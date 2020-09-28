This October is shaping up to be spectacularly spooky thanks to the Halloween 2020 full blue moon that lights up the sky come the end of the month. It's the second full moon of October (which is why it's known as a blue moon) and it takes place in the sign of Taurus, which will bring everyone an opportunity to lean into their earthier sides and get grounded in the midst of a cosmically chaotic month. However, there are some erratic and unpredictable aspects taking place alongside this lunation, but for the zodiac signs the second October 2020 full moon will affect the least, it may actually feel pretty chill.

This may be the second full moon of October, but it'll be the year's only full moon to take place during Scorpio season 2020 — as well as the only one rising the realm of fixed earth sign Taurus. This makes it a particularly opportune time for examining matters of love and money through a new and more illuminated lens. Call on the emotional intensity of the sun in Scorpio to keep you motivated, focused, and ensure that you're steering your full moon goals in the right direction. With a little intention, you can bring love and money issues to a productive climax or a close.

However, don't get too comfortable with any one plan, because wild planet Uranus is bringing unpredictable change to the nature of this lunation. Try to roll with the full moon changes and embrace whatever revelations this lunation has in store.

This Halloween lunation won't be so scary for the few lucky zodiac signs least affected by the second October 2020 full moon. Read on to find out where your sign stands.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The grounded energy of this Taurus full moon is pumping the breaks on your quick and fiery pace, and it's asking you to take stock of your resources and then take charge of the things that have gotten messy or out of control. "It’s time to take your power back," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Stand your ground to gain control over matters that are plaguing you at the moment." Brazenly trying to charge forward while ignoring outstanding issues won't help anything, Aries, so use this as a cosmic opportunity to slow down and allow the full moon to guide you toward making better choices and getting your affairs in order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This lunation is a sleepy one for you, Gemini (especially considering that your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde), so it's important that you listen to your body and take out the time you need to relax. While this full moon will likely make you feel more day-dreamy than social come Halloween, you'll have no problem navigating the energy so long as you don't try to burn the candle at both ends. Stay in this weekend and give yourself an at-home spa night or soak in a candle-lit Halloween bubble bath.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're feeling the Halloween vibe this year, Libra, as your mind is naturally drawn toward the darker and more mysterious pieces of your life — and you're trying to solve it all like a puzzle. However, don't get too attached to the progress you've made. "Change is in the air for you," Stardust says. "Embrace all of the newness that’s coming your way with positivity." If you're able to let go of a need for control and ride with the lunar tides, you'll find yourself washing up on exciting and never-before-seen shores in the near future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Full moons are all about bringing energy to a climax and releasing it, and this lunation offers you the perfect opportunity to break free of any toxic patterns. "You can use a reboot and fresh start now," Stardust says. "Let go of routines and bad habits that are no longer working for you." As we move closer to Sagittarius season, you're shedding old skins and growing out of old ways of doing things to make room for a fresh, evolved, and more stable version of yourself.