or beginnings. However, for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2020 full moon eclipse, this lunation will probably feel more chill.

November's lunar climax takes place in social and curious air sign Gemini, which will bring out our inner chatterbox and help to open us up to discussing our emotions, even if we're usually tight-lipped about our private thoughts. "Rather than using intellect, we’ll use our sentiments to let others know how we feel," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Given all the sudden shifts that can come along with a full moon eclipse, it'll be helpful to express our feelings and give ourselves space to process the impending changes. And while many of us are in for an eclipse full of earthquake-level shake-ups, things will actually be more laid back for those few lucky zodiac signs that the November 2020 full moon will affect least. If you're one of them, sit back and allow this lunation to show you your next steps.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With work emails flooding your inbox and calendar reminders popping up every hour, it'll be easy to feel overwhelmed under this lunation, Aries. Some advice? Put your phone on Do Not Disturb mode. "You’re in the mood to escape the worries and fast-paced activities of your world," Stardust says. The eclipse will likely bring about some changes to your schedule anyway, so don't get too attached to your current to-do list. Trust that the cosmic timing will line things up for you in the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This full moon feelings are hitting you more subtly than usual, Cancer — but it'll still important to slow down and allow yourself extra space to integrate the subconscious realizations you're having. You'll feel the energy shifting in a more mystical and internal way under this lunation, so temporarily step back from your worldly responsibilities and get more in touch with your dreams and your spirit. A little rest and relaxation can do wonders for the soul.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The energy of an eclipse is always unpredictable, so it'll be hard to see the road ahead clearly now, Libra. That's OK! "Your mind is opening up, making you want to do some in-depth reading or studies to expand your horizons," Stardust says. You don't have control over the full-moon-induced changes that lie ahead, so commit to actively exploring new mental terrains and pursuing the things that spark your interest — ensuring a bright future regardless of what obstacles get thrown in your path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As an earth sign, stability is particularly important to you, Capricorn — which is why the shake-ups of this full moon eclipse might be extra disorienting. But instead of trying to mentally juggle an impossible list of tasks, step away and allow the universe to adjust things for you. Don't feel guilty about prioritizing self-care. If you take time out to rest, you'll be able to face any post-eclipse challenges with a renewed sense of strength and vitality.