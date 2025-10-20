Taylor Swift may not be re-recording her debut album, but it seems everyone else is embracing the country vibes. With Beyoncé dropping Cowboy Carter in 2024 and Bella Hadid falling in love with an actual professional cowboy, the Western aesthetic has officially been given the “it”-girl seal of approval — and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

I’ve never been one for the cowboy aesthetic, despite the fact I’m a Florida native with familial roots in the South. That may have changed, however, after Ford invited me for a quick, two-day trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where I drove the brand’s all-electric F-150 Lightning Truck, wrangled up some cows on a cattle drive, and learned how to lasso — all while dressing the part in some very Eras Tour-worthy sparkly boots.

Ahead, a full recap of my time in Texas, complete with ax-throwing, denim, and car karaoke.

First Pit Stop: Barbecue

As soon as I touched down in Texas, I made my way to meet up with the group and get an introduction to the Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks we were going to be driving around. From there, we stopped for lunch at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, where I ordered brisket, a baked potato, green beans, jalapeño mac ’n’ cheese, and banana pudding — just what I needed to fuel up for the day.

A Wild West Shopping Spree

After lunch, we walked down to some shops in the Fort Worth Stockyards, which felt like taking a time machine back to the Old West or walking around Frontierland at Disneyland. We ended up at Cavender’s, where everyone pretty much went straight to the boots section. This was our chance for cowboycore makeover moment and pick up any essentials we needed.

While I wanted to get some simple and comfy boots I could easily wear in Los Angeles, I also fell in love with a sparkly silver pair resembling the ones Taylor Swift wore on her Eras Tour. Since the two pairs fit into my budget, I got both. (Go big or go home, right?)

Living That Ranch Life

We stayed at Rough Creek Lodge, Ranch & Resort in Glen Rose, Texas — about an hour away from Fort Worth, giving us plenty of time to acquaint ourselves with the Ford trucks. I rode along in the premium trim F-150, whose features include karaoke, massage chairs, and BlueCruise for hands-free driving. The vehicle also has plenty of outlets, so as the passenger princess, I was able to work on my laptop and didn’t get carsick thanks to the smooth ride.

We had to get ready for dinner after checking into our rooms, so I put on my new sparkly boots, a pair of Levi’s jeans, and a very cowboycore top that reminded me of Ken’s look in Barbie. But before our meal, we had a quick lasso lesson. I’ve nailed down the dance move, which made actually lassoing rope in the air feel second nature to me.

A City Girl Saddles Up

For our first full day on the ranch, we started off with a legit cattle drive. I’ve been on a horse before, but I’ve never had to ride one while wrangling a herd of cows into a new pasture. I felt like Miley Stewart returning to her Southern roots in Hannah Montana: The Movie or like Woody from Toy Story — who happened to be on my shirt from the Toy Story 30th anniversary collab collection with Levi’s.

I felt like a true cowgirl — even if my entire body felt sore after sitting on a horse for more than three hours.

Feasting From The Ford Frunk

Afterward, we had a picturesque lunch by the water. Our food was served in the F-150’s front trunk, aka the “frunk,” which was equipped with a cooler to keep our salads and drinks cold over ice.

The frunk also has outlets, which we used for portable AC units and a radio to play country music — perfect for tailgating (and would have been even more perfect for Taylor-gating).

Archery, Axes, & Animals

We were each scheduled individual time to get to know the Ford F-150 a little more. In between, I took advantage of the activities around Rough Creek Lodge, including archery, ax-throwing, a zip line, and a hayride.

I also stopped by the petting zoo, which had the cutest goats, llamas, and a donkey you could brush. I would have checked out the ropes course, stopped by the spa, and lounged around the pool had I had more time, but that’s all the more reason to make a return visit.

Ridin’ Shotgun In The Ford

If I didn’t have to drive the tiniest compact car to find parking in Los Angeles, I’d definitely consider getting the Ford F-150 Lightning. The all-electric vehicle has a ton of features I love, including plenty of storage space, outlets, and cooling seats — perfect for my long drives to places like Las Vegas, or even just jaunts across town during rush hour.

If you’ve got an empty road ahead of you, the truck also goes from 0 to 60 like you’re on the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure. There’s also Stingray Karaoke, so you and your besties can sing your fave album on a road trip, as well as enough headroom for you to wear a cowboy hat if that’s your style.

Ford also just released the ultimate cowboycore accessory — a $200 Truckle for the F-150, which features a custom belt buckle that fits your key fob.

A Last Ride Under The Texas Sky

To cap off a perfect cowboy vacay, we went stargazing after a delicious dinner. The cargo bed was large enough to fit most of us, so we could easily see the night sky on a slow drive around the ranch. Anyone inside the truck also had a great view thanks to the moonroof.

Since we weren’t ready to say goodbye just yet, we finished off the night exploring Rough Creek Lodge’s maze near the basketball court.

TL;DR: I May Be A Little Bit Country

Real talk: I’ve been feeling a bit overwhelmed with life in general lately, so this trip was a nice way to embrace a new side of myself. I really leaned into the cowboycore aesthetic — not just in my fashion choices, but also in the activities I challenged myself to. I never thought I’d be able to work a cattle drive or shoot a clay pigeon (something we did right before heading to the airport). I was also nervous to drive a pickup truck since I’m so used to my compact car, but I felt so comfortable on the highway. (The lane assist feature also helped.)

Rachel Chapman

I loved my time in Texas and everyone I met so much that I had to check my astrocartography when I got home to see if I’m somehow meant to live there based on my zodiac chart. (Spoiler: I’m not, but it is a great place for me to travel to.)

It may not be my everyday look and vibe, but I’m feeling a little bit more country now — and I’ve even got the boots to prove it.

