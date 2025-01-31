Happy February, star babes! The first month of 2025 is down and an exciting new beginning lies ahead. The coming month is packed with romance, drama, and some exciting cosmic energy boosts, so you’ll want to mark your calendar for February’s major astrological events.

The month begins in the middle of cool, creative, and collectivist Aquarius season, bringing unconventional ideas to the forefront and giving everyone the itch to push back against the status quo. Romance planet Venus hits red-hot Aries on Feb. 4, heating up relationships ahead of Valentine’s Day, while an exhilarating Mercury cazimi peaks on Feb. 9, inspiring visionary thoughts and innovative conversations about the future. Speaking of chatty Mercury, it zooms into watery Pisces on Feb. 14, making fantasy more alluring than fact. Emotions speak louder than words now, so use yours wisely. The sun follows suit on Feb. 18, kicking off Pisces season and getting all zodiac signs a little more in tune with their feelings.

On the lunar front, there will be a glitzy and dramatic full moon in Leo rising on Feb. 12, bringing unexpected creative inspiration and turning up the volume on passion. Two weeks later, the new moon in Pisces on Feb. 27 arrives to pull your attention toward intuitive and spiritual ideas. You can look forward to having clearer cosmic skies by this time too, as both Jupiter and Mars will wrap up their retrogrades this month, bringing your ideas and ambitions more momentum.

This month is sprinkled with magic, subtly and substantially, and you won’t want to miss a thing. Here’s your February 2025 astrological forecast.

A Romantic Start To February

You may want to start celebrating Valentine’s Day early because the first week of February brings some of the most romantic astrology of the year. Throughout the first few days of the month, there will be a gorgeous planetary love fest happening in the emotional water sign of Pisces — as relationship-oriented Venus will connect with dreamy Neptune, the North Node of Destiny, and the moon. This beautiful blending of energies brings mystical connections, fateful feelings, and a meaningful feeling of spiritual alignment that can set the stage for the entirety of the North Node’s journey through Pisces over the coming years.

Venus Enters Aries

Speaking of lover Venus, this amorous planet will enter the passionate sign of Aries on Feb. 4, making romance feel red-hot. Everyone’s desire to seek pleasure will be a little bit rowdier through the rest of the month, and you may find yourself more inclined to prioritize your own needs in love rather than trying to please others. It’s a great time to take initiative in relationships and be more forward about what you want.

Jupiter Retrograde Ends

When Venus enters Aries, abundant planet Jupiter wraps up its annual retrograde after nearly four months of backpedaling in the information-focused sign of Gemini. With Jupiter retrograde ending, look forward to feeling clear-eyed about any beliefs or philosophies that have developed in your mind over the past months, and expect communication to feel deeper and more meaningful.

Aquarius Season & A Mercury Cazimi

The first two and a half weeks of February comprise the bulk of Aquarius season, and the futuristic and forward-focused vibe of this eccentric fixed air sign encourages a more free-thinking and objective perspective for all zodiac signs. This maverick energy can inspire a more unconventional approach to life, bringing your inner rebel up to the surface to do its thing. This collectivist-minded sign makes this season a good time to connect with your community, lean into teamwork, and spend more time with friends.

Mental planet Mercury will be traveling alongside the sun in Aquarius for the first half of the month too, and its transit peaks during the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 — a term that refers to an alignment between Mercury and the sun. This sparkly planetary conjunction can spark all sorts of wild and innovative new ideas and conversations, so keep an open mind and expect the unexpected.

A Dramatic Full Moon

The cool and collected vibes of Aquarius season may be dominating, but things start heating up under the full moon on Feb. 12. This lunation rises in the flashy and fiery sign of Leo, shifting your focus onto your passions and desires — in contrast to the objective and collectivist way of thinking that Aquarius season tends to inspire. The sun and moon will be in a tense T-square with the unpredictable planet Uranus, adding an element of chaos and sudden change to this lunar moment. Expect the unexpected and don’t be too proud to make a change.

Mercury Enters Pisces

Everyone is more likely to think with their heart instead of their head starting on Valentine’s Day, as mental Mercury is diving into dreamy Pisces on Feb. 14, where it’ll spend the remainder of the month. In this emotionally-driven water sign, Mercury’s usually logical vibe gets a little drippy and dizzy, making your intuition a more important source of information than observation alone. Feelings could potentially cloud your judgment now, but they can also steer you in the right direction if you know what to listen for. Trust your gut.

Plunging Into Pisces Season

On Feb. 18, the sun joins Mercury in sweet and sensitive Pisces, officially wrapping up Aquarius season and kicking off Pisces season. This emotional and ethereal cosmic vibe sets the stage for a month rich with feelings, spiritual connection, and imaginative creativity. Lean into your softer and more sentimental side and allow your heart to guide your endeavors through the last stretch of the month.

Mars Retrograde Ends

Get ready for a thrilling boost of cosmic energy and motivation, as go-getter planet Mars is stationing direct on Feb. 23 after nearly three months of backspinning. Mars retrograde kicked off on Dec. 6, bringing about a feeling of exhaustion and disconnecting people from their sense of passion. But once this adrenaline-fueled planet starts moving forward, all zodiac signs will have their collective mojo back, and diving zealously into your goals will become much easier. If you haven’t yet made good on your New Year’s intentions, this might be your time to start shining.

New Moon In Pisces

This month’s closing act comes in the form of a gorgeous new moon in Pisces, which rises on Feb. 27. This watery lunation is a time to connect with your feelings and fantasies alike, and it brings a chance to tap into your spiritual and intuitive side on a deeper level. The sun and moon will be squaring off with lucky Jupiter — Pisces’ traditional cosmic ruler — adding an abundant and expansive energy to all of your intentions.