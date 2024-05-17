Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 17

Happy Friday! Look forward to good vibes galore today because the earthy Virgo moon is making one gorgeous planetary connection after the next. Lucky lunar trines to lover Venus, wild-child Uranus, abundant Jupiter, and the shining sun make this a wonderful day for romance, socializing, and perhaps even stumbling into exciting opportunities.

The next couple days are packed with even more auspicious cosmic alignments, so cue up “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure and bask in the glow of this astro-magic ahead of a dazzling weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get crystal clear on what you’d like to accomplish this weekend, because if you put your mind to it, you can get into an incredibly productive and satisfying work flow. Putting your nose to the grindstone has never been this much fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Romance is in the air and inspiration is flowing, so lean into whatever brings you pleasure today. Planning a date night or getting dolled up to go out on the town are perfect ways to take advantage of this flirty vibe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may not feel as yappy as usual today, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of good insights. You’re in the process of generating lots of new ideas, so give your inner genius some space to work its magic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Come out of your crab shell and hit the town tonight, because the disco balls are sparkling and the dance floor is calling your name. Social connections are in perfect flow, so spark up some fun conversations.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s time to manifest money, honey, so strut into work with confidence and make some power moves. Today is a fantastic day to make a lucrative impression on your boss or open a discussion about a pay raise.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your adventurous side is coming out to play today — just in time for the weekend. Shake up your usual routine, try something different with your look, or make plans to go somewhere you’ve never been before.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may not feel quite as chatty as you normally do today, but what you’re missing out on in social connections will be made up for in psychic connections. Your intuition is on point, so listen to the universe’s signals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There’s magic buzzing in the air today, so this isn’t the type of Friday night to stay inside with a book. Say yes to opportunities to be out and about, because your social side is sparkling. And who knows? You might even meet someone special.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Strut into work with confidence, because it’s time to make some power moves. Getting into a productive workflow comes easily today, so tap into your ambition and embrace your leadership skills.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Open your heart to new adventures today, because if you’re willing to step outside the box, you could experience a total paradigm shift. If you’ve been stuck in a rut, look forward to a fresh flow of inspiration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You have the power of x-ray vision today, so trust whatever intuitive hits you’re getting about the people closest to you and act accordingly. How can you deepen your closest relationships and show up more authentically?

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Wear your heart on your sleeve today, because it’s the perfect time for meaningful convos with friends or deep late-night chats with your lovers. Nothing feels as good as being able to be real with the people you love.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast