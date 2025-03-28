Your Tarot Reading For Friday, March 28

Today’s card is the Seven of Cups. It points to an abundance of choices and opportunities that all seem to be floating before your very eyes. It’s a fun one to see on a Friday, as it means the world will be your oyster as you head into the weekend.

Has your phone been blowing up since morning? For some, that’ll be the theme for the day. It’ll feel like everyone’s coming out of the woodwork to invite you to dinners, parties, dates, or just over to their place for a casual hang.

You’ll feel flattered the messages roll in, but then you’ll be faced with a big decision about who to see. Should you get dinner and drinks with your low-key friend who wants to gossip about her week? Or go to a party with your five pals from college who just so happen to be in town?

This card reminds you to pause and check in with yourself to assess the mood for the evening, before going out to have a good time. Something amazing might happen that’ll live on in your friend group for years.

The Seven of Cups suggests you’ll have an interesting day leading into an even more interesting evening. Even if your phone isn’t buzzing, you’ll still feel pulled in a million directions. Do you want to take yourself to dinner? Surprise your partner with a fun date? Sneak into a fancy event just to score free hors d'oeuvres? Go for it.

In a tarot reading, the Seven of Cups can also be a sign that you’re feeling overwhelmed. If you’ve been having vivid dreams — the kind that you remember long after you wake up — or an explosion of ideas or bucket list goals, then you might need a brain break, STAT.

For others, this card hints that a ton of opportunities are about to come your way. Think job offers or a chance to travel. Even though that sounds like a dream, it can leave you feeling stuck and confused about which route to take.

To figure it all out, mirror the person on the card: Take a step back to look at your options, nix the ones that don’t feel right, and keep narrowing down until you have your answer. Trust your intuition, and all will be well.

