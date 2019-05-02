15 Game Of Thrones Kings Landing Filming Locations You Can Visit IRL

The tagline for HBO’s Game of Thrones was “winter is coming,” but that’s certainly not the case for the upcoming prequel show House of the Dragon. The new series takes place 300 years in the past and covers the history of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Daenerys and Jon Snow. The original Game of Thrones filmed in Northern Ireland and Spain as it hopped between The North and other parts of Westeros, but it appears that the prequel will largely focus on King’s Landing in the South and its civil war with House Velaryon (a new addition to the GoT universe) across the water on Driftmark Island.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the production team chose to end their tenancy at their Belfast, North Ireland studio, and most of the House of the Dragon series was filmed in Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in Watford, a city just outside of London. For the cliffside areas outside of King’s Landing that look across the sea to House Velaryon, the series filmed at several new UK destinations, which include Holywell Bay in Cornwall, Kynance Cove, and Hartland Quay in Devon, per The Daily Express. For scenes at Velaryon’s castle, they filmed at Saint Michael’s Mount in Cornwall.

Of course, the team returned to most of the original filming locations for the exteriors of King’s Landing. Much of the Southern capital was shot in Spain, Morocco, and various places in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Full of castles, classical architecture, and seaside vistas, these cities are absolutely perfect backdrops for kings and queens. Not only are they gorgeous locations, they’re full of history, and there are plenty of companies that continue to offer Game of Thrones tours in the areas. For those missing the old GoT, here are all of the King’s Landing filming locations you can visit IRL.

1 Dubrovnik Old Town, Croatia ShutterStock Lots of iconic King's Landing scenes have been filmed in Dubrovnik Old Town, a late-medieval walled city on the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. It’s full of beautiful old churches, monasteries, palaces, and fountains, and once you see photos of the place (or see it in person), you'll notice many familiar scenes. Head to St. Dominika Street to see the spot where many of the market scenes took place, along with the City Watch and "Gold Cloaks" scene. This is also where King Robert's illegitimate sons were murdered, and most notably is the street Cersei walked down in Season 5 when she was publicly shamed. Also located in Dubrovnik Old Town is the Ethnographic Museum, a building from the 16th century that doubled as the brothel where Tyrion Lannister meets Oberyn Martell in Season 4.

2 Walls of Dubrovnik, Croatia ShutterStock Dubrovnik's city walls are quite famous: these defensive stone walls have protected the city against artillery fire and the sea for many, many years. Actually, the whole city was once enclosed in these walls in the 13th century, and they worked very well. When looking at them and walking among them, you'll be transported to King's Landing.

3 Pile Gate, Croaita ShutterStock Pile is the main entrance to Old Town, and it's where you can get beautiful views of the harbor located between Bokar and Lovrijenac fortress. All of the Pile corners have been used as King's Landing settings during various seasons of Game of Thrones, and it's not hard to see why. Pile is also the fictional location of Blackwater Bay, a a major transport hub for ships and, of course, the location of the Battle at Blackwater Bay.

4 Trsteno Arboretum, Croatia ShutterStock Trsteno is a small settlement about 20 minutes northwest of Dubrovnik , and it's home to one of the oldest arboretums in the region. The Trsteno Arboretum holds a huge collection of exotic trees and shrubs and is beautiful to look at. It is also the setting for the King's Landing Palace Gardens. You'll remember that Olenna Tyrell spent most of her time there, and once you go, you'll understand why.

5 Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Croatia ShutterStock Also found in Old Town, the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola was the backdrop for the steps seen in Cersei's walk of shame. It's also just a very beautiful, old church that is worth checking out for the history alone.

6 Fort Lovrijenac, Croatia ShutterStock Fort Lovrijenac (or the Fort of St. Lawrence) is located on the western side of Old Town, just outside the city walls. The fortress includes a very thick wall that is super protective and worked for Croatians many years ago. You can visit and climb the 175 stone steps to get a better look around. In the show, it's better known as The Red Keep. This is the spot where King Joffrey's name day was filmed, and it's also where Cersei spoke to Petyr Baelish in Season 2.

7 Bokar Fortress, Croatia ShutterStock This is another spot that should look instantly recognizable to GoT fans, as it was often used as backdrop for King's Landing, especially in Seasons 2 and 3. You can see Bokar Fortress when Varys talks to Tyrion about being hand of the king and when they talk about their battle strategies against Stannis Baratheon. This medieval fortress is open year-round for the public to explore.

8 Itálica Amphitheatre in Seville, Spain ShutterStock Tons of Game of Thrones scenes have been filmed in Spain, especially in Seville, which is the backdrop for most of the Dorne scenes. But one spot in Seville also served as the setting for a King's Landing scene: the Itálica Amphitheatre in Santiponce, a province of Seville, is the site of the Dragonpit, which is where all of the main GoT characters gathered to discuss strategies against the White Walkers.

9 Caceres, Spain ShutterStock Caceres, Spain became another location for King's Landing scenes in Season 7. The Old Town features cobbled streets and high stone walls, similar to what's found in Dubrovnik. Oh, and the Castle of Trujillo was the scene of Casterly Rock in Season 7 when the Unsullied attacked.

10 The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland ShutterStock GoT fans will recognize this beautiful street of beech trees in Northern Ireland known as the Dark Hedges as the road from King's Landing in GoT, or Kingsroad. The Dark Hedges were planted by the Stuart family in the 18th century to impress visitors (which they surely did). It's on this road that Arya escapes King's Landing dressed as a boy.

11 Mdina Gate, Malta ShutterStock Mdina is the 4000-year-old capital of Malta, also known as the Silent City. It was used as the setting for the gate to King's Landing in Season 1, when Catelyn and Ser Rodrik Cassel rode into the city to investigate Bran's attack.

12 Fort Ricasoli, Malta ShutterStock A few different places have been used as the setting for the Red Keep in King's Landing, and For Ricasoli is one of them. Located at Gallows Point in Malta near the village of Kalkara, this is a 17th century fortress meant to defend the country during World War II. It actually can't be visited up close because it was so badly damaged, but you can still get close enough for photos!

13 San Anton Palace, Malta ShutterStock Another setting for the Red Keep is the San Anton Palace, a 16th century palace in Attard, Malata. This is where the Starks arrived and used the stables and where their attendants were murdered by Lannister soldiers. It also serves as the Red Keep's hallway, where Varys and Littlefinger told Ned Stark that the Goldcloaks were under his control.

14 Fort St. Angelo, Malta ShutterStock Fort St. Angelo is yet another setting for the Red Keep, specifically the dungeon. It's where Arya was seen in a lot of scenes in the beginning of the show. It's located in the walled town of Birgu in Malta and was once a Roman settlement. It was often used for its underground tunnels in the show.