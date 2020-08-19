3 Things To Do During Uranus Retrograde — And 3 Things To Avoid

I hope you're ready to embrace change and say yes to new experiences, because Uranus retrograde 2020 began on August 15, and it's helping all zodiac signs grow into a more authentic version of themselves. This five-month-long backspin happens every year, and it gives us the opportunity to adjust to some of the unpredictable changes that have taken place since the last retrograde — which, in 2020's case, includes many. That said, if you want to make the most of this transit, you'll want to follow some simple do's and don'ts of Uranus retrograde 2020.

Retrogrades in astrology mark regular periods of reflection and reassessment, and Uranus retrograde is ushering in all kinds of personal growth. The retrograde is taking place entirely within the earth sign Taurus, which is shifting our critical eye toward matters such as value, finances, pleasure, and self-worth. While Uranus is one of the outer planets and therefore tends to affect matters on a more collective level, it makes things extra personal during its retrogrades. But it doesn't have to be a bad thing if we work with the energy and allow it to help us integrate the changes that have taken place throughout 2020 so far.

Here's a simple rundown of what everything you should and shouldn't do during Uranus retrograde 2020 from now through January 2021 to ensure you make the most of it.

DO: Embrace Personal Growth

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Uranus is the planet that brings unexpected twists and direction-shifts in our path. While navigating this can be challenging, the changes are ultimately here to help us grow — so we should try to embrace them and make adjustments during the retrograde. "We will seek innovation and changes within ourselves, our own inner thinking, and way of approaching things," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. Don't be afraid to change, whether it's your opinion, your appearance, or your outlook on life.

DON'T: Cling To Tradition

Uranus is all about innovating and looking toward the future, so something isn't serving you anymore or seems to be holding you back in life, ask yourself why you're clinging to it. "We may look to new directions and new ways of thinking, or in some cases a totally different path — depending on whether or not you feel things in your life are working as they should be," Hale says. Traditions and habits can be comforting, but if you're holding onto something outdated or doing things simply because they're part of your routine, rethink the effectiveness of your actions and make adjustments.

DO: Stay Politically Active

This retrograde is hitting us on a personal level, but because Uranus is an outer planet, it also has a major effect on society as a whole. That said, this retrograde has the potential to stir things up some explosive changes, and it's vital that as citizens, we continue holding politicians and authority figures accountable. "We can expect political fights, propaganda, unexpected change, and a strong chance of violence or situations that involve police," Hale says. Don't turn a blind eye to what's happening in the world.

DON'T: Let Fear Keep Your Voice From Being Heard

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Standing up against the status quo and speaking out against societal norms can be scary, but Uranus retrograde encourages us to embrace our inner rebel. If you've been hesitant to speak up about social justice issues on social media or start having tough conversations about these issues with friends, challenge yourself to start making your voice heard. You'll be so much more empowered when you do. Use the tools you've collected since the year began to make a difference.

DO: Reflect On How Life Has Changed In 2020

Uranus is the planet of sudden changes and awakenings, so it's asking us to process the way its energy has manifested in our lives over the past months. Think back to the start of 2020 — how have the year's unforeseeable and radical events altered who you are. Have your priorities shifted? Have your viewpoints changed? Does your day-to-day routine feel different? Now's the time to really be present with those changes and try to integrate their lessons into your life.

DON'T: Get Too Frustrated As The Retrograde Starts

Because Uranus retrograde began alongside an intense square aspect between war-oriented planets Mars and Pluto, the first week of the retrograde will feel more explosive and uncomfortable — and you may have to work to control sudden outbursts of anger. "Mars square Pluto is a volatile combination [and] we could experience a great deal of frustration," Hale says. "This particular combination can seem frustrating and ruthless, so this is a few days where caution is urged."