As the middle of February approaches, so does the climactic midpoint of this month’s lunar cycle, as the full Snow Moon will rise in the skies on the morning of Feb. 12. This lunation may be hitting during the heart of winter, but it’s bringing plenty of heat thanks to its zodiacal position in fiery and flamboyant Leo. This red-hot energy will put a fire under all the full moon emotions that are sure to be burning bright, and knowing the spiritual meaning of February’s full moon can help you make sense of these powerful shifts.

In the monthly lunar cycle, full moons are considered the apex phase, during which the moon is directly opposing the sun in the zodiac, causing its full form to be illuminated in the skies. This is why full moons are astrologically symbolic of energetic and emotional crescendos, culminations, and important crossroads. It’s naturally a time when emotions build up to an explosive point, certain endeavors may be brought to a conclusion, or you may feel the urge to release something that’s no longer serving you.

Whether you choose to use this cosmic moment to express your inner feelings or start moving on from something in your past, pushing through emotional barriers takes courage. Thankfully, February’s full moon offers all zodiac signs plenty of zeal and bravery to do that. Because it’s rising in the feisty and unflappable sign of Leo, this drama-loving lunation serves up the confidence boost you need to turn a meaningful corner in your life and dodge some wild curveballs — all while honoring what’s in your heart along the way.

The Snow Moon may bring some unexpected blizzards, but tapping into the spiritual meaning of Feb. 12’s full moon can help you navigate the storm — and make your way through the other side even stronger.

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of February’s Full Snow Moon?

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the Snow Moon is a nickname that’s traditionally given to the full moon in February. This is because, in North America, February is typically one of the snowiest months of the year, hence the icy nature of this lunar moniker. Other nicknames for this lunation refer to the lack of available resources during this time of year, such as the Hungry Moon and the Bony Moon. While these labels highlight a sense of cold and scarcity, the spiritual meaning of Feb. 12’s full moon is about overcoming challenges with confidence, passion, and deep self-trust.

The astrology of the February full moon also shapes its spiritual symbolism, beginning with its placement in the fixed fire sign Leo. The zodiac’s lion is ruled by the warm and optimistic sun, which in astrology, represents vitality, willpower, and authenticity. Having this lunation shine through Leo’s star-powered cosmic lens brings a lush sense of life and vibrancy to the lunar vibe, coaxing your inner wildcat out of its den to conquer challenges and hunt down exactly what your heart wants. The outside world may feel cold and conditions may seem harsh, but the spiritual meaning of the Snow Moon teaches you to keep your inner fire burning and your passions ablaze, no matter how many twists and turns materialize on your journey.

The moon will be sitting across the zodiac from both the sun and intellectual planet Mercury in airy Aquarius, contrasting the detached and collective-minded vibe of Aquarius season with Leo’s passionate and self-driven exuberance. The sun, moon, and Mercury will collectively square off with unpredictable planet Uranus, promising some surefire surprises, sudden shifts, or shocking revelations. You’ll have to strike a balance between your head and your heart to find a detour around these cosmic roadblocks.

While there’s certainly some drama bubbling up under this lunation, there’s also an empowering connection between motivating planet Mars and spiritual planet Neptune in the emotionally-driven water signs. This alignment highlights the importance of using your intuition to guide you through.

How To Work With The Snow Moon Energy

Leo zodiac energy isn’t afraid to steal the spotlight, so the fact that this full moon is a particularly dramatic one makes sense. But the real culprit for all the lunar clashing is the aggravating T-square between the full moon, sun, Mercury, and Uranus. Unpredictable blizzards are likely under this cosmic weather, but if you want to work with Snow Moon, you’ll have to expect the unexpected and force yourself out of your confidence and have the confidence needed to do things differently.

Thanks to wild-child Uranus’ eccentric and innovative influence, you’ll have to break out of your usual way of thinking to find solutions to the problems that arise right now — but if you embrace authenticity at all costs, you’ll find that you’ll get around every sharp corner and dodge every curveball that comes your way. Focus on trusting yourself, expressing your truth, and charging courageously in the direction of your dreams.