These 3 Zodiac Signs Have No Problem Eating At Restaurants Alone

While sitting alone in a restaurant might sound nightmarish to some, it’s a total dream come true for others. Someone on a solo date might bring a book to enjoy, order a drink and their favorite pasta, and bask in the peace and quiet of their own company.

A solo date is all about treating yourself and romanticizing your life, and the idea is actually catching on. On TikTok, the search for solo date ideas has nearly 10 million views, includes things like going to dinner, sitting in a cafe, taking a pottery class, getting a massage, attending an art exhibit, or going to the movies — and many people argue that these things are way more fun to do on your own, anyway.

You can go on a solo date if you’re in a relationship, and anyone who is looking for ways to get back in touch with themselves can hop on the trend. According to astrologer Babs Cheung, the idea of taking yourself out on a date really appeals to certain zodiac signs.

“Signs who value independence are the ones most likely to enjoy a solo date, but that's not all it takes,” she tells Bustle. “They also need to have natural confidence to not feel self-conscious about going to places alone.” Or, at the very least, the desire to push past their comfort zone so they can try new things.

It does require some practice, and some guts, to take yourself on a date, but think of it this way: It spares you from having to wait around for a friend, a Hinge match, or a partner to have a good time. Solo dates are all about making sure you get to do the things you want to do no matter what.

Below, the three zodiac signs who love to take themselves on solo dates, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

“Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of taking charge, and as the first sign of the zodiac, they are not only independent but [they are also] known for their impatience,” says Cheung. If an Aries is craving a night out they’re going to make it happen — date or no date.

“To them, it's unnecessary to wait for another person to go to a great restaurant or see a movie,” she says. “People born under the star sign Aries are more likely to go after what they want regardless if anyone else wants to join, so it makes them the perfect candidate for solo dates.”

This fire sign is also known for boldness and confidence, so they won’t think twice about eating alone in a cafe or sitting by themselves with popcorn in a movie theater. They’re too focused on enjoying their night out and their own company to worry about what others might think.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sanja Radin/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios love the romance of taking themselves to dinner, so much so that many may turn it into a weekly tradition. “Ruled by Mars and Pluto, the planets of power and transformation, Scorpio has an independent nature,” says Cheung. They’ll grab a seat at the bar and sip a cocktail while reading a book, and many will forget that the world around them exists.

This water sign is interested in niche events, like art openings and underground concerts. They love the idea of going to these places by themselves so they can blend into the crowd. “They give off a vibe of privacy and mystique,” says Cheung, and some might even adopt a fun new persona for the evening, just for kicks.

Scorpio is independent and introverted, so if their plans fall through on a Friday they’ll likely breathe a big sigh of relief. Instead of going to a busy get-together, you can find them happily painting a bowl in a pottery class or learning how to blow glass.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

Solo dates are at the top of many Capricorn’s to-do list. They’ve been known to keep a running index in their notes app of things they want to do and places they want to see, and whenever they feel bored they’ll pick one to try.

Usually, this earth sign’s solo dates end up being a little bit bougie. “Capricorn is ambitious and very particular with high-end tastes,” says Cheung, so instead of looking for a date who can keep up, they’ll bypass that step and take themselves out on the town.

“You can find them dining alone at the swankiest restaurant, or better yet, at the bar with their laptop wide open,” she says. Many will get some work done while sipping a fancy cocktail, but they’re also in it for the people watching.

Some Capricorns will use their solo night out as an opportunity to network and make new friends, too. They’ll chat up anyone who is sitting close by, and before they know it they’ll have a bunch of new connections.

Source:

Babs Cheung, astrologer