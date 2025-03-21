Your Tarot Reading For Friday, March 21

Today’s tarot card is the Four of Wands. It points to things like community, stability, and a sense of belonging, but it also has a hint of party energy that’s perfect for a Friday.

Like all tarot cards, this one can be interpreted in a variety of ways. For starters, it could be a sign that you’ll be in the mood to celebrate. Would it feel good to meet up with friends and raise a glass to getting through the week? If so, here’s your hint to organize an impromptu get-together for this evening.

If that sounds like a lot, don’t worry. It doesn’t have to be a banger. The Four of Wands has comfy, cozy vibes, just like the kind you’d find at an intimate gathering. Imagine pouring wine, serving cheese, laughing with your besties... and then being in bed by nine. To get even cozier, you could keep the celebration between you and your partner. Ditch the silverware and eat takeout on the couch instead.

This card’s grounded, peaceful energy is your reminder to wind down after a harrowing experience — even if that nightmare was simply going to work and answering emails. You deserve to relax and celebrate your accomplishments, however big or small they may be.

The Four of Wands is also your cue to reconnect with people, perhaps after a long and busy week of ignoring texts. Think of this as rebuilding your community. Since the wands suit represents passion and creativity, you’ll have the energy to answer DMs and keep up with a busy group chat.

For some, this card could point to the feeling of pure relief that washes over you as you return home on a Friday night. You know the feeling of dropping your bag, kicking off your shoes, and immediately changing into sweatpants? That’s the Four of Wands in a nutshell.

If you aren’t in the mood to socialize, that’s OK, too. Instead of going out, stay in, make a girl dinner, and watch something trashy. Spend your Friday evening appreciating your space and doing exactly what you want to do before you greet the weekend. Because really, is there anything better than that?

For more, check out your horoscope.