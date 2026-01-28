Aquarius season has had people focused on matters impacting the collective for the past couple of weeks, encouraging everyone to zoom out and view the world from a more objective perspective. But on the very first day of February, a powerful full moon will bring emotions to a climax instead, allowing everyone to get in touch with their feelings and gain the confidence needed to shine their inner light. This lunation is also known as the annual Snow Moon, but its energy is fiery and fierce. The astrology of February is intense, so getting in alignment with the Feb. 1 full moon’s spiritual meaning is a great way to get started.

Full moons mark the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, at which time the moon perfectly opposes the sun in the zodiac, allowing its face to be entirely illuminated. Just as these lunations light up the sky with their spellbinding glow, they’re also thought to spotlight people’s emotions, bringing feelings to the surface and pushing situations to a climax or conclusion. It can be a tense lunar phase, but also a productive one, great for releasing what’s no longer serving you.

This full moon is rising in the confident, charismatic sign of Leo — so while feelings may take on a dramatic flair during this time, everyone’s hearts will also be busy building the strength needed to show up as their most authentic selves. Understanding and working with the spiritual meaning of February’s full Snow Moon can help you align with the current cosmic energy.

The Snow Moon’s Spiritual Meaning

According to Farmer’s Almanac, Snow Moon is a traditional nickname for February’s annual full moon because this month tends to bring more snowfall in the United States than any other. This lunation has also historically been dubbed the Hungry Moon or Bony Moon — an allusion to the deficit of food sources during this period of winter. The lore behind these monikers refers to cold and scarcity, but the spiritual meaning of February’s full moon is about putting a fire under your passions and keeping your inner hearth ablaze.

It’s impossible to talk about the meaning of Feb. 1’s big lunation without examining the energy of Aquarius — the fixed air sign that’s housing an entire stellium of planets at the time of this lunation. The sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pluto are all in Aquarius together, emphasizing the unconventional and innovative nature of this sign and inspiring everyone to think outside the box and agitate the status quo in the name of what’s right.

However, the full moon sits directly across the zodiac from the sun in the daytime luminary’s home sign of Leo. Leo zodiac energy is courageous, confident, and creative, pouring loads of heart and passion into everything it does. As a fixed sign, the cosmic lion excels at following through on its plans and will relentlessly pursue its visions — and as a fire sign, it brings enthusiasm and fierceness to every endeavor. This full moon is infused with all of Leo’s optimistic and steadfast energy, inspiring everyone to heat up the goals that have been icing over in the stark landscape of winter.

The objective and intellectual vibe of Aquarius season is helpful and necessary, but this lunation reminds you that your passions matter too. When you express yourself creatively and show up with true confidence, it sparks even more authenticity in others, inspiring them to be their weird and wonderful selves. If you want to show up for the things that matter in the world, you have to make sure you’ve got logs on your hearth and passion in your heart. Keeping that warmth alive is what this full moon’s spiritual meaning is all about.

Channel The Full Snow Moon’s Energy

The full moon on Feb. 1 is the last lunation to hit before eclipse season starts mid-month. Because manifestation and moon rituals are not generally advisable during eclipses, this is your last solid opportunity to cast a spell or set some intentions before being plunged into the heart of this chaotic cosmic period. The Snow Moon is peaking in Leo — the zodiac’s fixed fire sign — so it’s a fabulous time to work with some candle magic to manifest your heart’s desires. The warmth of your candle’s flame brings beautiful symbolism to the Snow Moon’s spiritual meaning, too, as it represents the passion that continues to burn inside of you and makes you who you are, regardless of how cold or barren your surroundings.

To do a simple Snow Moon candle ritual, all you’ll need is a candle, a mirror, a piece of paper, a pen, and whatever other mystical tools you choose to set the stage for your spell. It’s best to choose a candle in a warm color, such as yellow for confidence, orange for creativity, or red for passion. Once you’ve created a sacred space, start writing a list of affirmations, making a conscious effort to banish thoughts of self-doubt or self-consciousness. Leo zodiac energy is all about confidence, so don’t be afraid to take up space and work your energetic angles!

Once you’ve written a list of affirmations, sit in front of your mirror and light your candle, thinking of your intentions as you do. Face your reflection in the mirror, illuminated by the light of the candle, and speak your intentions and affirmations aloud. The more comfortable you get stating your desires out loud — even if it’s while you’re alone — the more likely you are to start believing you can make them happen.