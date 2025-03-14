Your Tarot Reading For Friday, March 14

Today’s tarot card is the Three of Cups. It represents all good things, like celebration, friendship, and community, and it’s popping up just in time after what feels like one of the longest weeks ever.

In many ways, the Three of Cups is your sign to have fun tonight. Even if you had visions of wallowing in your fatigue, push yourself to meet up with friends, enjoy dinner at your favorite restaurant, or see a movie. It doesn’t have to be anything too high-energy — it just needs to get you out of the house.

Switching up the scenery will help you feel refreshed and renewed, especially if you’re currently recovering from a string of boring or stressful days. (Yesterday was all about change, which could have been rough.)

Since this card also represents reaching out for support, today will be the perfect moment to vent to your besties or share what’s on your mind. Get on FaceTime, or better yet, see if your friends are down to meet you for happy hour.

Nothing compares to a morning-after debrief following a party or a hot date, except for maybe a Friday night whine fest (wine optional) where you can get your gripes out and start Saturday with a clean slate. Order a plate of nachos and let each other have it.

In a tarot reading, the Three of Cups could also hint that you’re in the mood to nurture. If you’re the one who needs it most, dream up how you’ll relax this weekend. Will you sleep in tomorrow and then make yourself the nicest breakfast or the greenest matcha? Will you finally treat yourself to that new spring read you’ve been eyeballing? Do whatever would make you happy and content.

This card could also be your cue to support others, so be prepared to be on the receiving end of a stressed-out friend’s call. It’ll feel right to be there for others today, and it might even inspire you to invite people over and bring them all under your wing.

Imagine your friends on your couch under blankets with popcorn in hand and a movie on your projector. Be the safe space they likely need — and if you can, let them sleep over, too. The Three of Cups has major slumber party energy, and it might be just what you all need to feel better.

