This marks a shift from the original Game of Thrones, which kicked off with House Stark and was initially set in the freezing northern region. HBO has kept the plot of the prequel tightly under wraps, but it’s unlikely that House of the Dragon will feature The North — at least for now. As The Belfast Telegraph reported, in 2020 HBO ended their 10-year tenancy with Titanic Studios in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where many of their sets were headquartered. Instead, the majority of the House of the Dragon series was filmed in a studio just outside of London, where the weather is much “warmer, drier, and sunnier,” per Entertainment Weekly.
Still, that doesn’t erase the possibility that the show could eventually venture to The North. A source told The Times that the production team will probably return to the sets there eventually, since there’s a high "level of investment and internal scenery" there. And you can of course still visit those iconic sites. (Even though the House of the Dragon didn’t film there, the series continues to be a boon for the local economy, with NBC News estimating in 2019 that 129,000 visitors came to see Game of Thrones’ outdoor filming locations that year.) Here are the filming locations for Winterfell and The North that you can check out, which span from North Ireland all the way up to Scotland and even Iceland.